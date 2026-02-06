LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Asian market update korean New START Jeffrey Epstein Elvish Jiya engagement bcci mea donald trump Asian market update korean New START Jeffrey Epstein Elvish Jiya engagement bcci mea donald trump Asian market update korean New START Jeffrey Epstein Elvish Jiya engagement bcci mea donald trump Asian market update korean New START Jeffrey Epstein Elvish Jiya engagement bcci mea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Asian market update korean New START Jeffrey Epstein Elvish Jiya engagement bcci mea donald trump Asian market update korean New START Jeffrey Epstein Elvish Jiya engagement bcci mea donald trump Asian market update korean New START Jeffrey Epstein Elvish Jiya engagement bcci mea donald trump Asian market update korean New START Jeffrey Epstein Elvish Jiya engagement bcci mea
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets brace for a cautious Friday as weak global cues, tech-led Wall Street sell-off, and RBI policy suspense dominate sentiment, with several stocks in focus amid results, dividends, and corporate actions.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 6, 2026 08:50:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s Dive Into The Charts!

Indian equity markets are likely to start the final trading session of the week on a cautious note, taking cues from weak global sentiment. GIFT Nifty is signalling early market trends, trading at 25,584.50 at 6:58 am-down 140 points from the previous close-indicating a lower opening for benchmark indices.

Investors on Dalal Street are also bracing for the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The MPC, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is holding its final policy meeting of FY26 today, with the repo rate decision firmly in focus.

You Might Be Interested In

Asia-Pacific markets extended their decline after a rough night on Wall Street. South Korea’s index dropped nearly 5% before paring losses to 3.86%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.22%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.61%.

US markets ended sharply lower as heavy selling in technology stocks dragged the Nasdaq to its lowest level since November. Microsoft and Amazon weighed on sentiment, while Alphabet’s announcement of aggressive AI investments further unsettled investors. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all closed lower, setting a cautious tone for global markets.

Stocks to Watch Today 

Banking & Financial Services

  • Federal Bank – RBI approves Asia II TopCo XIII Pte to acquire up to 9.99% stake

  • State Bank of India – Q3 results on February 7

  • Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) – Q3 profit up 17.2% YoY

  • REC, HUDCO, Manappuram Finance, SMC Global Securities – Ex-dividend today

  • Indus Infra Trust – Ex-date for income distribution

Telecom & Technology

  • Bharti Airtel – Q3 profit down 55% YoY; revenue up 19.6%

  • Bharti Hexacom – Q3 profit up 81.6% YoY

  • RateGain Travel Technologies – Prepaid $19 million loan

  • Updater Services – CEO appointment at subsidiary Denave India

  • PhysicsWallah – Q3 profit up 33% YoY

Automobile & Auto Ancillaries

  • Hero MotoCorp – Q3 profit up 15%; interim dividend announced

  • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – Q3 net loss due to JLR cyberattack, labour code impact

