Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Edelweiss Financial Services, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), SBI Cards And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Edelweiss Financial Services, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), SBI Cards And Many Other In Focus Today

Indian markets open lower amid US tariffs on exports. Key stocks include IndiGo, Dr. Reddy’s, BSE merger, and new orders for AI and infrastructure. Mixed global cues with US indexes higher.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 28, 2025 09:40:46 IST

The Indian stock markets will open lower today, as they were closed on Wednesday for a holiday. The weak sentiment is due to US President Trump’s 50 percent tariffs on Indian exports, which took effect on August 27. Export-focused stocks may face pressure.

As of 8:44 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,669.50, down 28 points or 0.11%, indicating a flat to slightly negative opening for Indian markets. Earlier at 7:40 AM, Nifty futures hovered near 24,675, suggesting cautious sentiment ahead of market open.

In Asia, markets showed mixed results. The Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady at 2.5%, as expected, amid uncertainties in the country’s trade outlook. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.28%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased 0.24%, and Australia’s ASX 200 was flat.

Overnight in the US, major indexes closed higher. The S&P 500 hit a record high, up 0.24%. The Nasdaq rose 0.21%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.32%, ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.

On Tuesday, August 26, Sensex and Nifty had fallen more than 1%.

  • Textiles & Jewellery Stocks: Likely in focus due to high US import tariffs impacting exports.
  • BSE: Subsidiaries BSE Investments and BSE Administration approved merger with BSE Technologies, pending regulatory approvals.
  • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Rakesh Gangwal family to sell up to 3.1% stake via block deals (~₹7,027 crore).
  • SMS Pharmaceuticals: Cleared recent USFDA inspection with “No Action Indicated” status at Hyderabad lab.
  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Telangana High Court granted interim stay on income tax reassessment notice.
  • Oil India & Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): Signed JV to create gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh (CNG, PNG supply).
  • Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): JV agreement with Texmaco Rail & Engineering for railway infrastructure projects (RVNL 51%, Texmaco 49%).
  • SBI Cards & Payment Services: Launched Flipkart SBI Credit Card in partnership with Flipkart.
  • Power Grid Corporation of India: Successful bidder for transmission system strengthening project in Karnataka (BOOT basis).
  • Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital & Health Care: Boards approved merger scheme for streamlined operations, subject to approvals.
  • Newgen Software Technologies: Received ₹73.12 crore order for scanning and digitization project.
  • E2E Networks: ₹88.02 crore order from IndiaAI for GPU allocation to build India’s foundational AI model.
  • United Breweries: Investing ₹90 crore to expand canning capacity at Telangana brewery for Kingfisher & Heineken.
  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed license agreement for managing Lemon Tree Resort, Pench, Maharashtra.
  • HFCL: Subsidiary HTL received ₹101.82 crore contract from Indian Army for optical fiber cables.
  • Himadri Speciality Chemical: Received ISCC PLUS certification for sustainable supply chain leadership.

Bulk And Block Deals

  • Sai Life Sciences: TPG Asia sold entire 14.72% stake (~₹2,675.6 crore); parts bought by Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale.
  • Edelweiss Financial Services: Abakkus Asset Manager bought 0.67% stake (~₹64.3 crore).
  • Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Integrated Core Strategies acquired 1.68% stake (~₹474.5 crore).
  • Vikram Solar: Plutus Wealth Management bought 0.55% stake (~₹70.47 crore).
  • Sammaan Capital: Plutus Wealth Management bought shares worth ₹50.86 crore.
  • Vishal Mega Mart: BNP Paribas & Integrated Core Strategies sold combined 1.7% stake (~₹1,213.4 crore).
  • Waaree Energies: BNP Paribas sold 0.62% stake (~₹582.6 crore).
  • Hitachi Energy India: BNP Paribas sold shares worth ₹829.7 crore.
  • Patel Retail: Yashwant Amratlal Thakkar bought 1.19% stake (~₹12 crore).
  • Nexus Select Trust: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF bought 0.5% stake (~₹110.6 crore).
  • Veranda Learning Solutions: Promoters sold 7.05% stake (~₹151.8 crore); buyers include Authum Investment & Goldman Sachs.

Quarterly Earnings & Results

  • Sri Lotus Developers & Realty: Q1 consolidated profit down 35.8% at ₹25.8 crore; revenue fell 49.2% to ₹61.3 crore.
  • AJC Jewel Manufacturers & Prabhat Technologies: Quarterly earnings due today.

Other Stocks To watch: Updates

  • Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend: Aster DM Healthcare, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jyothy Labs, P&G Hygiene, Route Mobile, Specialty Restaurants, Magna Electro Castings, Vedant Fashions, Mitsu Chem Plast, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, AAA Technologies, Abirami Financial Services, Diamines & Chemicals.
  • Ex-Income Distribution (InvIT): Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust.
  • Ex-Bonus: DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures.
  • F&O Ban:
    • New: RBL Bank
    • Lifted: Titagarh Rail Systems.

(With Inputs)

(Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor before investing. Investments carry risks.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Sensex And Nifty Open In Red, Fall Further, Dlal Street Under Stress

Tags: business newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

