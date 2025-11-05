Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock markets are taking a breather today as trading remains CLOSED on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will stay closed on Tuesday, November 5, in observance of this significant festival.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Gurpurab, The festival is celebration of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. This day holds immense spiritual importance, marked by prayers, processions, and community service across the country.

While markets pause for the festivities, trading activities will resume tomorrow. Investors will now look forward to the next session, with a fresh set of cues likely to shape market sentiment. For now, Dalal Street joins millions across India in celebrating the message of peace, equality, and compassion taught by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.