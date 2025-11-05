LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock markets remain closed today, November 5, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading will resume tomorrow after the holiday break, marking a shorter four-day trading week for investors.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 5, 2025 08:50:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock markets are taking a breather today as trading remains CLOSED on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will stay closed on Tuesday, November 5, in observance of this significant festival.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Gurpurab, The festival is celebration of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. This day holds immense spiritual importance, marked by prayers, processions, and community service across the country.

While markets pause for the festivities, trading activities will resume tomorrow. Investors will now look forward to the next session, with a fresh set of cues likely to shape market sentiment. For now, Dalal Street joins millions across India in celebrating the message of peace, equality, and compassion taught by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

As per the official holiday list released by BSE, trading will be suspended across the following segments today:

  • Equity segment
  • Derivatives segment
  • Currency segment

The stock market has hit a pause today, giving investors a shorter four-day trading week instead of the usual five. This brief break could spark sharper moves and heightened volatility as traders rush to make the most of limited sessions in what’s expected to be an action-packed week ahead.

Stock Market Holiday List For November

  • The November 5 holiday is part of the 14 official market holidays for the year, excluding weekends.
  • The last scheduled trading holiday for 2025 will be on December 25 (Christmas Day).
  • After that, markets will reopen under the new 2026 trading calendar.

What Investors Need To Know

It’s a quiet day on Dalal Street today, there is no ringing bells and no flashing tickers! So, with the markets closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti, no buy or sell orders will go through on November 5. And if you’ve placed any trades earlier, they will have to patiently wait in the pipeline until markets reopen. 

Meanwhile, settlement schedules will including clearing and delivery of shares, this will also take a holiday today, shifting timelines accordingly.

Consider it a midweek breather before the trading buzz returns. For investors, this pause is the perfect moment to recharge, review portfolios, and plan the next smart move.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 8:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Stock market holidaystock market todayStocks

RELATED News

Mahindra And Mahindra Q2 FY26: Profit Accelerates 28% On Auto, Farm And Tech Power

From Agartala to Global Innovation: How Tripura’s First Neurotech Startup is Bridging Brain Science with Grassroots Impact

Mr. Prakash Gaur joins aerpace as Director leading India’s next leap in connected mobility.

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

Hindujas With Net Worth Of £35.3 Billion Were Once Convicted For Exploiting Their Indian Servants, Made Them Work 18 Hours, Spent More On Their Dog

LATEST NEWS

Detroit Elects Mary Sheffield As First Woman Mayor In Landmark Win

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

Abigail Spanberger Makes History As Virginia’s First Woman Governor, Democrats Celebrate

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

Meet Zohran Mamdani: His Family, Net Worth, And Story Behind New York Mayoral Election Frontrunner

Watch Video: Chilling Moment Shows UPS Cargo Plane Crash Near Louisville Airport

Will Israelis Leave New York If Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race? All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli Turns 37: Key Records And Milestones Of India’s Run Machine

White House Issues Big Statement, Claims Trump, PM Modi Speak Frequently As US-India Trade Talks Move Forward

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November
Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November
Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November
Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

QUICK LINKS