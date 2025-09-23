LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Slightly Positive, Traders Watch Global Cues and Major Corporate Moves

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Slightly Positive, Traders Watch Global Cues and Major Corporate Moves

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened cautiously on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty gaining at the bell after a mixed pre-opening. Investors track corporate updates, global cues, and volatility following Wall Street’s tech-driven rally.

Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 23, 2025 09:30:50 IST

Stock Market Today: Tuesday saw Indian markets start cautiously though slightly on the positive side, and early trade indicated a blend of international optimism and domestic reserve. During the pre-opening session, the Sensex slipped slightly as the Nifty moved slightly higher, which is an indication of a level start. However, the two benchmarks recovered by the opening bell, backed by good global indicators and an optimistic mood in the targeted industries. The investors are strictly following the corporate news, new deals, and worldwide market trends, particularly following the tech-driven rally on Wall Street. Traders have not lost their vigilance to volatility and industry-specific trends that define intraday momentum, even though the stock market began optimistically.

Market Snapshot (September 23, 2025)

Pre-Opening 

    • Sensex: 82,147.37 (−12.60, 0.015% down)
    • Nifty: 25,209.00 (+6.65, 0.026% up)

    Indian markets opened cautiously in the pre-opening session. Sensex slipped slightly, while Nifty edged up, signaling a mixed start. Investors remain watchful as global cues and domestic factors shape today’s market direction.

          Opening Bell (9:15 AM) :

          • Sensex: 82,277.95 (+117.98, 0.14% up)
          • Nifty: 25,239.30 (+36.95, 0.15% up)

          Markets opened positive at 9:15 AM with both Sensex and Nifty gaining. Early optimism is driven by strong global cues, but traders remain cautious, watching sectoral trends and corporate updates.

          Stocks To Watch Today

            Big Moves & Deals

            • Adani Power: SBI Funds Management & Citadel Securities bought shares worth $250M from GQG Partners.

            • Vikran Engineering: Q1 net profit rose 31.7% YoY to ₹5.65 cr; revenue up 17% to ₹159.2 cr.

            • KEC International: Secured new T&D orders worth ₹3,243 cr in UAE & US; YTD orders now ₹11,700 cr.

            • Brigade Enterprises: Signed JDA for a ₹1,200 cr residential project in South Bengaluru (7.5 acres).

            • Birla Corporation: Subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Telangana’s Guda-Rampur limestone & manganese block.

            Pharma & Healthcare

            • Alkem Laboratories: Launched Pertuza (pertuzumab biosimilar) for HER2+ breast cancer; also faces GST demand of ₹35.1 cr + penalties.

            Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

            Top Gainers 

            • Maruti Suzuki India: 16,304.95, 3.14 percent
            • Mahindra and Mahindra: 3,651.50, 1.89 percent
            • Tata Motors: 706.95, 1.56 percent
            • Tata Steel: 172.25, 0.53 percent
            • Bajaj Finserv: 2,077.70, 0.40 percent

            Top Losers

            • Ultratech Cement: 12,497.80, -1.18 percent
            • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: 1,628.00, -0.97 percent
            • Asian Paints: 2,460.00, -0.92 percent
            • Nestle India: 1,182.40, -0.45 percent
            • Titan Company: 3,443.05, -0.42 percent

            Stock Market On Monday

            The Indian stock market began the week on a weak note, with both benchmark indices slipping for the second straight day. The Nifty 50 briefly went below the 25,200 mark during intraday trade, while the Sensex ended the session down by 466 points at 82,159.97. The Nifty closed 124.7 points lower at 25,202.35.

            Broader markets were no different, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices each lost about 0.7%, reflecting the overall selling pressure. Sectorally, IT stocks bore the brunt, with the index sliding 2.7% as heavyweights like Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro dragged the market. Pharma stocks also declined, with a 1.2% fall.

            On the brighter side, pockets of strength emerged in power, oil & gas, and metals, which managed modest gains. Power stocks rallied 1.6%, while oil & gas and metals rose 0.4% each. Among individual performers, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Eternal, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance stood out as gainers.

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

