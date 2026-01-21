LIVE TV
air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus

Indian markets opened weak as global trade tensions, Trump’s tariff threats, a falling rupee and cautious investor sentiment overshadow earnings cues, keeping Sensex and Nifty under pressure early Wednesday.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 21, 2026 09:21:49 IST

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (21 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

  • Sensex: Down 600.91 points or 0.73% at 81,579.56
  • Nifty 50: Down 199.25 points or 0.79% at 25,033.25

Markets opened on a weak note, with Sensex and Nifty slipping sharply in pre-open trade, reflecting cautious sentiment amid global uncertainty and sustained selling pressure across equities.

Stock Market Opening Bell

Indian equities opened lower amid weak global cues, with the Nifty slipping below 25,250 and the Sensex in the red, as investors remained cautious at the start of trade.

Stock Market Global Cues

Equity Markets

  • Asian markets traded lower for a third straight session amid escalating tensions over US threats to acquire Greenland

  • Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi declined, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street

  • European stocks sold off after fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump

  • French beverage stocks fell sharply on Trump’s proposed 200% tariff on wine and spirits

  • Wall Street witnessed a sharp rout, with the Dow Jones tumbling over 850 points, marking its biggest single-day fall in three months

  • US stock futures saw a mild uptick in early Asian trade after the overnight sell-off

India Market Indicators

  • GIFT Nifty signalled a mildly positive to firm opening for domestic equities

  • Sensex today is expected to track weak Asian cues despite positive GIFT Nifty indications

Commodities

  • Gold surged to a record, with spot prices crossing $4,800 per ounce for the first time on strong safe-haven demand

  • Silver topped $95 an ounce for the first time

  • Oil prices slipped as concerns over Kazakhstan’s production halt eased

  • Brent crude fell to $64.13 a barrel, while WTI declined to $59.72 a barrel

Currency & Bonds

  • US dollar weakened as the “Sell America” trade resurfaced following Greenland-related tensions

  • Dollar index fell sharply overnight and hovered near 98.54

  • Euro strengthened to near $1.17, while the Swiss franc also gained

  • Japanese yen weakened amid fiscal concerns and rising government bond yields

  • US 10-year Treasury yield rose 6 bps to 4.29%, while the 30-year yield climbed 8 bps to 4.92%

India Currency

  • Indian rupee opened at a fresh record low of 91.19 per dollar against the previous close of 90.97

    Stocks To Watch Today

    • RBL Bank: CCI approved acquisition of certain shareholding by Emirates NBD Bank
    • JSW Energy: Subsidiary signed PPA with WBSEDCL for 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Salboni, West Bengal
    • United Spirits: Q3 profit rose 24.8% YoY to ₹418 crore; revenue up 7.6%; approved ₹3.2 crore investment in Sober
    • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: To report Q3FY26 earnings today

    Stock Market On Tuesday

    Dalal Street endured a difficult session on Tuesday, with the Sensex plunging 1,066 points and the Nifty slipping below the 25,250 mark, as sellers tightened their grip amid global trade concerns, mixed third-quarter earnings, a weakening rupee and continued foreign institutional investor outflows. The Sensex closed at 82,180, while the Nifty ended 353 points lower at 25,232, reflecting broad-based weakness.

    The pain was more pronounced beyond the frontline indices, with midcap and smallcap stocks falling over 2 per cent, clearly underperforming the benchmarks. Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Adani Enterprises and Jio Financial led the losses, while Tata Consumer Products, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and HDFC Bank provided limited support.

    Investor wealth took a significant hit, with nearly ₹10 lakh crore wiped off market capitalisation, and all sectoral indices closing in the red, led by a sharp decline in realty stocks.

    (With Input)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

    First published on: Jan 21, 2026 9:21 AM IST
    Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
    Tags: Asian marketsGIFT Niftyglobal cuesindian stock marketMarket Opening Bellnifty todayrupee weaknesssensex todaystock market todayStocks to watch todaytrump tariffsWall Street selloff

    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus

    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus

