Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

Indian equity markets are likely to start the final trading session of the week on a cautious note, taking cues from weak global sentiment. GIFT Nifty is signalling early market trends, trading at 25,584.50 at 6:58 am-down 140 points from the previous close-indicating a lower opening for benchmark indices.
Investors on Dalal Street are also bracing for the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The MPC, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is holding its final policy meeting of FY26 today, with the repo rate decision firmly in focus.
Asia-Pacific markets extended their decline after a rough night on Wall Street. South Korea’s index dropped nearly 5% before paring losses to 3.86%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.22%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.61%.
US markets ended sharply lower as heavy selling in technology stocks dragged the Nasdaq to its lowest level since November. Microsoft and Amazon weighed on sentiment, while Alphabet’s announcement of aggressive AI investments further unsettled investors. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all closed lower, setting a cautious tone for global markets.
Stocks to Watch Today
Banking & Financial Services
Federal Bank – RBI approves Asia II TopCo XIII Pte to acquire up to 9.99% stake
State Bank of India – Q3 results on February 7
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) – Q3 profit up 17.2% YoY
REC, HUDCO, Manappuram Finance, SMC Global Securities – Ex-dividend today
Indus Infra Trust – Ex-date for income distribution
Telecom & Technology
Bharti Airtel – Q3 profit down 55% YoY; revenue up 19.6%
Bharti Hexacom – Q3 profit up 81.6% YoY
RateGain Travel Technologies – Prepaid $19 million loan
Updater Services – CEO appointment at subsidiary Denave India
PhysicsWallah – Q3 profit up 33% YoY
Automobile & Auto Ancillaries
Hero MotoCorp – Q3 profit up 15%; interim dividend announced
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – Q3 net loss due to JLR cyberattack, labour code impact
JK Tyre & Industries – Q3 results today
SKF India – Q3 profit down 43.4% YoY
VST Tillers Tractors – Results on February 7
Cement & Building Materials
UltraTech Cement – Commissioned 2.7 mtpa grinding capacity at Aligarh
Shree Cement – Q3 results today
Star Cement – Q3 results today
Grindwell Norton, Ratnamani Metals – Q3 results today
Metals & Infrastructure
Tata Steel – Q3 results today
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders – Q3 profit up 9% YoY
NCC – Q3 profit down 36.6% YoY
Rail Vikas Nigam – Q3 profit up 3.7% YoY
Godawari Power & Ispat, G R Infraprojects – Q3 results today
Oil, Gas & Energy
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) – Q3 results today
Mahanagar Gas – Results on February 7
ACME Solar Holdings – Ex-dividend today
Consumer Goods & Retail
Nestlé India – Ex-dividend today
Berger Paints – Q3 profit down 8.3% YoY
Kalyan Jewellers India – Q3 results today
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals – Q3 results today
Baazar Style Retail – Q3 results today
Healthcare & Pharma
Sai Life Sciences – Q3 profit up 86% YoY
Piramal Pharma – Subsidiary ties up for anaesthetic gas recycling
Krsnaa Diagnostics – Q3 profit down 21.5% YoY
Shilpa Medicare, Procter & Gamble Health – Q3 results today
Hospitality, Media & Entertainment
Lemon Tree Hotels – Q3 results today
Sun TV Network – Q3 results today
Sula Vineyards – Q3 results today
Logistics & Industrials
Allcargo Logistics – Business restructuring update
Shipping Corporation of India – Q3 results today
Gateway Distriparks – Q3 results today
BEML, Bosch, Siemens – Q3 results today
Bulk Deals
CarTrade Tech – Oaklane Capital buys 0.79%; Mobius sells 0.5%
Prime Cable Industries – Aikyam Capital buys 1.2 lakh shares
Bartronics India – Scan Help Technologies sells 21.06 lakh shares
Bliss GVS Pharma – Mateus acquires 1.32% stake
Corporate Actions
Ex-Dividend: NTPC, Nestlé India, NALCO, REC, Quess Corp, Sundaram Finance, TCI Express, others
Ex-Date (Spin-off): Genus Power Infrastructures
Ex-Date (Split): Omega Interactive Technologies
F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital
SME Listing: CKK Retail Mart
