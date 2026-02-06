Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip After Rally as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of RBI Meeting

Indian stock markets entered a consolidation phase after a strong recent rally, as benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. Early trade was marked by cautious investor sentiment, stock-specific movements, and anticipation of key domestic and global events.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (6 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market

Sensex: Down 77.46 points (0.09%) at 83,236.47 in pre-opening trade

Nifty 50: Lower by 95.30 points (0.37%) at 25,547.50

Indian markets trade lower in pre-opening deals as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slip amid cautious sentiment, with investors staying guarded ahead of key domestic and global cues.

Stock Market Opening Bell

Sensex: Down 79.77 points (0.10%) at 83,234.16

Nifty 50: Lower by 36.05 points (0.14%) at 25,606.75

Market Breadth: 935 advances, 1,206 declines, 167 unchanged

Nifty Gainers: Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, ICICI Bank

Nifty Losers: Max Healthcare, NTPC, Tata Steel, ONGC, TCS

Indian markets opened lower amid weak global cues, with Sensex and Nifty slipping in early trade as investors stayed cautious and stock-specific action shaped the opening session.

Stocks To Watch Today

REC, HUDCO, Manappuram Finance, SMC Global Securities – Ex-dividend today

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – Q3 net loss due to JLR cyberattack, labour code impact

Nestlé India – Ex-dividend today

Federal Bank – RBI approves Asia II TopCo XIII Pte to acquire up to 9.99% stake

Stock Market On Thursday

Indian markets halted their upward movement on Thursday after three consecutive days of gains, as investors chose caution over excitement. The Sensex fell by 503.76 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 83,313.93, while the Nifty lost 133.20 points, representing a 0.52 percent decline, to settle at 25,642.80 after slipping below the 25,650 mark.

The market witnessed widespread profit-taking, with sellers dominating buyers and creating a negative mood across the board. Market breadth reflected the same trend, as 2,425 stocks declined while only 1,601 advanced and 137 remained unchanged. Dalal Street took a breather after several days of upward movement, reminding investors of the market’s uneven rhythm ahead of key events like the upcoming RBI policy meeting.