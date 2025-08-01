Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors, JSW Energy, Swiggy, Coal India And Others In Focus, Check Out The List

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, August 1, 2025

Good morning! The Indian markets look set for a cautious start today, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 137 points lower at 24,734 as of 8:03 AM. Are you preparing for a dip or hoping for a bounce back?

Across Asia-Pacific, markets are also feeling the heat after U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped nearly 1%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.65%. How are these global moves shaping your strategy?

Meanwhile, Wall Street closed lower overnight. The Dow Jones fell 0.74%, the S&P 500 lost 0.37%, and Nasdaq edged down 0.03% after early gains faded post-earnings.

With so much happening, which sectors or stocks are you keeping an eye on today?

Stocks To Watch Today, August 1, 2025

Auto Stocks: July sales numbers expected from major auto companies; watch for market reactions. JSW Energy: Q1FY26 profit rose 42%; revenue up 78%. TVS Motor Company: Profit up 32%, record quarterly sales. Maruti Suzuki India: Q1FY26 profit up slightly; revenue rose 10%. Swiggy: Loss widened but revenue jumped 52% in Q1FY26. Deepak Nitrite: Subsidiary issued ₹50 crore convertible preference shares. City Union Bank: Net profit up 16%; total income increased. Coal India: Profit down 20%; declared ₹5.50 interim dividend. Eicher Motors: Profit grew 9.4%; strong sales by Royal Enfield. Nestle India: Chairman retired on July 31, 2025. Mankind Pharma: Profit declined 17%, revenue grew 25%. Emami: Net profit increased 9%, revenue steady. NCC: Received orders worth ₹791 crore in July.

Q1FY26 Results Today

ITC, Adani Power, Tata Power, LIC Housing Finance, Delhivery, GSK Pharma, Godrej Properties, Graphite India, JK Lakshmi Cement, and others

Other Stock Updates

PNB Housing Finance: MD to resign by October 28

Gujarat Gas: Signed agreement to supply gas to lithium-ion plant.

Alfa Transformers: CFO resigned effective July 31.

RPP Infra Projects: Won ₹1.43 crore order for elevator work.

IPO Listings Today, Stocks Tos Watch

Mainboard: Shanti Gold International

Shanti Gold International SME: Shree Refrigerations, Sellowrap Industries, Patel Chem Specialities

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today

Maruti Suzuki

Eicher Motors

Bharat Heavy Electricals

United Spirits

Bata India

City Union Bank

Marico

