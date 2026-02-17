LIVE TV
Cochin Shipyard Share Price Rockets Over 7% On ₹5,000 Crore Indian Navy Deal, Gains Momentum Amid L1 Bidder Status for Naval NGSV Project

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Rockets Over 7% On ₹5,000 Crore Indian Navy Deal, Gains Momentum Amid L1 Bidder Status for Naval NGSV Project

Cochin Shipyard share price surged over 7% after being named L1 bidder for ₹5,000 crore Indian Navy NGSV project. Strong trading and investor optimism highlight potential upside amid key resistance zone.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price (Pic: Cochin Shipyard Website)
Cochin Shipyard Share Price (Pic: Cochin Shipyard Website)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 17, 2026 10:47:14 IST

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Rockets Over 7% On ₹5,000 Crore Indian Navy Deal, Gains Momentum Amid L1 Bidder Status for Naval NGSV Project

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Jumps Over 7% in Early Trade

Cochin Shipyard has returned to the spotlight, with momentum building in early trade. The PSU defence stock surged over 7% on Tuesday after being declared the L1 bidder by the Ministry of Defence for constructing five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. The stock climbed as high as ₹1,575 on the BSE, snapping a four-session losing streak.

The current momentum is supported by strong trading activity. Nearly 17 lakh shares were traded, significantly higher than both the one-week and one-month average volumes. Investors appear optimistic, betting on positive prospects amid the ₹5,000 crore contract opportunity.

MoD Declares Cochin Shipyard L1 for ₹5,000 Crore Naval Deal; Cochin Shipyard Share in Spotlight

Cochin Shipyard has secured a major commercial opportunity. The Ministry of Defence has declared the company the L1 bidder for building five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy – a project valued at around ₹5,000 crore. The order not only strengthens India’s naval capabilities but also opens up significant revenue potential for the public sector unit.

With defence stocks witnessing strong buying interest, Cochin Shipyard shares have become an attractive option for investors. Will this mega order translate into sustained upside? Market participants will be watching closely as the formal contract announcement approaches.

“The final announcement of the contract will be subject to the satisfactory completion of necessary formalities in this regard, which will be updated in due course,” Cochin Shipyard said in a regulatory filing on February 16.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Performance Update

  • 3 Months: Down 10%
  • 6 Months: Down 8%
  • 1 Year: Up 27%
  • 3 Years: Surged 533% (Multibagger Return)
  • 5 Years: Jumped 762%
  • Cochin Shipyard Share Price (17 Feb, 10:35 AM IST): ₹1,534.70, up ₹65.30 (+4.44%) today

Cochin Shipyard Share Technical View: Resistance Zone in Focus

Parameter Details
Current Price (9:25 AM) ₹1,554.55 per share (BSE)
Intraday Gain +5.88%
Key Resistance Zone ₹1,640 – ₹1,662
Technical Outlook Supply cluster remains strong
Risk Factor Rejection from resistance may trigger fresh downswing
(With Inputs From ANI)
First published on: Feb 17, 2026 10:47 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard Share Price Rockets Over 7% On ₹5,000 Crore Indian Navy Deal, Gains Momentum Amid L1 Bidder Status for Naval NGSV Project

