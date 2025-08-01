Stock Market Today: Market Meltdown Alert! Tariffs Send Sensex And Nifty Tumbling; Dalal Street Opens In Red

Stock Market Today: Friday Pulse — Nerves High as Tariffs Cloud the Outlook

Good morning, traders! It’s Friday — but don’t expect a calm end to the week. After a jittery Thursday session, today’s opening is already flashing red. GIFT Nifty hinted at a weaker start in early trading session, and the market is still digesting the shock of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which slap a steep 25% rate on Indian goods — the highest in the region.

The Sensex and Nifty dropped nearly 3% in July, and that cautious tone is likely to spill into today. Add in monthly expiry hangover, soft global cues, and no real support from foreign investors (FIIs sold ₹5,588 Cr yesterday), and the setup isn’t looking too friendly.

If you’re trading today, defense is key. Stick with sectors like FMCG, energy, and healthcare. Tighten your stop-losses, don’t chase rallies, and keep a close eye on global cues.

Markets may be unpredictable — but your strategy doesn’t have to be.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian stock market opened lower today, with the Sensex down 142 points at 81,043.42 and Nifty slipping 36 points to 24,731.60. The red start reflects growing global unease over U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which are weighing on investor sentiment both in India and abroad.

With fears of trade disruptions and rising costs, a cautious and negative trend is expected to dominate today’s session. Keep a close eye on global cues and sector-specific developments throughout the day.

Global Markets Wobble Amid Tariff Jitters And Tech Earnings Watch

Global markets are under pressure again as tariff worries weigh on investor sentiment. Asian stocks opened lower on Friday, with South Korea’s Kospi dropping 2%, leading the losses. India is also in focus after being hit with the highest tariff rate in the region—25%—as part of new U.S. trade actions. Meanwhile, the dollar index (DXY) surged nearly 2.5% this week and is now close to the 100 mark, signaling risk-off sentiment globally. Are you playing it safe or looking for value in this chaos?

In the U.S., markets slipped on Thursday after a brief early rally. The Dow fell 330 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq edged down slightly. Investors are now waiting for key earnings from Amazon and Apple, which could set the tone for tech. Microsoft stood out, jumping 3.5% after strong results and briefly hitting a $4 trillion market cap.

Stocks To Watch Today

TVS Motor Company: Profit up 32%, record quarterly sales.

Profit up 32%, record quarterly sales. Maruti Suzuki India: Q1FY26 profit up slightly; revenue rose 10%.

Q1FY26 profit up slightly; revenue rose 10%. Swiggy: Loss widened but revenue jumped 52% in Q1FY26.

Loss widened but revenue jumped 52% in Q1FY26. Deepak Nitrite: Subsidiary issued ₹50 crore convertible preference shares.

Stock Market On Wednesday

Thursday Market Wrap | Nifty Ends Below 24,800 as Tariff Worries and Expiry Pressure Weigh

On Thursday, Indian markets struggled to hold on to mid-day gains and ended in the red. The Nifty 50 closed below the 24,800 mark at 24,768.35, down 86.70 points (0.35%), while the Sensex dropped 296.28 points (0.36%) to finish at 81,185.58. Markets reacted cautiously to US President Donald Trump’s new tariff announcement, which added to the expiry-day pressure.

Last-hour selling dragged the indices lower, and for July, both Nifty and Sensex lost nearly 3%. Mid- and small-cap indices underperformed, shedding 0.7% each.

Among Nifty gainers were HUL, Jio Financial, Eternal, JSW Steel, and ITC. On the downside, Adani Enterprises, Dr. Reddy’s, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Sun Pharma weighed on the index.

Sector-wise, FMCG was the bright spot with a 1.4% rise. However, IT, metals, oil & gas, PSU banks, pharma, realty, and telecom all saw declines ranging from 0.5% to 1.8%

