Stocks to Watch Today: GST Changes And Latest Corporate Updates; BHEL, Swiggy, ITC And Many other In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: The nation is entering a state of joy as the GST Council has introduced new tax slabs, and this time, they are not going higher- the tax rates have been reduced! Here are the effects. Let’s dive into the list of stocks to watch today!

Get ready for a positive day on Dalal Street! The much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes are expected to give the market a good boost, with early signs pointing to a strong start for the main indices.

GIFT Nifty Performance: The early indicator for Nifty50, called GIFT Nifty, was up 148 points at 24,961 by 7:50 AM, showing a hopeful start to trading. While writing this article the gift nifty was trading at up with 132.5 points.

GST UpdatesI The GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, agreed on a simpler two-tier tax system on Wednesday. These new GST rates will start from September 22, the first day of Navratri.

Household items, handicrafts, and agriculture goods won’t have the 5% tax anymore.

Tobacco products will have a 40% special tax.

Life and health insurance policies will now be exempt from GST.

Global Market Trends: Asian markets opened higher, helped by weak US data boosting hopes of a Fed rate cut. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index rose 0.46%, led by Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s S&P ASX 200.

Wall Street Performance: US stocks closed higher after job openings hit a 10-month low, raising chances of a Fed rate cut in September. The S&P 500 gained 0.51%, and Nasdaq rose 1.02%.

What’s your take? Ready to ride the market wave? Let’s Looks at the stocks in focus today!

Stocks To Watch Today

GST Revamp Impact

GST rates simplified to two slabs: 5% and 18%, eliminating 12% and 28%.

Expected positive impact on FMCG, textiles, insurance, automobile, healthcare, education supplies, electronic goods, and farm equipment sectors.

ITC shares expected to face pressure due to GST changes. As, their most valuable product may face heavy tax of upto 40%.

Key Stocks To Watch

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Received Letter of Intent (LoI) from MB Power (MP) for supplying Boiler, Turbine, Generator for 1×800 MW Anuppur Thermal Power Project, valued ₹2,600 crore (excl. GST).

Can Fin Homes Board approved issuing Non-Convertible Debentures up to ₹10,000 crore via private placement.

Force Motors August sales rose 4.5% YoY to 2,403 units; domestic sales up 6.6%, exports down 26%.

Jio Financial Services Allotted 50 crore warrants at ₹316.50 each to promoter group, raising ₹3,956.25 crore.

Poly Medicure Acquiring 90% stake in Netherlands-based PendraCare Group for Euro 18.3 million.

Prestige Estates Subsidiary Prestige Office Ventures received show cause notice for Rs 160.82 crore GST demand.

RailTel Corp Received ₹14.95 crore work order from Ministry of Home Affairs for IP-based CCTV installation.

Sammaan Capital Approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore via debt instruments; authorized issuance of non-convertible debentures/bonds up to ₹30,000 crore.

Sharika Enterprises Secured second order from JSW Steel for 220kV EHV cable installation at Dolvi plant, Maharashtra.

GHV Infra Projects Received LoI for ₹120 crore railway station redevelopment project in Jharkhand, to complete in 3 years.

Swiggy Increased platform fee to ₹15 per order (third hike in three weeks).

UTI Asset Management Company Vetri Subramaniam appointed MD & CEO effective February 1, 2026.

Redington Signed strategic partnership with CrowdStrike to expand AI-native cybersecurity platform distribution in India.

Highway Infrastructure Received LOA for user fee collection on Greenfield Expressway spur in Rajasthan valued at ₹18.97 crore.

Aarvee Denims and Exports Launched Consultation & Advisory division covering business, finance, HR, IT, and civil services.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Westbridge Capital to sell 16.46% stake (~8.23 crore shares) valued at ₹2,600 crore.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Includes but not limited to: NTPC, Oil India, ONGC, Kalyan Jewellers India, Allied Digital Services, AIA Engineering, Apollo Pipes, Bharat Bijlee, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Gas, Indoco Remedies, NIIT, NRB Bearings, Prince Pipes, Shipping Corporation of India, Surya Roshni, TVS Srichakra, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks, and many more.

Bulk Deals

Aditya Vision Promoter Yashovardhan Sinha sold 5% stake; Axis Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought shares.

Net Avenue Technologies Somani Ventures bought 2 lakh shares; Inventus Capital Partners sold 2.32 lakh shares at ₹4 each.

Vikran Engineering SBI sold 0.63% stake (~16.37 lakh shares) at ₹99.42 per share.

Prozone Realty Apax Trust acquired 1.17% stake; Sarita Jain sold 1.18% stake at ₹41 per share.

SME Listing on September 4 Oval Projects Engineering (migration from SME to Mainboard) Gretex Corporate Services (post Scheme of Arrangement) STL Networks



