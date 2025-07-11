Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Stable, But IT Stocks Could Drag Markets Down, Flat Markets And Sharp Moves On Weekend

Stock Market Today: Quiet Tension as Earnings and Trade Clouds Hover

Good morning, traders. It’s Friday, and while the week’s almost over, the market mood is anything but relaxed.

Expect a soft start today, with the GIFT Nifty hinting at a gap-down of around 150 points. Not a crash, just a cautious step back. Thursday’s close wasn’t exactly thrilling either, Sensex fell 345 points, Nifty dropped 120, not due to panic, but more like a collective “hmm” from the street.

What’s behind it? A mix of global trade unease (yes, of course tariff chatter is back), some underwhelming earnings (TCS, is looking at you), and muted cues from the derivatives space.

Volatility is low, but so is conviction. The Put-Call Ratio sits at 0.69, hinting at a bearish undertone. IT might remain under pressure, and with no big domestic trigger, stock-specific moves will likely take center stage.

It’s not fear- just a market choosing to tiptoe instead of sprint. So keep your coffee strong and your positions smarter. Let’s see how Friday unfolds.

Market In Pre Opening Session: Markets Set To Open Flat

Cautious Optimism at the Open, But Don’t Blink!

Good morning, traders. It’s Friday, and GIFT Nifty is offering a mildly upbeat tone, down just 38 points at 25,298 as of 8:50 AM- not exactly fireworks, but not doom and gloom either. After Thursday’s dip, this tepid start feels more like a reset than a retreat. In early morning trading, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,283, down 127 points or 0.5 percent.

Global cues are still tiptoeing around tariff worries and macro uncertainty, but early signs hint at selective buying. Think cautious optimism rather than full-blown FOMO. With earnings season warming up and key global signals in the mix, today could quietly turn interesting.

Tight setups, disciplined entries, and a sharp eye, that’s the trader’s toolkit for today. Because sometimes, it’s the quiet opens that throw the loudest surprises.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened with a flat start (9:15 AM). Nifty at 25,255.50 with −99.75 (0.39%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 82,813.99 with −376.29 (0.45%) from previous session.

Global tariff talk and Trump’s tariff shocks are rattling markets, but the Indian share bazaar isn’t losing sleep. While others sweat, Dalal Street’s showing some serious resilience—steady, calm, and ready to dance through the storm. Looks like the bulls have packed their raincoats and aren’t backing down anytime soon.

Brent Crude Dips 2%, Eyes Key Support And Resistance Levels

Brent crude took a dip of nearly 2% on Thursday, keeping traders on their toes. The price action is moving sideways for now, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably oscillating between 40 and 60—meaning neither buyers nor sellers are in full control yet. Watch closely around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) zone between USD 71 and USD 71.50; this is a key resistance level where Brent might struggle to break higher. On the downside, immediate support lies around USD 67.50 to USD 67.30. So, if you’re trading Brent, keep an eye on these levels for the next move

Stocks To Watch Today

Uno Minda: Keen to produce rare earth magnets.

Keen to produce rare earth magnets. Krystal Integrated Services: Wins ₹20.26 Cr facility management contract for Patna Airport terminal.

Wins ₹20.26 Cr facility management contract for Patna Airport terminal. Glenmark: Subsidiary IGI signs $700M global licensing deal with AbbVie for oncology asset ISB 2001.

Subsidiary IGI signs $700M global licensing deal with AbbVie for oncology asset ISB 2001. Popular Vehicles: Receives LoI for Ather facilities in Chennai.

Receives LoI for Ather facilities in Chennai. Hexaware: Partners with Abluva for secure agentic AI in Life Sciences.

Partners with Abluva for secure agentic AI in Life Sciences. R Systems International: Credit rating upgraded by CRISIL.

Credit rating upgraded by CRISIL. Petronet LNG: Signs ₹1,200 Cr regasification deal with Deepak Fertilisers’ unit PCL for 5.5 years.

Signs ₹1,200 Cr regasification deal with Deepak Fertilisers’ unit PCL for 5.5 years. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd: Secures ₹200.13 Cr in new B&F vertical orders for FY26.

Secures ₹200.13 Cr in new B&F vertical orders for FY26. Arihant Academy: Strategic partnership with Podar Education for coaching center in Rajasthan.

Strategic partnership with Podar Education for coaching center in Rajasthan. Oil Downstream Stocks: Oil prices fall below $67, positive for margins.

Oil prices fall below $67, positive for margins. Birla Corp: Declared ‘Preferred Bidder’ for Tadas Limestone Block-II mining lease by Rajasthan Govt.

