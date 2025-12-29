LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautiously As Global Cues Remain Mixed, Traders Stay Alert For Fresh Triggers

Stock Market Today: Indian markets open mixed with cautious gains as global cues stay supportive yet muted, commodities shine, and stock-specific triggers keep traders selective while awaiting clearer directional signals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 29, 2025 09:20:42 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!
Dalal Street steps into the session with measured optimism as mixed global cues, record-high commodities, and selective buying set the tone. With benchmarks inching cautiously and key stocks in focus, today’s market narrative blends patience, precision, and watchful anticipation.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (17 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening (9:10 AM)

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,115.95, up 74.50 points or 0.088%

  • Nifty 50: 26,057.90, up 15.60 points or 0.060%

Indian markets traded mildly higher today, with both Sensex and Nifty posting modest gains, reflecting cautious optimism and selective buying amid mixed global cues and subdued trading volumes.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

US Markets

  • Wall Street ended a light, post-holiday session nearly flat, snapping a five-day rally but closing the week with gains.

  • Dow Jones slipped 0.04%, S&P 500 fell 0.03%, Nasdaq declined 0.09%.

  • S&P 500 hit a fresh record high on Friday; US futures trade flat with a positive bias.

  • US 10-year bond yield eased 1 basis point to 4.13%.

Asian Markets

  • Asian stocks touched six-week highs at the start of the final trading week of 2025.

  • South Korea’s Kospi rose about 1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6%.

  • Asian markets opened mixed overall, reflecting selective risk appetite.

Indian Market Indicator

  • GIFT Nifty signalled a mildly higher start for Indian equities.

Commodities

  • Spot silver surged above USD 80 per ounce, hitting a fresh record.

  • Gold and platinum scaled new all-time highs; gold poised for its strongest annual gain since 1979.

  • Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade; Brent up 0.94% at USD 61.21 per barrel, WTI up 0.95% at USD 57.28, after sharp losses on Friday.

Currencies

  • Japanese yen recovered 0.3% to 156.13 per dollar after BOJ rate hike debates resurfaced.

  • Dollar index slipped 0.1% to 97.96, staying below the 98 mark.

  • Euro edged up 0.1% to USD 1.1780 on optimism around a Ukraine peace deal.

India Macro

  • India’s forex reserves rose by USD 4.36 billion to USD 693.32 billion for the week ended December 19.

Stocks To Watch Today

Metals & Mining

  • Vedanta: Declared successful bidder for the Depo Graphite, Vanadium block, strengthening its critical minerals portfolio.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: President, Finance Rajkumar Bafna resigned, effective December 31.

  • Sigachi Industries: MD & CEO Amit Raj Sinha remanded on December 27 in connection with the Hyderabad unit fire probe; Deputy Group CEO Lijo Stephen Chacko to oversee operations; board meeting on December 31 to consider NCD issuance.

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Lenskart, Punjab National Bank, Ola Electric, Vedanta, Timex Group India, Suzlon Energy In focus On December 29

Stock Market On Friday

Friday Wrap: Profit booking drags benchmarks lower as investors turn cautious toward the weekend

The trade on Friday was a muted closure to the week, with Dalal Street prolonging losses for the second consecutive day as caution outweighed risk. The Nifty slipped below the 26,100 level, which was a sign of profit booking at higher levels, and both the Sensex and Nifty closed in the red. Market breadth was weak, as the number of stocks declining was much higher than those advancing, indicating a general cooling of the market rather than specific pressure on certain stocks. Traders, facing a backdrop of mixed global cues and high valuations, decided to protect their gains and take a defensive position for the weekend. The soft closing created a cautious atmosphere for the new week, prompting investors to stay alert for fresh triggers.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
First published on: Dec 29, 2025 9:20 AM IST
