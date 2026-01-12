LIVE TV
Home > Business > RED ALERT For Traders: Sensex And Nifty Dips, Falls Over 0.5% Amid Global Woes And FII Outflows

RED ALERT For Traders: Sensex And Nifty Dips, Falls Over 0.5% Amid Global Woes And FII Outflows

Stock Market Today- Nifty 50, Sensex Dips: Indian markets continued their slide, with Sensex and Nifty falling further amid global uncertainty, foreign fund outflows, and geopolitical tensions. Traders remained cautious as volatility surged and key support levels were challenged.

Stock Market Closing
Stock Market Closing

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 12, 2026 11:01:28 IST

RED ALERT For Traders: Sensex And Nifty Dips, Falls Over 0.5% Amid Global Woes And FII Outflows

Nifty 50, Sensex Dips: Stock Market Today Extended Early Losses

Indian equity benchmarks had a difficult start to the week, as BSE Sensex dropped 409.3 points to 83,166.9 and Nifty 50 decreased by 116.6 points to 25,566.8 during early trading. The appearance of the traders was a reflection of their concern, as the selling was so widespread that 2,367 stocks lost ground while only 813 moved up. General market sentiment was poor, with midcap and smallcap stocks getting hit and the atmosphere becoming one of caution and anxiety.

Investors who had anticipated a buy signal had their hope for the day cut short by the trading, which turned harsh very quickly. It was a lesson in how unforgiving the market can be, from a green start to a red close within minutes.

Key Support Levels In Focus: Nifty 50

The Nifty is being closely monitored as it moves very cautiously to its medium-term support area of 25,500–25,600. Several traders are very tense, technical analysts have given such a situation that, if the index goes under this range and does not turn back, it may be the start of a huge sell-off without any limits. On the other hand, a bounce back above 25,800–25,850 would be like a sigh of relief for anxious investors, reducing the near-term pressure somewhat. So, will the Nifty be strong enough to keep its position, or are the red candles already ready to take over the charts? The situation is really challenging between the bulls and the bears, and for traders, every tick is precious. Keep a close watch, every point is a tale!

Market Snapshot – Sensex & Nifty (While writing this article)

  • Sensex: 83,186.48, down 389.77 points, 0.47%

  • Nifty 50: 25,573.00, down 0.43%

Indian markets continued to trade lower, with Sensex down 0.47% and Nifty 0.43%, reflecting persistent selling pressure, cautious investor sentiment, and heightened volatility amid weak global cues and domestic uncertainty.

Sensex And Nifty On Stock Market Today: Sectoral Performance

  • Decliners: Realty, Media, Pharma, Infra, Energy, Banking, IT

  • Limited Support: HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma

  • Under Pressure: Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, L&T, Cipla, Power Grid, Infosys

Market Volatility

  • India VIX: Surged over 8%, signaling heightened nervousness and increased demand for protection amid the ongoing sell-off.

Global Turmoil Keeps Indian Markets Cautious

The global market signals are still mixed, with Indian stocks lagging Wall Street’s record highs due to expectations of policy easing after weaker jobs data. Investors are anxiously watching the oil markets as the situation in Iran remains turbulent, while geopolitical hotspots,  including the Middle East, U.S.-Venezuela developments, and trade uncertainty with the US, continue to affect market sentiment. Oil prices have been fluctuating due to potential supply interruptions and geopolitical risks, adding further uncertainty. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in early 2026, continuing to withdraw capital from the Indian stock market, creating persistent selling pressure.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been buying steadily, but the imbalance has kept the market under pressure. The combination of global trade concerns, tariff worries, volatile oil prices, geopolitical conflicts, and mixed jobs data is creating a cautious environment, with traders questioning whether key support levels can withstand these crosscurrents.
(With Inputs from reuters)
Also Read: What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Wall Street Cheers, Q3 Earnings Begin,..
First published on: Jan 12, 2026 10:51 AM IST
RED ALERT For Traders: Sensex And Nifty Dips, Falls Over 0.5% Amid Global Woes And FII Outflows

