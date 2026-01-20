Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

India has introduced a new rule about what can be called a diamond when it is sold or described to buyers. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has adopted a formal standard called IS 19469:2025 to make terminology clear for everyone buying diamond jewellery. This standard is based on an international guideline, ISO 18323:2015 but it has been adjusted for India’s needs. The goal is to protect consumers and reduce confusion in the gem and jewellery market.

For a long time, sellers used many different and sometimes confusing terms for diamonds and similar stones, especially online. Buyers often did not know exactly what they were paying for or what the terms meant. The new framework is meant to end that confusion and bring transparency at every stage of a diamond purchase across India.

What is the new Diamond rule?

Under the new rule, the word “diamond” used alone will only apply to natural diamonds, that is, stones formed in nature over millions of years. Sellers can still describe a diamond as natural, real, genuine or precious, but if the stone is laboratory-grown, they must say so with the full terms “laboratory-grown diamond” or “laboratory-created diamond.” Abbreviations like LGD, lab-grown or lab-diamond are not allowed in formal disclosure because they could mislead buyers.

The standard also stops sellers from using words like nature’s, pure, earth-friendly or cultured on lab-grown stones. Using a brand name alone without making it clear that a diamond is lab-grown is also not enough. These rules aim to make sure buyers know exactly what they are getting before they pay for it.

NDC says the move brings clarity to customers

Richa Singh, Managing Director of the Natural Diamond Council, welcomed the move. She said, “This standard brings long-awaited clarity for consumers. When someone buys a diamond, they deserve to know exactly what it is, clearly, honestly, and without confusion. Defining what can be called a diamond strengthens trust and protects the value of a truly natural diamond.”

Many in the jewellery trade support the change. Tarun Kanwar, Director at Navrattan Jewellers, said transparency and trust are the foundation of the jewellery business in India and the new standard removes ambiguous language. Vaibhav Saraf of Aisshpra Jewellery said using diamonds only for natural ones brings clarity and fairness for buyers. Gaurav Anand of Anand Jewels said the move will help retailers build customer trust. Sunil Datwani of Gehna Jewellers said transparency is a responsibility, not an option.

