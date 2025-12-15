LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting australia entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting australia entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting australia entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting australia entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting australia entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting australia entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting australia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers

Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened lower amid weak global cues and AI-led Wall Street sell-off. Cautious sentiment, mixed Asian markets, and key macro data keep traders defensive in early trade.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 15, 2025 09:23:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!
Dalal Street didn’t wake up in the best of moods today. Global markets were already flashing warning signs, Wall Street had slipped overnight, and jitters around pricey AI stocks kept nerves on edge. Asian indices followed suit, setting a cautious tone before the opening bell in India. As trading began, the Sensex and Nifty slipped into the red, and early signs suggest the market could face a rocky start on the very first day of the week. With key US economic data due, bond yields inching higher, and commodities sending mixed signals, traders are left wondering: will bargain hunters step in, or will caution dominate the session?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (12 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Sensex: 84,891.75, down 375.91 points (−0.44%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,930.05, down 116.90 points (−0.45%)

Indian markets signal a weak start at pre-open, with both Sensex and Nifty trading lower, reflecting cautious sentiment amid global uncertainty and risk-off mood among investors.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,016.18, down 251.48 points (−0.29%)

  • Nifty 50: 25,956.80, down 90.15 points (−0.35%)

Indian benchmarks opened lower, with Sensex and Nifty slipping at the opening bell, as investors remained cautious amid weak global cues and selective selling across key sectors.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Global Overview 

  • GIFT Nifty: Signals a weak start to the week.
  • US Futures: Edge higher after Friday’s sell-off.
  • Wall Street: Closed lower; Dow, S&P 500 retreated from record highs.
  • US Data Ahead: Nov nonfarm payrolls (Tuesday), Oct retail sales, Nov CPI due this week.
  • US 10-year Yield: Rebounded after a two-day slide.
  • Fed Watch: Chicago Fed President cautions against further rate cuts.
  • Dollar Index: Rebounds from a two-month low.

Asia-Pacific Markets

  • Asia Opens Lower: Risk sentiment weak across the region.
  • Japan: Tankan index hits a four-year high, but Nikkei falls 1–2%.
  • South Korea: Kospi down 1–2%.
  • China & Taiwan: Markets under pressure amid tech earnings concerns.
  • Hong Kong: Hang Seng trades over 1% lower.

Technology & AI

  • AI Stocks: Selling pressure intensifies.
  • Broadcom: Shares plunge 11%, sparking AI bubble fears.
  • Oracle: Adds to tech sector weakness.
  • Investor Shift: Rotation out of high-growth tech into other sectors.

US Equity Markets

  • Nasdaq: Down 1.69% on Friday; weekly fall of 1.62%.
  • S&P 500: Slipped 1.07%; weekly decline of 0.63%.
  • Dow Jones: Fell 0.51% on Friday but gained 1.05% for the week.

Commodities

  • Oil: Rises on fears of supply disruption amid US–Venezuela tensions; still nursing last week’s 4% fall.
  • Brent Crude: Up 0.4% at $61.37 per barrel.
  • WTI Crude: Up 0.4% at $57.67 per barrel.
  • Gold: Climbs to a seven-week high.
  • Silver: Retreats from record peak on profit booking.

Macro & Inflation

  • US Inflation: Rising Treasury yields weigh on equities.
  • India Retail Inflation: Rises to 0.7% in November.

Market Sentiment

  • Key Themes: AI bubble fears, inflation concerns, cautious central banks.
  • Overall Mood: Risk-off, with selective buying and defensive positioning.

Stocks To Watch Today

Pharmaceuticals

  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Delhi HC allows export of semaglutide to non-patent countries; India sales barred till March 2026. USFDA inspection at Srikakulam unit ended with 5 observations.

  • SMS Pharmaceuticals: USFDA inspection at Vizag API unit concluded with 1 minor, procedural Form 483 observation.

  • Aurobindo Pharma: USFDA inspected subsidiary Apitoria Pharma’s Telangana unit; Form 483 issued with 3 procedural observations.

  • Astra Microwave Products: Bagged ₹124 crore order from JV Astra Rafael Comsys for SDR-related supplies.

Information Technology

  • Wipro: Expanded partnership with Google Cloud (Gemini Enterprise); signed a 3-year strategic AI partnership with Microsoft to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

  • Tata Elxsi: To co-develop Kavach 4.0 train protection system; Indian ATP market opportunity seen at ~₹50,000 crore over 6–7 years.

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today:  Swiggy, BEL, Wakefit, Corona Remedies, Dr Reddys Labs, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma, Ashoka Buildcon And Many Other In Focus

Stock Market On Friday

Friday market wrap; Hopes and Fed Rate Cut Lifted Friday’s Market Mood

The market wrapped up Friday on a positive note, with benchmarks extending gains for a second straight session. On December 12, the Nifty 50 climbed 0.57% to close at 26,046.95, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.53% to 85,267.66, building on Thursday’s near 0.5% rise. That said, the week still ended in the red, with both indices slipping about 0.5% as investors chose to book profits near record highs during the first half of the week. Metals stole the spotlight, jumping 2.6% on optimism over China’s fiscal push for 2026 and the Fed’s rate cut.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
Also Read: SBI Lending Rate Cut After RBI Repo Rate Reduction: MCLR, EBLR, RLLR, BPLR, And…..
First published on: Dec 15, 2025 9:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI stocks sell-offAsian marketsbusiness newcommodities todayGIFT Nifty todayGlobal Market Cuesgold price todayhome-hero-pos-13Indian stock market updateNifty 50 todayoil prices todayopening bellPre Opening Marketsensex todaystock market todayStocks to watch todayWall Street today

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, BEL, Wakefit, Corona Remedies, Dr Reddys Labs, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma, Ashoka Buildcon And Many Other In Focus

8th Pay Commission Explained: Start Date, Salary Hike, Pension Impact And Govt’s Latest Update

Billion-Dollar Birthday: A Look At Taylor Swift’s $1.6B Net Worth On Her 36th Birthday

Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

SpaceX IPO 2026 Explained: How Indians Can Apply and Invest In Elon Musk’s Trillion-Dollar Listing

LATEST NEWS

Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Cause Of Death: Were They Stabbed At LA Home As Police Find Couple With Knife Wounds?

Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers

Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Found Dead With Knife Wounds At LA Home, Police Launches Homicide Probe

Messi In Delhi: Who Is Football Icon Meeting At Arun Jaitley Stadium? Full Schedule, Events, Timings And Traffic Advisory

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film Smashes Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore, Races Past KGF 2

Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Are Sajid And Naveed Akram? Pakistani Origin Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack

EPFO Releases New Update On Pension Benefits: What Every Employee Should Know

Meet ‘Bade Sahab’ In Dhurandhar; The Mystery Figure Powering Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar’s Blockbuster Spy Saga

Bondi Beach Shooting: ‘Celebrate Proudly’ Says Donald Trump After Deadly Hanukkah Attack That Killed 16 People

Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers
Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers
Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers
Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers

QUICK LINKS