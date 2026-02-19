LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Stock Market Today: The Sensex and Nifty indexes experienced a sudden decline, ending their three-day winning streak due to heavy selling activity. The market suffered widespread losses as rising crude prices, profit-taking by investors, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and weak domestic conditions combined to create adverse market conditions.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 19, 2026 15:55:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Stock Market Today Meltdown: Sensex and Nifty Plunge as Investors Suffer Heavy Losses

Indian investors faced their most distressing moment on Thursday, February 19. The markets stopped their upward movement because they needed to take a break, which proved to be an unappealing choice. The Sensex index registered a decline exceeding 1,250 points, while the Nifty 50 index reached its daily low of 25,448.60. The situation at 3:18 PM showed further deterioration because the Sensex dropped to 82,374.60 and the Nifty index reached 25,419.75.

The BSE indices declined by more than half a % as mid- and small-cap stocks lost value, which created a loss of investor confidence.

What Is The Total Market Pain? BSE-listed companies saw their market capitalization decrease by about ₹6 lakh crore, reducing their total market value from ₹472 lakh crore to approximately ₹466 lakh crore during a single trading session.

The Sensex ended the day at 82,348.18, representing a decrease of 1,386.07 points or 1.66 %. The Nifty finished the day at 25,413.40, marking a decrease of 405.95 points or 1.57 %.

Investors experienced disappointment as their investment value decreased, proving that everything which rises will eventually descend- and this process can occur extremely quickly.

Stock Market Closing Bell

  • Intraday Low

    • Sensex: 82,374.60

    • Nifty 50: 25,419.75

    • Time: 3:18 PM

  • Daily Close

    • Sensex: 82,348.18 (−1,386.07 points, −1.66%)

    • Nifty 50: 25,413.40 (−405.95 points, −1.57%)

Sensex fell to an intraday low of 82,374.60 and Nifty 50 to 25,419.75 at 3:18 PM. Markets closed lower: Sensex 82,348.18 (−1.66%), Nifty 25,413.40 (−1.57%).

Why Did the Stock Market Fall Today? 5 Key Factors

  1. Rising Crude Oil Prices

    • WTI up 4.60% to $65.4, Brent up 4.35% to $70.53 per barrel.

    • Higher oil prices negatively impact the Indian economy and rupee, as India is a major crude importer.

  2. Profit Booking After Recent Gains

    • Sensex and Nifty extended gains for three sessions.

    • With Budget, India-US deal, RBI policy, and Q3 results behind, investors are booking profits amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers.

  3. US-Iran Tensions

    • Reports of a potential US strike on Iran have raised geopolitical concerns.

    • Investors are taking money off the table amid fears of escalation.

  4. Lack of Immediate Positive Triggers

    • Domestic market poised for 2026 growth but struggles to extend gains.

    • Large-cap valuations are fair; mid- and small-cap valuations remain elevated, keeping markets range-bound.

  5. Mixed Signals From the US Fed

    • Fed officials are divided on rate cuts vs. hikes.

    • Prolonged pause or hike may strengthen the US dollar, impacting foreign capital inflows into Indian markets.

Key Geopolitical Event That Triggered The Stock Market Today

Investors Nervous as US-Iran Tensions Heat Up

The current market situation shows anxiety as US-Iran tensions continue to escalate. Traders entered a halt period after reports of potential US military actions and forces building up along the Iranian border. The market is experiencing high investor anxiety due to fluctuating oil prices and concerns about future possibilities.

Also Read: Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh…

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:55 PM IST
Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

QUICK LINKS