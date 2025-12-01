Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

If you were expecting Friday to provide a grand finale to the week, the markets had a different agenda! The Indian indices, in the last session of the month which was tumultuous, opted for a calm attitude. The Sensex moved down by just 13.71 points (mind you, it was really almost nothing!) and closed at 85,706.67 while the Nifty decreased by 12.60 points, closing at 26,202.95, the end of the story after a two-day win streak.

Midcap and smallcap indices, no less metropolitan, accompanied the benchmarks and were as flat as them. However, there is a paradox, despite the slow finish on Friday, the indices each recorded a nice 0.5% gain on a weekly basis and a 2% upswing for the month of November. Not too shabby, huh?

In the pharma, communication and automobile sectors, the market’s energy was a little higher with 0.5-1% gains, while the power, oil & gas, and telecom sectors took the opposite direction. The main players of the day were: Adani Enterprises, M&M, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, and HUL. However, their counterparts, SBI Life, Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Power Grid, and Airtel were on the losers’ side.

The markets continued to remain flat, yet they were far from being dull!