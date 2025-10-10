LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Barack Obama pakistan philippines haryana Gaza Deal Arshad Warsi business news Barack Obama pakistan philippines haryana Gaza Deal Arshad Warsi business news Barack Obama pakistan philippines haryana Gaza Deal Arshad Warsi business news Barack Obama pakistan philippines haryana Gaza Deal Arshad Warsi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Barack Obama pakistan philippines haryana Gaza Deal Arshad Warsi business news Barack Obama pakistan philippines haryana Gaza Deal Arshad Warsi business news Barack Obama pakistan philippines haryana Gaza Deal Arshad Warsi business news Barack Obama pakistan philippines haryana Gaza Deal Arshad Warsi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously

Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty showed mixed trends with cautious opening after strong gains yesterday. Key stocks like TCS, Tata Elxsi, and Afcons Infrastructure are in focus amid earnings and new project updates.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 10, 2025 09:45:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously
Stock Market Today: Good morning, Will the Bulls Hold Their Ground?

Wake up, market buffs! The stock rollercoaster is back in action, Sensex and Nifty took a victory lap yesterday, but today’s opening has them playing hard to get.

With TCS flexing its earnings muscles, Mahindra revving up production, and some surprise moves in pharma and finance, the buzz is real.

Will the bulls charge ahead or will the bears snap back? Grab your popcorn, because this market drama is just getting started. Ready to spot the winners, the losers, and everything in between? Let’s jump in and decode the market’s latest moves before your coffee gets cold!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)

Pre Opening 

  • Sensex: 82,075.45, down 96.65 points (0.12%)

  • Nifty: 25,167.65, down 14.15 points (0.056%)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

            Stocks To Watch Today

            • Tata Elxsi

              • Q2 net profit up 7.2% QoQ to ₹154.8 crore

              • Revenue rose 2.9% QoQ

            • RailTel Corporation

              • Received Letter of Intent worth ₹18.22 crore from Karnataka government for OEM support

            • Intense Technologies

              • Scheduled to announce Q2 results today

            • Afcons Infrastructure

              • Q2 profit declined 32.5% YoY to ₹154.8 crore

              • Revenue fell 3.9% YoY

              • Secured ₹576 crore civil works order

            • Rajesh Power Services

              • Signed ₹4,754 crore project agreement with Gujarat government

            • Elecon Engineering, Yash Highvoltage, GK Energy

              • Scheduled to announce Q2 results today

            Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober

            Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

            Top Gainers 

            • Power Grid Corporation: ₹290.25, up 1.43%

            • State Bank of India (SBI): ₹871.00, up 1.03%

            • NTPC: ₹339.20, up 0.98%

            • Wipro: ₹248.25, up 0.79%

            • Asian Paints: ₹2,351.90, up 0.70%

            Top Losers

            • Tata Steel: ₹174.05, down 1.33%

            • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): ₹3,039.95, down 0.72%

            • Bajaj Finance: ₹1,018.25, down 0.58%

            • Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,425.25, down 0.52%

            • Tech Mahindra: ₹1,462.60, down 0.25%

            Stock Market On Thursday

            Market Recap: Sensex and Nifty Close Higher on October 9

            On Thursday, Indian stock markets recovered strongly after previous losses. The Sensex increased by 398 points (0.49%) to end at 82,172, and the Nifty improved by 135 points (0.54%) to close near 25,182. The upturn was driven by buying across various sectors.

            The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.75%, while the smallcap index remained stable. All sectoral indices closed in the green, with pharma, oil & gas, real estate, metals, PSU banks, and IT sectors gaining between 0.5% and 1%.

            Some of the biggest gainers on the Nifty were HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, and InterGlobe Aviation. On the other hand, Tata Consumer, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, and Bharti Airtel faced some selling pressure.

            What stocks or sectors are you monitoring this week? Let me know!

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

            Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Poised For Flat Open As US Market Drops And Asian Market shows Mixed
            First published on: Oct 10, 2025 9:45 AM IST
            ——————————————–
            Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
            ————————————————–

            Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

            Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market today

            RELATED News

            Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today
            BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes
            Canara HSBC IPO: This Rs.2,500 Crore Life Insurance’s Offer For Sale Opens October 10, Want To Check Details?
            Fed should be cautious due to inflation risks, Barr says
            BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says

            LATEST NEWS

            The Doon School Old Boys’ Society Announces the Inaugural DOSCO Summit 2025
            BRIEF-Comtel Nextaly Transfers 10% Stake In Comtel To Cillinvest
            Horoscope Today, Astrological prediction October 10, 2025: This Zodiac Focus On By Updating Yourself By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi
            Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed
            Ahead Of Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Slams Obama, Says ‘They Gave It To Him For…’
            Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously
            US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’
            OpenAI flags competition concerns to EU regulators
            Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Jolts Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued
            Analysis-Musk's Tesla package pays him billions even if he misses 'Mars-shot' goals
            Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously

            Follow Us

            Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

            NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

            TOP CATEGORIES

            QUICK LINKS

            Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously

            Follow Us

            Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

            NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

            TOP CATEGORIES

            Group Websites

            Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously
            Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously
            Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously
            Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Or Bears Strike? Sensex, Nifty Open Cautiously

            QUICK LINKS