  • JK Tyre & Industries – Q3 results today

  • SKF India – Q3 profit down 43.4% YoY

  • VST Tillers Tractors – Results on February 7

Cement & Building Materials

  • UltraTech Cement – Commissioned 2.7 mtpa grinding capacity at Aligarh

  • Shree Cement – Q3 results today

  • Star Cement – Q3 results today

  • Grindwell Norton, Ratnamani Metals – Q3 results today

Metals & Infrastructure

  • Tata Steel – Q3 results today

  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders – Q3 profit up 9% YoY

  • NCC – Q3 profit down 36.6% YoY

  • Rail Vikas Nigam – Q3 profit up 3.7% YoY

  • Godawari Power & Ispat, G R Infraprojects – Q3 results today

Oil, Gas & Energy

  • Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) – Q3 results today

  • Mahanagar Gas – Results on February 7

  • ACME Solar Holdings – Ex-dividend today

Consumer Goods & Retail

  • Nestlé India – Ex-dividend today

  • Berger Paints – Q3 profit down 8.3% YoY

  • Kalyan Jewellers India – Q3 results today

  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals – Q3 results today

  • Baazar Style Retail – Q3 results today

Healthcare & Pharma

  • Sai Life Sciences – Q3 profit up 86% YoY

  • Piramal Pharma – Subsidiary ties up for anaesthetic gas recycling

  • Krsnaa Diagnostics – Q3 profit down 21.5% YoY

  • Shilpa Medicare, Procter & Gamble Health – Q3 results today

Hospitality, Media & Entertainment

  • Lemon Tree Hotels – Q3 results today

  • Sun TV Network – Q3 results today

  • Sula Vineyards – Q3 results today

Logistics & Industrials

  • Allcargo Logistics – Business restructuring update

  • Shipping Corporation of India – Q3 results today

  • Gateway Distriparks – Q3 results today

  • BEML, Bosch, Siemens – Q3 results today

Bulk Deals

  • CarTrade Tech – Oaklane Capital buys 0.79%; Mobius sells 0.5%

  • Prime Cable Industries – Aikyam Capital buys 1.2 lakh shares

  • Bartronics India – Scan Help Technologies sells 21.06 lakh shares

  • Bliss GVS Pharma – Mateus acquires 1.32% stake

Corporate Actions

  • Ex-Dividend: NTPC, Nestlé India, NALCO, REC, Quess Corp, Sundaram Finance, TCI Express, others

  • Ex-Date (Spin-off): Genus Power Infrastructures

  • Ex-Date (Split): Omega Interactive Technologies

  • F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital

  • SME Listing: CKK Retail Mart

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? RBI Policy Meeting and Global Cues Take Center Stage, Investors Advised to Stay Cautious

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 8:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asian markets todayBank Nifty todaybulk deals todayDalal Street todaydividend stocks todayGIFT Nifty updateGlobal Market CuesIndian equities outlookIndian stock market todaymarket opening todayNifty 50 todayQ3 results todayRBI policy meeting 2026repo rate decisionsensex todaystock market news Indiastock market todayStocks to watch todayUS tech sell-off

RELATED News

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

Nanavati Group named Autocar Dealer of the Year 2026

RBI MPC 2026: Markets Watch Closely as Governor Sanjay Malhotra Set to Announce Repo Rate Decision on February 6; Check When And Where To watch

Precious Metals Rollercoaster on MCX: Silver & Gold Prices Slide, Silver ETFs Tumble as US–Iran Talks Rattle Markets

Who Is Balaji Krishnamurthy? Indian-Origin Executive and Robotaxi Supporter Becomes Uber’s New CFO

LATEST NEWS

Iran-US War Fears Spike Amid Oman Nuclear Talks: Donald Trump Tells Citizens ‘Leave Iran Now’, Warns No Help Will Come

Arohi Mim Viral 3-Minute 24 Second MMS Leak Scandal: Sparks Fresh Buzz With New Instagram Reel That Leaves Social Media Divided, Check Here

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Diary Reveals 20 Horror Apps, Games The Three Sisters Were Playing Before Their Death – From Poppy Playtime To Evil Nun Check The Full List

Who is Major Vikrant Jaitly And Why Is He Detained In UAE? Actor Celina Jaitly Says His Brother Is An Indian Army Veteran, Urges PM Modi To Bring Him Back

Uttar Pradesh’s Longest Expressway To Open In 2026: Check Date, Route, And Cities It Will Connect

Norway Police Probe Former PM Thorbjorn Jagland In Aggravated Corruption Case Over Shocking Epstein Links

Westwood Tragedy: Car Plows Into 99 Ranch Market, Killing 2, Injuring 5 In Shocking Los Angeles Crash

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kapil Sharma’s Hilarious Comedy Film

Shocking Footage Shows Florida Teen Setting Friend On Fire, Chaos Erupts Online: ‘Oh My God’ Moment Caught

Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India
Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India
Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India
Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

QUICK LINKS