Stock Market Today: Humpty Dumpty Moment? Sensex And Nifty Slip After Flat Start — Here’s Why

Stock Market Today: Tariffs, Tumbles & a Tiny Ray of Hope — Here’s Your Friday Pulse

Markets this Friday woke up on the wrong side of the bed. The Sensex slipped over 300 points, and the Nifty ducked below 24,550, giving traders a not-so-sunny start. What’s the buzzkill? You guessed it — the aftershocks of President Trump’s additional 25% tariff bomb on Indian goods has ripped the wound again.

Tech and pharma stocks caught the cold first, each losing around 0.5% and 0.4%. In fact, only 8 out of 16 major sectors opened in the green. Yikes.

But hold that panic—there’s a flicker of optimism! GIFT Nifty futures flashed some green, suggesting the market might just stretch, yawn, and recover by the afternoon. And what’s this? Whispers of a Trump–Putin summit are swirling. Could global diplomacy throw the markets a lifeline? Fingers crossed.

For now, though, the mood is cautious. Investors are tightening their seatbelts, watching every global cue, and eyeing sectors like FMCG and healthcare for safety.

So, what’s your move? Are you buying the dip or sitting it out with popcorn? Either way, stay sharp—because if this market teaches us one thing, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian market opened cautiously, with Sensex down 155.59 points at 80,388.40 and Nifty slipping 50.40 points to 24,523.80. Rising U.S. tariffs on Indian goods have shaken investor confidence, especially in export sectors. Traders remain watchful as global cues stay mixed amid ongoing trade tensions.

Stock Market On Thursday

On August 7, the Indian markets started the day with a frown, dipping into the red thanks to President Trump’s surprise 25% tariff hike on Indian goods—yep, the same day he called out India for buying oil from Russia. But guess what? The market wasn’t ready to throw in the towel. By the closing bell, the Sensex bounced back, adding 79 points to settle at 80,623, while the Nifty chipped in with a 22-point gain, ending at 24,596. So, are you thinking the market’s showing some serious fight or just playing it safe?

Here Is Why Indian Stock Market Are HUMPTY DUMPTY Having Great Falls

Alright, listen up! As an Indian trader watching the markets these days, it feels like I’m stuck in a never-ending episode of Trade Wars: India vs The World. Every morning, I wake up hoping for green but end up staring at red—thanks to those pesky US tariffs hitting us hard. Here’s the lowdown, from my jittery trader’s point of view:

Why is the market falling and opening red every day? Here’s what’s shaking us up:

Tariff Tsunami: On August 6, 2025, the US slapped an extra 25% tariff on top of the existing 25%, making it a whopping 50% on Indian goods. Why? Because India won’t stop buying oil from Russia.

Targeted Sectors: Electronics, pharma, gems, textiles, leather, chemicals, footwear, and even shrimp—our key exports are taking the heat.

Selective Mercy: Some goodies like finished pharma drugs and critical minerals are safe from tariffs, but the rest? Not so lucky.

Global Comparison: We’re competing with Brazil for the highest tariff rate. Ouch.

Economic Jitters: Experts warn this tariff could slow our GDP growth by up to 0.8% if it drags on a year. That’s a big deal.

India’s Comeback: We’re not taking it lying down—plans are in motion to retaliate with tariffs on US goods under WTO rules.

So yeah, every time the market opens, traders like me are biting our nails, wondering if today’s red will turn green or get worse. Until these trade talks thaw, the market mood will stay chilly—and that’s why you see those stubborn red candles almost every day. Trade wars aren’t just headlines; they’re real market pain for us on the ground. Stay alert, folks!

