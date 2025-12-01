LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened higher on December 1, with Sensex and Nifty gaining up to 0.47%. Strong global cues, Fed rate-cut hopes, and steady sectoral support shaped early sentiment across equities.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 1, 2025 09:24:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism
Stock Market Today:  If you had the impression that December would arrive unnoticed, the markets thought otherwise! Indian stocks started the new month showing spirit, and they grew with the global hope just like a cup of coffee on a Monday morning. Both the Sensex and the Nifty appeared at the very beginning, very excited—first rising in the pre-opening and later at the opening bell, supported by Wall Street’s cheerful mood, strong commodities, and increasing talk of a US Fed rate cut.

The Asian markets were also scattered here and there, but this didn’t affect the traders who were watching the key data releases: China’s manufacturing print, India’s GST collections, and industrial output. With both domestic and global signals coming in, the week started with a calm yet certainly optimistic atmosphere. Are you prepared for the market drama of December? It is already happening!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (1 December, 2025)

Pre Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Sensex: 86,065.92, up 359.25 points (0.42%)
  • Nifty: 26,325.80, up 122.85 points (0.47%)

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note, gaining nearly half a percent each. Strong global cues and improved investor sentiment supported the re-opening, setting a cautiously optimistic tone for the session.

Stocks To Watch Today

Auto Sector

  • November automobile sales data due today; auto stocks in focus

  • Maruti Suzuki: NCLT approves merger of SMG with MSIL, effective Dec 1, 2025

Banking & Financials

  • ICICI Bank allots 3,945 NCDs worth ₹3,945 crore

  • HDFC Bank fined ₹91 lakh by RBI; appoints Vibhash Naik as CHRO from Feb 1, 2026

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Waaree Energies, NTPC, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech And Many Other In Focus Today

    Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights

      US Markets (Wall Street)

      •  US stocks edged higher in a thin, post-Thanksgiving session
      • Retail gains and tech recovery supported the upmove
      • Fed rate-cut expectations for December strengthened sentimen
      • Dow Jones up 0.61% to 47,716.42
      •  S&P 500 up 0.54% to 6,849.09
      • Nasdaq up 0.65% to 23,365.69
      • All major S&P sectors rose except healthcare
      • Eli Lilly slipped 2.6%

      Global Cues

      •   Asian markets began December mostly lower
      • China’s manufacturing data remains the key focus
      • US futures flat after a positive week on Wall Street
      • Nasdaq gained for the fifth straight session
      • US 10-year yield up over 2 bps at 4.02%
      • USD logs its worst week since July amid rate-cut bets
      • Gold extends gains for the fourth month
      • Silver hits an all-time high
      • OPEC+ keeps 2026 group-wide oil output unchanged

      Asian Markets

      • Asian indices traded mixed
      • Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.6%
      • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1%
      • Investors eye multiple economic data releases ahead of expected Fed cut

      Oil Market

      • Crude prices rose over 1.5% on MondayBrent at $63.32 per barrel, up 1.51%
      • WTI at $59.45 per barrel, up 1.54%
      • OPEC+ maintains Q1 2026 output pause
      • Group aims to slow market-share push amid supply-glut concerns

      Institutional Flows (FIIs & DIIs)

      • FIIs net sold Indian equities worth ₹3,796 crore on Nov 28
      • DIIs net bought equities worth ₹4,148 crore
      • DIIs purchased ₹14,627 crore and sold ₹10,479 crore
      • FIIs bought ₹10,175 crore and sold ₹13,970 crore
      • Year-to-date: FIIs net sold ₹2.58 lakh crore; DIIs net bought ₹7.01 lakh crore

      Stock Market Friday

      If you were expecting Friday to provide a grand finale to the week, the markets had a different agenda! The Indian indices, in the last session of the month which was tumultuous, opted for a calm attitude. The Sensex moved down by just 13.71 points (mind you, it was really almost nothing!) and closed at 85,706.67 while the Nifty decreased by 12.60 points, closing at 26,202.95, the end of the story after a two-day win streak.

      Midcap and smallcap indices, no less metropolitan, accompanied the benchmarks and were as flat as them. However, there is a paradox, despite the slow finish on Friday, the indices each recorded a nice 0.5% gain on a weekly basis and a 2% upswing for the month of November. Not too shabby, huh?

      In the pharma, communication and automobile sectors, the market’s energy was a little higher with 0.5-1% gains, while the power, oil & gas, and telecom sectors took the opposite direction. The main players of the day were: Adani Enterprises, M&M, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, and HUL. However, their counterparts, SBI Life, Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Power Grid, and Airtel were on the losers’ side.

      The markets continued to remain flat, yet they were far from being dull!

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
      Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Waaree Energies, NTPC, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech And Many Other In Focus Today
      First published on: Dec 1, 2025 9:22 AM IST
      ——————————————–
      Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
      ————————————————–

      Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

      Tags: business newsnifty-50sensex todaystock market todayStocks To Watch

      RELATED News

      December Crypto Market Turbulence: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Traders Brace For Volatility And Key Support Levels

      Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Waaree Energies, NTPC, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech And Many Other In Focus Today

      ‘This Crash Will Make You Richer’: Why Is ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Not Worried By The Global Financial Crisis? Here’s What Investors Need To Do

      From Selling Bhujia For 2 Paisa per Kg To A Rs 90,000-Crore Empire: Meet The Man Behind Haldiram’s Success – Ganga Bishan Agarwal

      Diesel, Petrol Fresh Prices: Check Updated Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities – November 30

      LATEST NEWS

      Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Puja Vidhi, Parana Muhurat And Vrat Katha That Freed A Father From Narak

      BCCI Conducts Sudden Review Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar Before 2nd ODI

      Pakistan’s Trade War With Afghanistan Backfires: How Border Closure Deepened Economic Pain As Kabul Shifts Trade To India And Iran

      {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

      World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

      [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.12.2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

      [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

      Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

      Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Brings Heartfelt Reactions From His Brother Vikas And Sister Bhawna

      Tamil Nadu: Husband Hacks Wife To Death In Coimbatore With Sickle, Takes Selfie With Bloodied Body, Posts On WhatsApp With Caption, ‘Payment For Betrayal Is Death’

      Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

      Follow Us

      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      QUICK LINKS

      Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

      Follow Us

      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      Group Websites

      Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism
      Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism
      Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism
      Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

      QUICK LINKS