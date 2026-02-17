Cochin Shipyard Share Price Rockets Over 7% On ₹5,000 Crore Indian Navy Deal, Gains Momentum Amid L1 Bidder Status for Naval NGSV Project

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Jumps Over 7% in Early Trade
Cochin Shipyard has returned to the spotlight, with momentum building in early trade. The PSU defence stock surged over 7% on Tuesday after being declared the L1 bidder by the Ministry of Defence for constructing five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. The stock climbed as high as ₹1,575 on the BSE, snapping a four-session losing streak.
The current momentum is supported by strong trading activity. Nearly 17 lakh shares were traded, significantly higher than both the one-week and one-month average volumes. Investors appear optimistic, betting on positive prospects amid the ₹5,000 crore contract opportunity.
Cochin Shipyard has secured a major commercial opportunity. The Ministry of Defence has declared the company the L1 bidder for building five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy – a project valued at around ₹5,000 crore. The order not only strengthens India’s naval capabilities but also opens up significant revenue potential for the public sector unit.
With defence stocks witnessing strong buying interest, Cochin Shipyard shares have become an attractive option for investors. Will this mega order translate into sustained upside? Market participants will be watching closely as the formal contract announcement approaches.
“The final announcement of the contract will be subject to the satisfactory completion of necessary formalities in this regard, which will be updated in due course,” Cochin Shipyard said in a regulatory filing on February 16.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.