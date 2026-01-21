Stocks to Watch Today: United Spirits, RBL Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL, Amagi Media Labs, JSW Energy, Supreme Petrochem In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Good Morning, Readers! Let’s dive into the charts!
Q3FY26 financial results, persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), and challenging global market conditions are likely to shape sentiment on Dalal Street. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to take cues from global developments as well as domestic economic data.
At 7:07 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 25.3 points higher at 25,284.5, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the markets. By 8:24 AM, momentum improved marginally, with GIFT Nifty at 25,283, up 44 points, signalling cautious optimism ahead of the opening bell.
However, Asian markets traded lower after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, largely triggered by US President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric on Greenland. Trump’s renewed tariff threats, ranging from 10–25 per cent duties on European imports to a steep 200 per cent tariff on French wine and champagne, have unsettled global markets and dented investor sentiment.
Japan, South Korea and Australia opened in the red, while Europe is considering retaliatory measures. US markets closed at their weakest levels since October, keeping risk appetite fragile as Trump once again dominates the global market narrative.
Stocks To Watch Today
Pharma & Healthcare
-
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: To report Q3FY26 earnings today
-
Supreme Petrochem: Q3 standalone profit fell 57.7% YoY to ₹30.1 crore; revenue declined 10% to ₹1,264.7 crore
-
Cian Healthcare: Trades ex-date for resolution plan suspension
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
-
HDFC Bank: RBI approved reappointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Whole-time Director (Deputy MD) for three years from April 19, 2026
-
AU Small Finance Bank: Q3 profit rose 26.3% YoY to ₹667.6 crore; NII up 15.7%; gross NPA improved to 2.30%, net NPA flat at 0.88%
-
Bank of India: To announce Q3 results
-
PNB Housing Finance: Q3 results due today
-
UTI Asset Management Company: Q3 results scheduled
-
RBL Bank: CCI approved acquisition of certain shareholding by Emirates NBD Bank
-
CreditAccess Grameen: Q3 profit at ₹252.1 crore vs loss last year; NII rose 13%
-
ICICI Prudential AMC, Angel One: Stocks trade ex-dividend
-
Property Share Investment Trust – Propshare Platina, Propshare Titania SM REIT: Trade ex-date for income distribution
IT & Technology
-
Persistent Systems: Q3 profit up 17.8% YoY; revenue rose 23.4%; EBIT margin slipped to 14.4%
-
Tata Communications: Q3 results expected today
-
HCL Technologies: Partnered with Carahsoft to expand digital transformation in US public sector
-
Cyient DLM: Q3 profit up 2.2%; revenue fell 31.7%
Energy, Power & Utilities
-
JSW Energy: Subsidiary signed PPA with WBSEDCL for 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Salboni, West Bengal
-
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): Q3 results due today
-
Power Grid Corporation of India: Approved capex proposals worth ₹914 crore
-
Vikram Solar: Q3 profit surged over five-fold to ₹98.1 crore; revenue up 7.8%
Metals, Cement & Industrials
-
Dalmia Bharat: Q3 results scheduled
-
Tata Steel: CCI approved acquisition of 50.01% stake in Thriveni Pellets
-
Jindal Stainless: Q3 results due
-
KEI Industries: Q3 earnings today
-
DCM Shriram: Q3 profit declined 19% YoY; revenue rose 13.8%
-
Supreme Industries: Q3 results expected
-
SAIL, Sammaan Capital: Stocks in F&O ban
Consumer, Retail & Lifestyle
-
United Spirits: Q3 profit rose 24.8% YoY to ₹418 crore; revenue up 7.6%; approved ₹3.2 crore investment in Sober
-
Bajaj Consumer Care: Q3 results today
-
Shoppers Stop: Q3 profit fell 69.1%; revenue rose 2.6%; exceptional loss of ₹17.7 crore
-
Eternal: Q3 results scheduled
-
IndiaMART InterMESH: Q3 profit jumped 55.6%; revenue up 13.4%; other income surged
Infrastructure & Real Estate
-
Embassy Developments: Entered MMR with ₹4,500 crore investment plan across Worli, Juhu and Alibaug; GDV over ₹12,000 crore
-
Highway Infrastructure: Received LoA from NHAI for Mundka Fee Plaza on UER-11 corridor worth ₹64.68 crore
Manufacturing & Durables
-
EPACK Durable: Q3 profit rose 3.2%; revenue grew 13.5%
-
Epack Prefab Technologies: Q3 results due
Listings
-
Mainboard: Amagi Media Labs
-
SME: GRE Renew Enertech, Indo SMC, Narmadesh Brass Industries
Bulk & Block Deals
-
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands: Fidelity sold 2.36 crore shares
-
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Fidelity sold 2.15 crore shares; Societe Generale ODI bought 74.97 lakh shares
Private Equity Activity
-
PropEquity: Hornbill Orchid India Fund exited fully; Samir Jasuja and Manorama Pawah acquired a combined 4.24% stake
(With Inputs)