Declared ‘Preferred Bidder’ for Tadas Limestone Block-II mining lease by Rajasthan Govt. JSW Infra: Resolution plan for NCR Rail approved; received LoI.

Resolution plan for NCR Rail approved; received LoI. Lemon Tree: Signed two new properties in Maharashtra.

Signed two new properties in Maharashtra. NIBE: Receives ₹25.96 Cr order for Gun Stand Assemblies.

Receives ₹25.96 Cr order for Gun Stand Assemblies. Maxposure Ltd: Partners with Garuda Indonesia for battery-powered inflight entertainment system.

Partners with Garuda Indonesia for battery-powered inflight entertainment system. TCS: Q1 net profit at ₹12,760 Cr vs poll of ₹12,127 Cr; revenue misses estimates.

Q1 net profit at ₹12,760 Cr vs poll of ₹12,127 Cr; revenue misses estimates. HUL: Appoints Priya Nair as CEO & MD, succeeding Rohit Jawa.

Appoints Priya Nair as CEO & MD, succeeding Rohit Jawa. Mphasis: Subsidiary acquires 26% preferred stake in Aokah, Inc. for up to $4M.

Subsidiary acquires 26% preferred stake in Aokah, Inc. for up to $4M. Orchid Pharma: Files joint petition with NCLT for merger with Dhanuka Laboratories.

Files joint petition with NCLT for merger with Dhanuka Laboratories. Spandana Sphoorthy: Board to consider fund raising on July 15.

Board to consider fund raising on July 15. Ace Edutrend: MD & CFO Monendra Srivastava resigns effective July 10, 2025.

MD & CFO Monendra Srivastava resigns effective July 10, 2025. Deccan Health Care: Appoints Mohak Gupta as Whole-Time Executive Director from April 11, 2025.

Appoints Mohak Gupta as Whole-Time Executive Director from April 11, 2025. Mahindra Finance: Board approves ₹100 Cr private placement of secured NCDs.

Board approves ₹100 Cr private placement of secured NCDs. Relaxo Footwears: VP-Sales Surender Bansal resigns effective Oct 9, 2025.

VP-Sales Surender Bansal resigns effective Oct 9, 2025. Mahindra Logistics: Board to consider fund raising via equity (Rights/Pref/QIP).

Board to consider fund raising via equity (Rights/Pref/QIP). PDS Sourcing Ltd: Acquires 60% stake in GSC Link Ltd.

Acquires 60% stake in GSC Link Ltd. Tata Steel: Acquires ₹1,074 Cr worth shares in foreign subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte.

Acquires ₹1,074 Cr worth shares in foreign subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte. SBIN: Board meeting on July 16 to consider fund raising.

Board meeting on July 16 to consider fund raising. Senores Pharma: Acquires additional 2.97% stake in Havix Group Inc. at $181/share.

Acquires additional 2.97% stake in Havix Group Inc. at $181/share. MosChip Tech: Assigned CRISIL BBB+/Stable rating to bank facilities.

Assigned CRISIL BBB+/Stable rating to bank facilities. Zee Ent: Investors reject proposal to issue warrants to key shareholder entities.

Investors reject proposal to issue warrants to key shareholder entities. Kirloskar Electric: Reappoints MD Anand B Hunnur for 3 years starting July 12, 2025.

Reappoints MD Anand B Hunnur for 3 years starting July 12, 2025. SBI Cards: CRO Shantanu Srivastava resigns effective Oct 6.

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

SOMATEX

GLENMARK

ROTO

ANANDRATHI

TNTELE

Top Losers:

INTERNET

OSWALPUMPS

TECILCHEM

VERTOZ

SABTNL

Share Market On Thursday’

Markets weren’t in the mood to party on Thursday! The Indian equity indices wrapped up the session in the red, dragging investor spirits down along with them. The Sensex slipped 345.80 points (that’s a 0.41% drop—ouch!) to close at 83,190.28, while the Nifty lost 120.85 points, ending the day at 25,355.25—a 0.47% dip.

So what happened? Blame it on weak earnings vibes, lingering trade tensions, and maybe just a general lack of enthusiasm on Dalal Street. Even with positive cues trying to cheer things up globally, our indices just didn’t want to play along.

If you were refreshing your portfolio hoping for green—sorry, it was more of a tomato-red kind of day. But hey, markets breathe too. Sometimes they inhale, sometimes they exhale. And today? Well, they let out a sigh.

Let’s see what Friday brings—some fresh energy, or just more market moodiness? Stay tuned and stay diversified!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

