Stock Market Today: Global Headwinds And Tariff Fears Drag Indian Markets Lower; Nifty Dips Below 24,600, Sensex Falls Over 400 Points

Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Will Come back.

Are you watching the markets today? Indian equities opened lower, reflecting caution among investors amid global and domestic concerns. The Nifty began the session at 24,669.10, down 42.95 points, while the Sensex opened at 80,579.65, declining by 206.89 points. By 9:45 AM, the pressure intensified, with the Sensex dropping nearly 493 points and the Nifty sliding 142 points.

The key concern? The 50% tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Indian exports, effective August 27. This sudden trade shift has rattled investor sentiment and raised alarms among Indian exporters, especially in the textiles and jewellery sectors. Many sellers have voiced concerns over eroding profit margins and reduced global competitiveness.

Globally, the S&P 500 closed at a record high, supported by Nvidia’s strong earnings, though U.S. futures slipped slightly post-results. Asian markets were mixed, and oil prices rose on declining U.S. crude stockpiles and uncertainty around trade.

Investor Sentiments For Stock Market Today

The mood of investors in Indian markets is insecure, with the Nifty and Sensex opening on a low note and falling throughout the morning.

The big worry?

Export-driven industries such as textiles and jewellery were put under strain as the US imposed an extremely high tariff of 50 per cent on Indian exports. Indian vendors are naturally worried about declining demand and declining profits. As the US markets reached historic highs as a result of good earnings, Asian markets did not perform so well. Amid this uncertainty, Indian investors are remaining on the safe side and have resorted to a wait-and-watch stance as market confidence continues to be shaken by geopolitical tensions.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 28, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM): Nifty opened at 24,669.10 , down 42.95 points (−0.17%) Sensex opened at 80,579.65 , down 206.89 points (−0.26%)



Markets opened lower on Thursday with Nifty at 24,669.10 and Sensex at 80,579.65, tracking weak global cues and trade concerns, especially after US tariffs impacted investor sentiment.

At 9:45 AM: Sensex slipped further to 80,293.57 , down 492.97 points (−0.61%) Nifty dropped to 24,569.80 , down 142.25 points (−0.58%)



By 9:45 AM, markets extended losses amid weak global sentiment. Sensex fell 492.97 points to 80,293.57, while Nifty dropped 142.25 points to 24,569.80, led by broad-based selling.

Global Stock Market Today: Global Cues | S&P 500 Hits Record High; Dollar Recovers

Thursday gave mixed signals in global markets. The majority of Asian markets went down, with investors awaiting the policy decision of the Bank of Korea, which maintained the rates. GIFT Nifty pointed to a slow beginning for Indian markets, including the market holiday on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 in the U.S. experienced a record-high close, supported by strong earnings from Nvidia. Nvidia reported higher-than-anticipated profit and revenue figures and anticipated sales to increase by more than 50 percent this quarter. However, shares of the company went down in after-hours trading.

After the Nvidia results, U.S. futures fell slightly. The 10-year bond yield of the U.S. dropped more than 2 basis points to 4.23%, and the dollar regained strength, with close attention on the next course of action by the Federal Reserve.

There was slight relief in gold prices because of improved yields and dollar appreciation. Oil prices rose as U.S. crude stockpiles declined and markets considered the effects of U.S. tariffs on oil imports by India.

Stocks To Watch Today

Textiles & Jewellery Stocks: Likely in focus due to high US import tariffs impacting exports.

Likely in focus due to high US import tariffs impacting exports. BSE: Subsidiaries BSE Investments and BSE Administration approved merger with BSE Technologies, pending regulatory approvals.

Subsidiaries BSE Investments and BSE Administration approved merger with BSE Technologies, pending regulatory approvals. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Rakesh Gangwal family to sell up to 3.1% stake via block deals (~₹7,027 crore).

Rakesh Gangwal family to sell up to 3.1% stake via block deals (~₹7,027 crore). SMS Pharmaceuticals: Cleared recent USFDA inspection with “No Action Indicated” status at Hyderabad lab.

Cleared recent USFDA inspection with “No Action Indicated” status at Hyderabad lab. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Telangana High Court granted interim stay on income tax reassessment notice.

Telangana High Court granted interim stay on income tax reassessment notice. Oil India & Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): Signed JV to create gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh (CNG, PNG supply).

Signed JV to create gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh (CNG, PNG supply). Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): JV agreement with Texmaco Rail & Engineering for railway infrastructure projects (RVNL 51%, Texmaco 49%).

JV agreement with Texmaco Rail & Engineering for railway infrastructure projects (RVNL 51%, Texmaco 49%). SBI Cards & Payment Services: Launched Flipkart SBI Credit Card in partnership with Flipkart.

Stock Market On Tuesday

Markets Tumbled on Tariff Concerns | Sensex Sheded 850 Points, Nifty Nears 24,700 On Tuesday, August 26, the Indian equity markets ended down drastically as investor sentiment waned after reports of a draft order issued by US President Donald Trump to add an additional tariff of 25 percent on Indian imports with effect from August 27. The Sensex fell by 849.37 points (1.04%) to close at 80,786.54 and the Nifty was down by 255.70 points (1.02%) to close at 24,712.05 – both indices closing close to the day’s lows. The heat was also experienced by broader indices as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1.3% and 1.7% respectively. Have you realized in what sectors it was most felt? With the exception of FMCG, all sectoral indices declined into the red – PSU Banks, metals, pharma, oil and gas, consumer durables and realty were down 1–2%. Shriram Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top Nifty losers, and Eicher Motors, HUL, Maruti Suzuki and ITC provided some relief. On August 27, markets were closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

