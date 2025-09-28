LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Brace For Monday! Nifty Outlook, Support Levels And Stocks To Watch Closely

Stock Market Today: Brace For Monday! Nifty Outlook, Support Levels And Stocks To Watch Closely

Stock Market Today: Stock markets ended the week on a sharp decline amid US tariff fears and FPI selling. Experts suggest cautious optimism with key support holding. Here are top stock picks for Monday.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 28, 2025 12:10:39 IST

Stock Market Today: Friday turned out to be one of the worst days for the markets in a while. The Sensex and Nifty 50 kept slipping for the sixth day in a row on September 26, Yes! talk about a serious meltdown!

The fresh US tariffs on pharmaceuticals and heavy selling by foreign investors really shook confidence, leaving the markets looking shaky.

The Sensex tanked 733 points (nearly a 1% drop!) to close at 80,426.46, while the Nifty fell 236 points, or 0.95%, ending at 24,654.70. Over the week, both indices lost around 2.65%. Ouch.

With such a rough finish to the week, Monday’s market will probably start with a cautious mood. Traders will be on edge, wondering if the slide continues or if there’s a chance to bounce back. Buckle up, this rollercoaster isn’t over yet!

Experts On Stock Market

Here’s what the experts are saying about the Nifty 50 this week: After breaking above 25,200–25,300 and almost hitting 25,500, the index took a sharp dive, thanks to heavy profit booking and worries over new U.S. tariffs on pharma.

What is the good news in all these dips? The 24,300–24,400 zone, a strong support area, is holding up well. 

Nifty slipped below 25,000 but is now eyeing the next support at 24,600. If it stays above that, we might see a bounce back toward 25,000. The week ended with Nifty down 2.85%, with tech and pharma sectors feeling the heat.

Traders and investors are adviced to keep an eye on Monday!

Here Are The Stocks You Can Buy Or SEll On The Monday Charts

Top Stock Picks For Monday To Watch Closely 

National Aluminium Co (NALCO)

  • Buy Range: ₹198–₹202

  • Stop Loss: ₹190

  • Target Price: ₹215

  • Rationale: Strong fundamentals and bullish setup in the metals sector.

Tata Motors

  • Buy Range: ₹672–₹675

  • Stop Loss: ₹655

  • Target Price: ₹700

  • Rationale: Positive momentum in the auto sector; strong domestic and EV growth.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd

  • Current Price: ₹195.75

  • Target Price: ₹250

  • Upside Potential: ~27.7%

  • Rationale: Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’; strong real estate growth outlook.

Bajaj Auto Ltd

  • Current Price: ₹8,970

  • Target Price: ₹9,500

  • Upside Potential: ~5.9%

  • Rationale: Industry leader; strong export demand and consistent financial performance.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (formerly Adani Transmission)

  • Watchlist Stock

  • Rationale: Strong potential in power and infrastructure; monitor for breakout and volume before entry.

Weekly Stocks To Buy Or Sell

1. National Aluminium Co (NALCO)

  • Buy Range: ₹198–₹202

  • Stop Loss: ₹190

  • Target Price: ₹215

2. Patanjali Foods

  • Buy Range: ₹588–₹592 (corrected from ₹888)

  • Stop Loss: ₹580

  • Target Price: ₹610

3. Tata Motors

  • Buy Range: ₹672–₹675

  • Stop Loss: ₹655

  • Target Price: ₹700

(With Inputs From various sources)

(Note: The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Investing in the stock market involves risks, and it is crucial to conduct your research and make informed decisions.)

Tags: business newsstock market todayStock to watch

