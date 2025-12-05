LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump As RBI Rate Cut Sparks Broad Market Rally

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump As RBI Rate Cut Sparks Broad Market Rally

Stock Market Today: Indian markets rallied after the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps. Sensex, Nifty, and rate-sensitive sectors surged as investors cheered cheaper borrowing and improved growth outlook.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 5, 2025 11:48:56 IST

Stock Market Today: Market Rally After RBI Rate Cut

The markets unmistakably liked the announcement made by the RBI! Following the central bank’s repo rate reduction of 25 basis points in its fifth monetary policy for FY26, both Sensex and Nifty 50 chose to celebrate. The Sensex jumped by 338.39 points (0.40%) to 85,603.71, and the Nifty 50 was up by 109.05 points (0.42%) to 26,142.80 at the end of the day. The Bank Nifty also participated in the rally, gaining 0.55%.

If today you checked your portfolio and smiled a little extra, you need not be concerned, it is a valid reason. It looks like investors are thinking that cheaper borrowing would be the spark needed by the markets!

Rate-Sensitive Sectors Lead Gains in Stock Market Today

  • Nifty Realty surged as lower borrowing costs boosted real estate sentiment.

  • Nifty Auto traded higher, supported by hopes of cheaper loans for vehicles.

  • Nifty Financial Services moved up on expectations of improved credit demand.

  • Nifty PSU Bank gained as rate cuts typically strengthen lending activity.

  • Nifty IT also traded in the green, supported by overall positive market sentiment.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: RBI MPC meeting December 2025: Reserve Bank Cuts Repo Rate by 25bps; MPC….
First published on: Dec 5, 2025 11:48 AM IST
