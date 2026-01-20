LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

India has introduced a new rule saying only naturally formed stones can be called “diamonds.” Lab-grown stones must be clearly labelled as “laboratory-grown” or “laboratory-created,” with no confusing terms allowed, a move aimed at protecting consumers and improving transparency in the jewellery market.

Only a Natural Diamond Can Be Called a Diamond (Image: Representative photo)
Only a Natural Diamond Can Be Called a Diamond (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 20, 2026 15:56:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

India has introduced a new rule about what can be called a diamond when it is sold or described to buyers. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has adopted a formal standard called IS 19469:2025 to make terminology clear for everyone buying diamond jewellery. This standard is based on an international guideline, ISO 18323:2015 but it has been adjusted for India’s needs. The goal is to protect consumers and reduce confusion in the gem and jewellery market.

You Might Be Interested In

For a long time, sellers used many different and sometimes confusing terms for diamonds and similar stones, especially online. Buyers often did not know exactly what they were paying for or what the terms meant. The new framework is meant to end that confusion and bring transparency at every stage of a diamond purchase across India.

What is the new Diamond rule?

Under the new rule, the word “diamond” used alone will only apply to natural diamonds, that is, stones formed in nature over millions of years. Sellers can still describe a diamond as natural, real, genuine or precious, but if the stone is laboratory-grown, they must say so with the full terms “laboratory-grown diamond” or “laboratory-created diamond.” Abbreviations like LGD, lab-grown or lab-diamond are not allowed in formal disclosure because they could mislead buyers.

You Might Be Interested In

The standard also stops sellers from using words like nature’s, pure, earth-friendly or cultured on lab-grown stones. Using a brand name alone without making it clear that a diamond is lab-grown is also not enough. These rules aim to make sure buyers know exactly what they are getting before they pay for it.

NDC says the move brings clarity to customers

Richa Singh, Managing Director of the Natural Diamond Council, welcomed the move. She said, “This standard brings long-awaited clarity for consumers. When someone buys a diamond, they deserve to know exactly what it is, clearly, honestly, and without confusion. Defining what can be called a diamond strengthens trust and protects the value of a truly natural diamond.”

Many in the jewellery trade support the change. Tarun Kanwar, Director at Navrattan Jewellers, said transparency and trust are the foundation of the jewellery business in India and the new standard removes ambiguous language. Vaibhav Saraf of Aisshpra Jewellery said using diamonds only for natural ones brings clarity and fairness for buyers. Gaurav Anand of Anand Jewels said the move will help retailers build customer trust. Sunil Datwani of Gehna Jewellers said transparency is a responsibility, not an option.

Also Read: Budget 2026: What India Inc. And Middle-Class Taxpayers Expect Amid Global Economic Turmoil? FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget On THIS Date

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 3:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: business newsdiamondslatest news

RELATED News

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

India Weighs Joining US-Led Gaza Peace Board Amid Legitimacy and Reconstruction Concerns

Shadowfax IPO: ₹1,907 Crore Offer Signals Growth In E-Commerce Logistics- Here Is What You Should Know

Income Tax Refund Delays 2026: Why Your Money Is Still Waiting and What to Expect from Budget 2026

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Sadhna Gupta? Prateek Yadav’s Mother, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife- What Was Their ‘Big’ Age Gap And How Did Their Love Blossom Despite SP Supremo’s First Marriage?

BRMGSU Leads Human Rights & Social Security Meet for Unorganised Workers

Good News For Team India As Star Batter Inches Closer To Full Fitness; Check All Details

UP Govt’s Big Action In Noida Tragedy: Builder Arrested After Yuvraj Mehta’s Death Due To Fall In Open Pit

Wynn Boulevard Will Link the UAE’s Mega Casino Project to Dubai & Abu Dhabi

Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

Advance Booking Battle: Will Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ Beat Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ On Opening Day? Here’s What We Know

‘Great Stupidity’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Attack On NATO Ally UK Over Decision To Hand Over Sovereignty Of Chagos Islands To Mauritius- What’s The Deal?

Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond
Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond
Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond
Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

QUICK LINKS