Stock Market Today: For the First Time in History, Dalal Street Breaks Its Sunday Off Record, Markets Open as India Awaits Union Budget 2026

Stock Market Today: For the first time in history, Dalal Street trades on a Sunday as India awaits Union Budget 2026. Investors watch closely for tax reforms, infrastructure updates, and market-moving policy announcements.

Stock Market Holiday
Stock Market Holiday

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 1, 2026 08:23:06 IST

Sunday is traditionally a day of rest for Dalal Street. Today, that tradition is being broken. In a rare and historic moment, the Indian stock market opens on Sunday, February 1, 2026, to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Weekend silence will give way to market buzz as investors, traders, and analysts watch the Budget live, ready to respond to policy announcements and fiscal cues. The exchanges remain open to reflect the importance of a Budget that sets the economic roadmap for the year ahead.

This is more than a routine trading session. For investors, it is a chance to witness history unfold in real time. With screens lighting up, trades flowing, and portfolios under close watch, Dalal Street is fully awake, tracking signals that could define India’s next phase of growth.

Today feels less like a Sunday and more like a Monday – a Budget with market-moving potential, active trading floors, and a fresh chapter being written in the story of India’s stock market.

Different Trading Hours on Union Budget Day 2026: What Time Does the Stock Market Open Today?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate for the full trading day on February 1, 2026, despite it being a Sunday, as it coincides with Union Budget Day.

The pre-open session will run from 9:00 am to 9:08 am, setting the tone for the day’s trading. The regular trading session will begin at 9:15 am and conclude at 3:30 pm, following the standard weekday schedule. Missed a trade or need to make adjustments? The trade modification window will remain open until 4:15 pm. In effect, Dalal Street will function like a regular Monday, fully active on a Sunday.

MCX Trading Hours On Union Budget Day

  • The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain open on Budget Day, February 1, 2026.

  • Pre-open session: 8:45 am – 8:59 am

  • Main trading session: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

  • No pay-in or pay-out transactions will occur on February 1.

  • All settlements for trades executed on Budget Day will be processed on Monday, February 2.

Cautious Optimism In Stock Markets Today, As It Braces for Union Budget 2026

Market sentiment remains cautious as India prepares for its Union Budget 2026. The mood on Dalal Street shows a slight decline as investors assess global uncertainties alongside domestic growth projections and upcoming fiscal announcements.

The Nifty 50 index has experienced a 2% decline in January due to investor concerns and has fallen almost 1.5% in the two weeks leading up to the Budget announcement. Last week showed a modest market recovery, indicating that markets are finding stability ahead of important policy announcements.

On Friday, the Nifty 50 gained nearly 1% (272 points) to close at 25,320.65, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.90%, ending the week at 82,269. Traders and analysts are watching closely, ready to react to announcements on tax reforms, infrastructure spending, and sector-specific incentives that could shape India’s economic trajectory in the year ahead.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 8:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: BSE trading hoursbudget announcementsDalal Street Sunday tradingfiscal policyincome tax reliefindian stock marketinfrastructure-spendinginvestor reactionmarket sentimentMCX budget daynifty-50NSE open on Sundaysensexstock market livestock market todayUnion Budget 2026

QUICK LINKS