Stock Market Today: GST Sparks Market FIREWORK! Sensex And Nifty Climb As Revamp Cheer And Lifts Investor Mood

Stock Market Today: Hey there! The market kicked off today with a bang, full of festive cheer and investor optimism. Thanks To GST REVAMP!

Well, there’s plenty to be excited about. The Sensex jumped over 567 points to 81,135.26, and the Nifty surged 171 points to 24,886.50. This strong opening wasn’t unexpected- GIFT Nifty had already hinted at a positive start early this morning.

The big reason? The GST 2.0 reform announced yesterday! The government slashed tax slabs and made consumer goods more affordable, perfect timing with the festival season approaching. That’s great news not just for markets but for every household.

Globally, Wall Street closed higher, helped by weaker U.S. job data, which has increased the chances of a Fed rate cut. Asian markets are trading firm, riding the wave of optimism.

Overall, sentiment is strong, vibes are bullish, and for once, even Mondays don’t feel this good on a Thursday!

Trader’s Tip for Today:

If you’re watching the market today, here’s some solid advice, ride the momentum, but stay sharp. The Sensex and Nifty opened strong after yesterday’s major GST reform, which slashed taxes on key consumer items. With the festive season coming up, demand could spike, that’s a clear bullish sign for sectors like FMCG, autos, and insurance.

GIFT Nifty had already pointed to a green start, and global cues are backing the move. Wall Street closed higher, and hopes of a Fed rate cut are adding fuel. Stay focused on high-volume movers, this could be your chance!

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 4, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM):

Sensex: 81,135.26 up 567.55 points (0.70 percent)

81,135.26 up 567.55 points (0.70 percent) Nifty: 24,886.50 up 171.45 points (0.69 percent)

Sensex and Nifty opened strongly today, rising 0.70 percent and 0.69 percent respectively, reflecting positive investor sentiment fueled by GST reforms and encouraging global cues. A promising start for Dalal Street!

At 10:00 AM:

Sensex: 81,211.02, Up by 643.31 points (0.80%)

81,211.02, Up by 643.31 points (0.80%) Nifty: 24,910.90, Up by 195.85 points (0.79%)

The Indian market opened strong today, with Sensex and Nifty both gaining nearly 0.8 percent. Positive sentiment continues after GST reforms and supportive global cues, boosting investor confidence across sectors

Stocks To Watch Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Received Letter of Intent (LoI) from MB Power (MP) for supplying Boiler, Turbine, Generator for 1×800 MW Anuppur Thermal Power Project, valued ₹2,600 crore (excl. GST).

Can Fin Homes Board approved issuing Non-Convertible Debentures up to ₹10,000 crore via private placement.

Force Motors August sales rose 4.5% YoY to 2,403 units; domestic sales up 6.6%, exports down 26%.

Jio Financial Services Allotted 50 crore warrants at ₹316.50 each to promoter group, raising ₹3,956.25 crore



Read More Stocks to Watch Today: GST Changes And Latest Corporate Updates; BHEL, Swiggy, ITC And Mnay other In Focus

Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

Tata Steel: +5.97%

Hindalco Industries: +3.05%

JSW Steel: +2.70%

Coal India: +2.55%

IndusInd Bank: +2.25%

Titan Company: +1.93%

Mahindra & Mahindra: +1.59% Top Losers Infosys: -1.31%

HDFC Life Insurance Company: -0.80%

NTPC: -0.61%

Wipro: -0.55%

Nestle India: -0.51%

Hindustan Unilever: -0.46%

Tata Consultancy Services: -0.45%

Stock Market On Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 3, the stock market had an interesting day. After some ups and downs, metal stocks saw a lot of buying, which helped the market rise by more than half a percent. Many investors were also waiting for news from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting because it could affect the market soon.

And by the end of the day, the Sensex was up by 409.83 points, or 0.51 percent, closing at 80,567.71. The Nifty also rallied by 135.45 points, or 0.55 percent, finishing at 24,715.05.

Looking at different sectors, Nifty Metal did the best with a gain of over 3 percent. PSU Bank, Pharma, and Auto sectors also went up by 0.7 to 1 percent. FMCG, Energy, Realty, and Infra saw small increases. However, IT stocks dropped by nearly 0.8 percent, and Media stayed about the same.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform