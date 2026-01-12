RED ALERT For Traders: Sensex And Nifty Dips, Falls Over 0.5% Amid Global Woes And FII Outflows

Nifty 50, Sensex Dips: Stock Market Today Extended Early Losses
Indian equity benchmarks had a difficult start to the week, as BSE Sensex dropped 409.3 points to 83,166.9 and Nifty 50 decreased by 116.6 points to 25,566.8 during early trading. The appearance of the traders was a reflection of their concern, as the selling was so widespread that 2,367 stocks lost ground while only 813 moved up. General market sentiment was poor, with midcap and smallcap stocks getting hit and the atmosphere becoming one of caution and anxiety.
Investors who had anticipated a buy signal had their hope for the day cut short by the trading, which turned harsh very quickly. It was a lesson in how unforgiving the market can be, from a green start to a red close within minutes.
Key Support Levels In Focus: Nifty 50
The Nifty is being closely monitored as it moves very cautiously to its medium-term support area of 25,500–25,600. Several traders are very tense, technical analysts have given such a situation that, if the index goes under this range and does not turn back, it may be the start of a huge sell-off without any limits. On the other hand, a bounce back above 25,800–25,850 would be like a sigh of relief for anxious investors, reducing the near-term pressure somewhat. So, will the Nifty be strong enough to keep its position, or are the red candles already ready to take over the charts? The situation is really challenging between the bulls and the bears, and for traders, every tick is precious. Keep a close watch, every point is a tale!
Market Snapshot – Sensex & Nifty (While writing this article)
-
Sensex: 83,186.48, down 389.77 points, 0.47%
- Nifty 50: 25,573.00, down 0.43%
Indian markets continued to trade lower, with Sensex down 0.47% and Nifty 0.43%, reflecting persistent selling pressure, cautious investor sentiment, and heightened volatility amid weak global cues and domestic uncertainty.
Sensex And Nifty On Stock Market Today: Sectoral Performance
-
Decliners: Realty, Media, Pharma, Infra, Energy, Banking, IT
-
Limited Support: HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma
-
Under Pressure: Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, L&T, Cipla, Power Grid, Infosys
Market Volatility
-
India VIX: Surged over 8%, signaling heightened nervousness and increased demand for protection amid the ongoing sell-off.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.