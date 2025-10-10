Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously

Wake up, market buffs! The stock rollercoaster is back in action, Sensex and Nifty took a victory lap yesterday, but today’s opening has them playing hard to get.
With TCS flexing its earnings muscles, Mahindra revving up production, and some surprise moves in pharma and finance, the buzz is real.
Will the bulls charge ahead or will the bears snap back? Grab your popcorn, because this market drama is just getting started. Ready to spot the winners, the losers, and everything in between? Let’s jump in and decode the market’s latest moves before your coffee gets cold!
Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)
Pre Opening
-
Sensex: 82,075.45, down 96.65 points (0.12%)
-
Nifty: 25,167.65, down 14.15 points (0.056%)
Opening Bell (9:15 AM):
-
Sensex at 9:15 AM: 82,131.47, down 40.63 points (0.049%)
-
Nifty at 9:15 AM: 25,170.15, down 11.65 points (0.046%)
Sensex opened at 82,131.47, down 40.63 points (0.049%). Nifty started at 25,170.15, slipping 11.65 points (0.046%), showing a cautious market sentiment at the morning open.
Stocks To Watch Today
-
Tata Elxsi
-
Q2 net profit up 7.2% QoQ to ₹154.8 crore
-
Revenue rose 2.9% QoQ
-
-
RailTel Corporation
-
Received Letter of Intent worth ₹18.22 crore from Karnataka government for OEM support
-
-
Intense Technologies
-
Scheduled to announce Q2 results today
-
-
Afcons Infrastructure
-
Q2 profit declined 32.5% YoY to ₹154.8 crore
-
Revenue fell 3.9% YoY
-
Secured ₹576 crore civil works order
-
-
Rajesh Power Services
-
Signed ₹4,754 crore project agreement with Gujarat government
-
-
Elecon Engineering, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy
-
Scheduled to announce Q2 results today
-
Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers
Top Gainers
-
Power Grid Corporation: ₹290.25, up 1.43%
-
State Bank of India (SBI): ₹871.00, up 1.03%
-
NTPC: ₹339.20, up 0.98%
-
Wipro: ₹248.25, up 0.79%
-
Asian Paints: ₹2,351.90, up 0.70%
-
Tata Steel: ₹174.05, down 1.33%
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): ₹3,039.95, down 0.72%
-
Bajaj Finance: ₹1,018.25, down 0.58%
-
Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,425.25, down 0.52%
-
Tech Mahindra: ₹1,462.60, down 0.25%
Stock Market On Thursday
Market Recap: Sensex and Nifty Close Higher on October 9
On Thursday, Indian stock markets recovered strongly after previous losses. The Sensex increased by 398 points (0.49%) to end at 82,172, and the Nifty improved by 135 points (0.54%) to close near 25,182. The upturn was driven by buying across various sectors.
The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.75%, while the smallcap index remained stable. All sectoral indices closed in the green, with pharma, oil & gas, real estate, metals, PSU banks, and IT sectors gaining between 0.5% and 1%.
Some of the biggest gainers on the Nifty were HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, and InterGlobe Aviation. On the other hand, Tata Consumer, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, and Bharti Airtel faced some selling pressure.
What stocks or sectors are you monitoring this week? Let me know!
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
