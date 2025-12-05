Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump As RBI Rate Cut Sparks Broad Market Rally

Stock Market Today: Market Rally After RBI Rate Cut

The markets unmistakably liked the announcement made by the RBI! Following the central bank’s repo rate reduction of 25 basis points in its fifth monetary policy for FY26, both Sensex and Nifty 50 chose to celebrate. The Sensex jumped by 338.39 points (0.40%) to 85,603.71, and the Nifty 50 was up by 109.05 points (0.42%) to 26,142.80 at the end of the day. The Bank Nifty also participated in the rally, gaining 0.55%.

If today you checked your portfolio and smiled a little extra, you need not be concerned, it is a valid reason. It looks like investors are thinking that cheaper borrowing would be the spark needed by the markets!