Stock Market Today: For the First Time in History, Dalal Street Breaks Its Sunday Off Record, Markets Open as India Awaits Union Budget 2026

Indian Stock Market Today Breaks Its Sunday Record For Union Budget 2026
Sunday is traditionally a day of rest for Dalal Street. Today, that tradition is being broken. In a rare and historic moment, the Indian stock market opens on Sunday, February 1, 2026, to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Weekend silence will give way to market buzz as investors, traders, and analysts watch the Budget live, ready to respond to policy announcements and fiscal cues. The exchanges remain open to reflect the importance of a Budget that sets the economic roadmap for the year ahead.
This is more than a routine trading session. For investors, it is a chance to witness history unfold in real time. With screens lighting up, trades flowing, and portfolios under close watch, Dalal Street is fully awake, tracking signals that could define India’s next phase of growth.
Today feels less like a Sunday and more like a Monday – a Budget with market-moving potential, active trading floors, and a fresh chapter being written in the story of India’s stock market.
Different Trading Hours on Union Budget Day 2026: What Time Does the Stock Market Open Today?
