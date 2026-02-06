Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s Dive Into The Charts!

Indian equity markets are likely to start the final trading session of the week on a cautious note, taking cues from weak global sentiment. GIFT Nifty is signalling early market trends, trading at 25,584.50 at 6:58 am-down 140 points from the previous close-indicating a lower opening for benchmark indices.

Investors on Dalal Street are also bracing for the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The MPC, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is holding its final policy meeting of FY26 today, with the repo rate decision firmly in focus.

Asia-Pacific markets extended their decline after a rough night on Wall Street. South Korea’s index dropped nearly 5% before paring losses to 3.86%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.22%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.61%.

US markets ended sharply lower as heavy selling in technology stocks dragged the Nasdaq to its lowest level since November. Microsoft and Amazon weighed on sentiment, while Alphabet’s announcement of aggressive AI investments further unsettled investors. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all closed lower, setting a cautious tone for global markets.

Stocks to Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

Federal Bank – RBI approves Asia II TopCo XIII Pte to acquire up to 9.99% stake

State Bank of India – Q3 results on February 7

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) – Q3 profit up 17.2% YoY

REC , HUDCO , Manappuram Finance , SMC Global Securities – Ex-dividend today

Indus Infra Trust – Ex-date for income distribution

Telecom & Technology

Bharti Airtel – Q3 profit down 55% YoY; revenue up 19.6%

Bharti Hexacom – Q3 profit up 81.6% YoY

RateGain Travel Technologies – Prepaid $19 million loan

Updater Services – CEO appointment at subsidiary Denave India

PhysicsWallah – Q3 profit up 33% YoY

Automobile & Auto Ancillaries

Hero MotoCorp – Q3 profit up 15%; interim dividend announced

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – Q3 net loss due to JLR cyberattack, labour code impact

JK Tyre & Industries – Q3 results today

SKF India – Q3 profit down 43.4% YoY

VST Tillers Tractors – Results on February 7

Cement & Building Materials

UltraTech Cement – Commissioned 2.7 mtpa grinding capacity at Aligarh

Shree Cement – Q3 results today

Star Cement – Q3 results today

Grindwell Norton, Ratnamani Metals – Q3 results today

Metals & Infrastructure

Tata Steel – Q3 results today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders – Q3 profit up 9% YoY

NCC – Q3 profit down 36.6% YoY

Rail Vikas Nigam – Q3 profit up 3.7% YoY

Godawari Power & Ispat, G R Infraprojects – Q3 results today

Oil, Gas & Energy

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) – Q3 results today

Mahanagar Gas – Results on February 7

ACME Solar Holdings – Ex-dividend today

Consumer Goods & Retail

Nestlé India – Ex-dividend today

Berger Paints – Q3 profit down 8.3% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers India – Q3 results today

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals – Q3 results today

Baazar Style Retail – Q3 results today

Healthcare & Pharma

Sai Life Sciences – Q3 profit up 86% YoY

Piramal Pharma – Subsidiary ties up for anaesthetic gas recycling

Krsnaa Diagnostics – Q3 profit down 21.5% YoY

Shilpa Medicare, Procter & Gamble Health – Q3 results today

Hospitality, Media & Entertainment

Lemon Tree Hotels – Q3 results today

Sun TV Network – Q3 results today

Sula Vineyards – Q3 results today

Logistics & Industrials

Allcargo Logistics – Business restructuring update

Shipping Corporation of India – Q3 results today

Gateway Distriparks – Q3 results today

BEML, Bosch, Siemens – Q3 results today

Bulk Deals

CarTrade Tech – Oaklane Capital buys 0.79%; Mobius sells 0.5%

Prime Cable Industries – Aikyam Capital buys 1.2 lakh shares

Bartronics India – Scan Help Technologies sells 21.06 lakh shares

Bliss GVS Pharma – Mateus acquires 1.32% stake

Corporate Actions

Ex-Dividend: NTPC, Nestlé India, NALCO, REC, Quess Corp, Sundaram Finance, TCI Express, others

Ex-Date (Spin-off): Genus Power Infrastructures

Ex-Date (Split): Omega Interactive Technologies

F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital

SME Listing: CKK Retail Mart

