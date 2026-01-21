Stocks to Watch Today: United Spirits, RBL Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL, Amagi Media Labs, JSW Energy, Supreme Petrochem In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Good Morning, Readers! Let’s dive into the charts!

Q3FY26 financial results, persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), and challenging global market conditions are likely to shape sentiment on Dalal Street. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to take cues from global developments as well as domestic economic data.

At 7:07 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 25.3 points higher at 25,284.5, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the markets. By 8:24 AM, momentum improved marginally, with GIFT Nifty at 25,283, up 44 points, signalling cautious optimism ahead of the opening bell.

However, Asian markets traded lower after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, largely triggered by US President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric on Greenland. Trump’s renewed tariff threats, ranging from 10–25 per cent duties on European imports to a steep 200 per cent tariff on French wine and champagne, have unsettled global markets and dented investor sentiment.

Japan, South Korea and Australia opened in the red, while Europe is considering retaliatory measures. US markets closed at their weakest levels since October, keeping risk appetite fragile as Trump once again dominates the global market narrative.

Stocks To Watch Today

Pharma & Healthcare

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories : To report Q3FY26 earnings today

Supreme Petrochem : Q3 standalone profit fell 57.7% YoY to ₹30.1 crore; revenue declined 10% to ₹1,264.7 crore

Cian Healthcare: Trades ex-date for resolution plan suspension

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

HDFC Bank : RBI approved reappointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Whole-time Director (Deputy MD) for three years from April 19, 2026

AU Small Finance Bank : Q3 profit rose 26.3% YoY to ₹667.6 crore; NII up 15.7%; gross NPA improved to 2.30%, net NPA flat at 0.88%

Bank of India : To announce Q3 results

PNB Housing Finance : Q3 results due today

UTI Asset Management Company : Q3 results scheduled

RBL Bank : CCI approved acquisition of certain shareholding by Emirates NBD Bank

CreditAccess Grameen : Q3 profit at ₹252.1 crore vs loss last year; NII rose 13%

ICICI Prudential AMC, Angel One : Stocks trade ex-dividend

Property Share Investment Trust – Propshare Platina, Propshare Titania SM REIT: Trade ex-date for income distribution

IT & Technology

Persistent Systems : Q3 profit up 17.8% YoY; revenue rose 23.4%; EBIT margin slipped to 14.4%

Tata Communications : Q3 results expected today

HCL Technologies : Partnered with Carahsoft to expand digital transformation in US public sector

Cyient DLM: Q3 profit up 2.2%; revenue fell 31.7%

Energy, Power & Utilities

JSW Energy : Subsidiary signed PPA with WBSEDCL for 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Salboni, West Bengal

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) : Q3 results due today

Power Grid Corporation of India : Approved capex proposals worth ₹914 crore

Vikram Solar: Q3 profit surged over five-fold to ₹98.1 crore; revenue up 7.8%

Metals, Cement & Industrials

Dalmia Bharat : Q3 results scheduled

Tata Steel : CCI approved acquisition of 50.01% stake in Thriveni Pellets

Jindal Stainless : Q3 results due

KEI Industries : Q3 earnings today

DCM Shriram : Q3 profit declined 19% YoY; revenue rose 13.8%

Supreme Industries : Q3 results expected

SAIL, Sammaan Capital: Stocks in F&O ban

Consumer, Retail & Lifestyle

United Spirits : Q3 profit rose 24.8% YoY to ₹418 crore; revenue up 7.6%; approved ₹3.2 crore investment in Sober

Bajaj Consumer Care : Q3 results today

Shoppers Stop : Q3 profit fell 69.1%; revenue rose 2.6%; exceptional loss of ₹17.7 crore

Eternal : Q3 results scheduled

IndiaMART InterMESH: Q3 profit jumped 55.6%; revenue up 13.4%; other income surged

Infrastructure & Real Estate

Embassy Developments : Entered MMR with ₹4,500 crore investment plan across Worli, Juhu and Alibaug; GDV over ₹12,000 crore

Highway Infrastructure: Received LoA from NHAI for Mundka Fee Plaza on UER-11 corridor worth ₹64.68 crore

Manufacturing & Durables

EPACK Durable : Q3 profit rose 3.2%; revenue grew 13.5%

Epack Prefab Technologies: Q3 results due

Listings

Mainboard : Amagi Media Labs

SME: GRE Renew Enertech, Indo SMC, Narmadesh Brass Industries

Bulk & Block Deals

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands : Fidelity sold 2.36 crore shares

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Fidelity sold 2.15 crore shares; Societe Generale ODI bought 74.97 lakh shares

Private Equity Activity

PropEquity: Hornbill Orchid India Fund exited fully; Samir Jasuja and Manorama Pawah acquired a combined 4.24% stake

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule…