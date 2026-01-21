LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

Sensex and Nifty recovered from early losses amid global market jitters, aided by value buying, Wall Street futures, and lower crude oil, while top gainers cheered and laggards reminded caution.

Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters
Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 21, 2026 12:43:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters, Traders Breathe A Sigh of Relief

You Might Be Interested In

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recovered some early losses on Wednesday, giving investors a reason to exhale amid global market jitters. After an initial sharp sell-off, the Sensex hit an intraday low of 81,124.45 and the Nifty slipped below the 25,000 mark to 24,919.80, triggering nerves. But by around 11:30 am, value buyers stepped in, pushing the Sensex up nearly 450 points to 81,557.56 and nudging the Nifty back above 25,000 at 25,045.75, a little relief in an otherwise jittery session.

By 12:27 pm, the market stabilized with the Sensex trading at 81,925.33, down 255.14 points (−0.31%), while the Nifty stood at 25,155.40, down 77.10 points (−0.31%). Top gainers like ETERNAL, Power Grid, and Grasim cheered investors, even as laggards like Trent and Bharat Electronics kept caution alive. With global uncertainties and Wall Street volatility, this bounce is a reminder: calm can return even in choppy waters.

You Might Be Interested In

Top Gainers And Losers – Nifty50

  • Top Gainers:

    • ETERNAL: up to 2%

    • Power Grid Corporation of India: up to 2%

    • Grasim Industries: up to 2%

  • Top Losers:

    • Trent: down up to 3%

    • Bharat Electronics: down up to 3%

Top Reasons Market Cues: Key Drivers Behind Wednesday’s Equity Movements

  • Wall Street Futures Provide Support
    US equity futures rose after steep overnight losses, giving Indian markets some relief. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and Dow Jones futures 0.2%, helping investors regain confidence amid global volatility.

  • Crude Oil Declines
    Brent crude fell 1.11% to USD 64.19 per barrel. Lower crude prices support India by easing inflation, reducing import bills, and lowering cost pressures for businesses and consumers.

  • Market Support from Value Buying
    After Tuesday’s sharp declines, Sensex and Nifty fell 1.3% and 1.4%, touching three-month lows. Wednesday saw buying at lower levels, helping stabilize the market after early panic selling.

  • Bank Nifty Rebounds but Remains in Red
    Bank Nifty recovered over 300 points from intraday lows after nearly 1,000-point fall earlier. Despite the rebound, ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance Bank led losses, down over 2%, keeping the index in the red.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Amagi Media IPO Listing: Oversubscribed 30× Despite Lower Opening, Signaling Long-Term Growth

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 12:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: nifty todayNifty50 top gainerssensex and niftySensex intradaysensex todaystock market Indiastock market today

RELATED News

Can First-Time Buyers Finally Catch A Break? Trump Bans Wall Street From Buying Single-Family Homes

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Amagi Media IPO Listing: Oversubscribed 30× Despite Lower Opening, Signaling Long-Term Growth

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus

LATEST NEWS

Did Qatar Gift Donald Trump A $400 Million Jet After Air Force One Suffered A Mid-Air Electrical Scare On Way To Davos?

Bajaj Rolls Out New Pulsar 125: Bike Gets Updated LED Setup And Vibrant New Colours At Starting Price Of…

Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

Memes Go Viral On Erika Kirk After Usha Vance Announces Fourth Pregnancy Amid JD Vance-Kirk Affair Rumours | CHECK

After Karisma Kapoor, Her Children and Sunjay Kapur’s Sister, Mother Rani Kapur Makes Big Move — Alleges 3rd Wife Priya Manipulated Son in Trust Fraud

PCB Enters T20 World Cup Storm, Backs Bangladesh As It Remains Adamant Over Matches In India

Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? Japanese Man Sentenced To Life For Assassinating Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief
Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief
Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief
Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

QUICK LINKS