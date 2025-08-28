Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Edelweiss Financial Services, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), SBI Cards And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, August 28, 2025: Here Is Every Stock In Focus Today
The Indian stock markets will open lower today, as they were closed on Wednesday for a holiday. The weak sentiment is due to US President Trump’s 50 percent tariffs on Indian exports, which took effect on August 27. Export-focused stocks may face pressure.
As of 8:44 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,669.50, down 28 points or 0.11%, indicating a flat to slightly negative opening for Indian markets. Earlier at 7:40 AM, Nifty futures hovered near 24,675, suggesting cautious sentiment ahead of market open.
In Asia, markets showed mixed results. The Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady at 2.5%, as expected, amid uncertainties in the country’s trade outlook. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.28%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased 0.24%, and Australia’s ASX 200 was flat.
Overnight in the US, major indexes closed higher. The S&P 500 hit a record high, up 0.24%. The Nasdaq rose 0.21%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.32%, ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.
On Tuesday, August 26, Sensex and Nifty had fallen more than 1%.
Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today – August 28, 2025
- Textiles & Jewellery Stocks: Likely in focus due to high US import tariffs impacting exports.
- BSE: Subsidiaries BSE Investments and BSE Administration approved merger with BSE Technologies, pending regulatory approvals.
- InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Rakesh Gangwal family to sell up to 3.1% stake via block deals (~₹7,027 crore).
- SMS Pharmaceuticals: Cleared recent USFDA inspection with “No Action Indicated” status at Hyderabad lab.
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Telangana High Court granted interim stay on income tax reassessment notice.
- Oil India & Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): Signed JV to create gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh (CNG, PNG supply).
- Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): JV agreement with Texmaco Rail & Engineering for railway infrastructure projects (RVNL 51%, Texmaco 49%).
- SBI Cards & Payment Services: Launched Flipkart SBI Credit Card in partnership with Flipkart.
- Power Grid Corporation of India: Successful bidder for transmission system strengthening project in Karnataka (BOOT basis).
- Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital & Health Care: Boards approved merger scheme for streamlined operations, subject to approvals.
- Newgen Software Technologies: Received ₹73.12 crore order for scanning and digitization project.
- E2E Networks: ₹88.02 crore order from IndiaAI for GPU allocation to build India’s foundational AI model.
- United Breweries: Investing ₹90 crore to expand canning capacity at Telangana brewery for Kingfisher & Heineken.
- Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed license agreement for managing Lemon Tree Resort, Pench, Maharashtra.
- HFCL: Subsidiary HTL received ₹101.82 crore contract from Indian Army for optical fiber cables.
- Himadri Speciality Chemical: Received ISCC PLUS certification for sustainable supply chain leadership.
Bulk And Block Deals
- Sai Life Sciences: TPG Asia sold entire 14.72% stake (~₹2,675.6 crore); parts bought by Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale.
- Edelweiss Financial Services: Abakkus Asset Manager bought 0.67% stake (~₹64.3 crore).
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Integrated Core Strategies acquired 1.68% stake (~₹474.5 crore).
- Vikram Solar: Plutus Wealth Management bought 0.55% stake (~₹70.47 crore).
- Sammaan Capital: Plutus Wealth Management bought shares worth ₹50.86 crore.
- Vishal Mega Mart: BNP Paribas & Integrated Core Strategies sold combined 1.7% stake (~₹1,213.4 crore).
- Waaree Energies: BNP Paribas sold 0.62% stake (~₹582.6 crore).
- Hitachi Energy India: BNP Paribas sold shares worth ₹829.7 crore.
- Patel Retail: Yashwant Amratlal Thakkar bought 1.19% stake (~₹12 crore).
- Nexus Select Trust: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF bought 0.5% stake (~₹110.6 crore).
- Veranda Learning Solutions: Promoters sold 7.05% stake (~₹151.8 crore); buyers include Authum Investment & Goldman Sachs.
Quarterly Earnings & Results
- Sri Lotus Developers & Realty: Q1 consolidated profit down 35.8% at ₹25.8 crore; revenue fell 49.2% to ₹61.3 crore.
- AJC Jewel Manufacturers & Prabhat Technologies: Quarterly earnings due today.
Other Stocks To watch: Updates
- Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend: Aster DM Healthcare, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jyothy Labs, P&G Hygiene, Route Mobile, Specialty Restaurants, Magna Electro Castings, Vedant Fashions, Mitsu Chem Plast, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, AAA Technologies, Abirami Financial Services, Diamines & Chemicals.
- Ex-Income Distribution (InvIT): Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust.
- Ex-Bonus: DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures.
- F&O Ban:
- New: RBL Bank
- Lifted: Titagarh Rail Systems.
(With Inputs)
(Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor before investing. Investments carry risks.)
Also Read: Stock Market Today LIVE UPDATES: Sensex And Nifty Open In Red, Fall Further, Dlal Street Under Stress