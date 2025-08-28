Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Edelweiss Financial Services, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), SBI Cards And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, August 28, 2025: Here Is Every Stock In Focus Today

The Indian stock markets will open lower today, as they were closed on Wednesday for a holiday. The weak sentiment is due to US President Trump’s 50 percent tariffs on Indian exports, which took effect on August 27. Export-focused stocks may face pressure.

As of 8:44 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,669.50, down 28 points or 0.11%, indicating a flat to slightly negative opening for Indian markets. Earlier at 7:40 AM, Nifty futures hovered near 24,675, suggesting cautious sentiment ahead of market open.

In Asia, markets showed mixed results. The Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady at 2.5%, as expected, amid uncertainties in the country’s trade outlook. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.28%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased 0.24%, and Australia’s ASX 200 was flat.

Overnight in the US, major indexes closed higher. The S&P 500 hit a record high, up 0.24%. The Nasdaq rose 0.21%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.32%, ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.

On Tuesday, August 26, Sensex and Nifty had fallen more than 1%.

Stocks to Watch Today – August 28, 2025

Textiles & Jewellery Stocks: Likely in focus due to high US import tariffs impacting exports.

Likely in focus due to high US import tariffs impacting exports. BSE: Subsidiaries BSE Investments and BSE Administration approved merger with BSE Technologies, pending regulatory approvals.

Subsidiaries BSE Investments and BSE Administration approved merger with BSE Technologies, pending regulatory approvals. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Rakesh Gangwal family to sell up to 3.1% stake via block deals (~₹7,027 crore).

Rakesh Gangwal family to sell up to 3.1% stake via block deals (~₹7,027 crore). SMS Pharmaceuticals: Cleared recent USFDA inspection with “No Action Indicated” status at Hyderabad lab.

Cleared recent USFDA inspection with “No Action Indicated” status at Hyderabad lab. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Telangana High Court granted interim stay on income tax reassessment notice.

Telangana High Court granted interim stay on income tax reassessment notice. Oil India & Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): Signed JV to create gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh (CNG, PNG supply).

Signed JV to create gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh (CNG, PNG supply). Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): JV agreement with Texmaco Rail & Engineering for railway infrastructure projects (RVNL 51%, Texmaco 49%).

JV agreement with Texmaco Rail & Engineering for railway infrastructure projects (RVNL 51%, Texmaco 49%). SBI Cards & Payment Services: Launched Flipkart SBI Credit Card in partnership with Flipkart.

Launched Flipkart SBI Credit Card in partnership with Flipkart. Power Grid Corporation of India: Successful bidder for transmission system strengthening project in Karnataka (BOOT basis).

Successful bidder for transmission system strengthening project in Karnataka (BOOT basis). Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital & Health Care: Boards approved merger scheme for streamlined operations, subject to approvals.

Boards approved merger scheme for streamlined operations, subject to approvals. Newgen Software Technologies: Received ₹73.12 crore order for scanning and digitization project.

Received ₹73.12 crore order for scanning and digitization project. E2E Networks: ₹88.02 crore order from IndiaAI for GPU allocation to build India’s foundational AI model.

₹88.02 crore order from IndiaAI for GPU allocation to build India’s foundational AI model. United Breweries: Investing ₹90 crore to expand canning capacity at Telangana brewery for Kingfisher & Heineken.

Investing ₹90 crore to expand canning capacity at Telangana brewery for Kingfisher & Heineken. Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed license agreement for managing Lemon Tree Resort, Pench, Maharashtra.

Signed license agreement for managing Lemon Tree Resort, Pench, Maharashtra. HFCL: Subsidiary HTL received ₹101.82 crore contract from Indian Army for optical fiber cables.

Subsidiary HTL received ₹101.82 crore contract from Indian Army for optical fiber cables. Himadri Speciality Chemical: Received ISCC PLUS certification for sustainable supply chain leadership.

Bulk And Block Deals

Sai Life Sciences: TPG Asia sold entire 14.72% stake (~₹2,675.6 crore); parts bought by Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale.

TPG Asia sold entire 14.72% stake (~₹2,675.6 crore); parts bought by Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale. Edelweiss Financial Services: Abakkus Asset Manager bought 0.67% stake (~₹64.3 crore).

Abakkus Asset Manager bought 0.67% stake (~₹64.3 crore). Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Integrated Core Strategies acquired 1.68% stake (~₹474.5 crore).

Integrated Core Strategies acquired 1.68% stake (~₹474.5 crore). Vikram Solar: Plutus Wealth Management bought 0.55% stake (~₹70.47 crore).

Plutus Wealth Management bought 0.55% stake (~₹70.47 crore). Sammaan Capital: Plutus Wealth Management bought shares worth ₹50.86 crore.

Plutus Wealth Management bought shares worth ₹50.86 crore. Vishal Mega Mart: BNP Paribas & Integrated Core Strategies sold combined 1.7% stake (~₹1,213.4 crore).

BNP Paribas & Integrated Core Strategies sold combined 1.7% stake (~₹1,213.4 crore). Waaree Energies: BNP Paribas sold 0.62% stake (~₹582.6 crore).

BNP Paribas sold 0.62% stake (~₹582.6 crore). Hitachi Energy India: BNP Paribas sold shares worth ₹829.7 crore.

BNP Paribas sold shares worth ₹829.7 crore. Patel Retail: Yashwant Amratlal Thakkar bought 1.19% stake (~₹12 crore).

Yashwant Amratlal Thakkar bought 1.19% stake (~₹12 crore). Nexus Select Trust: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF bought 0.5% stake (~₹110.6 crore).

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF bought 0.5% stake (~₹110.6 crore). Veranda Learning Solutions: Promoters sold 7.05% stake (~₹151.8 crore); buyers include Authum Investment & Goldman Sachs.

Quarterly Earnings & Results

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty: Q1 consolidated profit down 35.8% at ₹25.8 crore; revenue fell 49.2% to ₹61.3 crore.

Q1 consolidated profit down 35.8% at ₹25.8 crore; revenue fell 49.2% to ₹61.3 crore. AJC Jewel Manufacturers & Prabhat Technologies: Quarterly earnings due today.

Other Stocks To watch: Updates

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend: Aster DM Healthcare, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jyothy Labs, P&G Hygiene, Route Mobile, Specialty Restaurants, Magna Electro Castings, Vedant Fashions, Mitsu Chem Plast, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, AAA Technologies, Abirami Financial Services, Diamines & Chemicals.

Aster DM Healthcare, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jyothy Labs, P&G Hygiene, Route Mobile, Specialty Restaurants, Magna Electro Castings, Vedant Fashions, Mitsu Chem Plast, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, AAA Technologies, Abirami Financial Services, Diamines & Chemicals. Ex-Income Distribution (InvIT): Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust. Ex-Bonus: DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures.

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures. F&O Ban: New: RBL Bank Lifted: Titagarh Rail Systems.



