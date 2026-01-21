Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters, Traders Breathe A Sigh of Relief
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recovered some early losses on Wednesday, giving investors a reason to exhale amid global market jitters. After an initial sharp sell-off, the Sensex hit an intraday low of 81,124.45 and the Nifty slipped below the 25,000 mark to 24,919.80, triggering nerves. But by around 11:30 am, value buyers stepped in, pushing the Sensex up nearly 450 points to 81,557.56 and nudging the Nifty back above 25,000 at 25,045.75, a little relief in an otherwise jittery session.
By 12:27 pm, the market stabilized with the Sensex trading at 81,925.33, down 255.14 points (−0.31%), while the Nifty stood at 25,155.40, down 77.10 points (−0.31%). Top gainers like ETERNAL, Power Grid, and Grasim cheered investors, even as laggards like Trent and Bharat Electronics kept caution alive. With global uncertainties and Wall Street volatility, this bounce is a reminder: calm can return even in choppy waters.
Top Gainers And Losers – Nifty50
-
Top Gainers:
-
ETERNAL: up to 2%
-
Power Grid Corporation of India: up to 2%
-
Grasim Industries: up to 2%
-
-
Top Losers:
-
Trent: down up to 3%
-
Bharat Electronics: down up to 3%
-
