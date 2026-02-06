LIVE TV
Home > Business > What's Shaping the Stock Market Today? RBI Policy Meeting and Global Cues Take Center Stage, Investors Advised to Stay Cautious

What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? RBI Policy Meeting and Global Cues Take Center Stage, Investors Advised to Stay Cautious

Stock Market Today: Indian markets likely open lower ahead of RBI February policy. Sensex and Nifty slip amid global tech sell-offs. Investors await repo rate decisions, tracking domestic and international cues for cautious trading.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 6, 2026 08:17:23 IST

Stock Market Today: Markets Tiptoe Lower Ahead of RBI Policy

Indian markets are set for a soft Friday start, keeping one eye on the Reserve Bank of India and the other on turbulent global cues. Asian markets slipped overnight, and US tech stocks staged a mini drama, sending Wall Street down and nerves sky-high.

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,585, nearly 140 points below Nifty futures, clearly signaling that the mood in Mumbai isn’t exactly party-ready.

Thursday saw investors hitting the profit-booking button across sectors, dragging Sensex down 503.76 points to 83,313.93 and Nifty 50 by 133.20 points to 25,642.80.

With RBI’s February policy just hours away, traders are tiptoeing, waiting to see if repo rates stay steady or stir things up. Global markets may be jittery, but domestic investors are playing it safe, buying cautiously on dips and keeping their coffee close.

In short: a day of cautious steps, global jitters, and RBI suspense.

Key Domestic Event That Will Effect Stock Market Today

RBI February Policy: Repo Rates on Pause, Markets on Edge

The Reserve Bank of India is attracting public interest as it prepares for its upcoming February monetary policy meeting. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is expected to maintain the current repo rate of 5.25% during the meeting. The market currently shows no unexpected developments, but traders and investors remain on edge.

This policy meeting is the final session for the fiscal year ending in 2026. Market analysts expect the RBI to keep repo rates unchanged, but they will carefully examine the central bank’s statements for clues about inflation trends, credit growth, and overall economic activity. Even a slight change in tone could cause stock market indices to move significantly up or down.

Investor interest in the repo rate remains high, though it is likely to stay stable. Think of this as a quiet prelude before the market orchestra begins its performance, demanding patience throughout the day.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today, Globally?

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets

  • Nikkei 225: -1.22%

  • Topix: -0.74%

  • Kospi: -3.86%

  • Kosdaq: -5.26%

  • Hang Seng futures indicate a weak opening.

Wall Street

  • Dow Jones: -1.20% to 48,908.72

  • S&P 500: -1.23% to 6,798.40

  • Nasdaq: -1.59% to 22,540.59

  • US tech stocks heavyweights sold off: Microsoft -4.95%, Amazon -4.4% (additional 10% after hours), Nvidia -1.37%, AMD -3.84%, Oracle -7%, Qualcomm -8.5%, Palantir -6.8%, Tesla -2.17%.

US Job Openings

  • Dropped to 6.542 million in December, lowest since September 2020.

  • Hiring increased by 172,000 to 5.293 million.

ECB & BoE Policies

  • ECB: Policy rates unchanged at 2%; inflation stabilizing at 2%.

  • Bank of England: Rates held at 3.75%; borrowing costs likely to fall if inflation drops.

Dollar & Commodities

  • US dollar near 2-week high; index at 97.961, set for +1% weekly gain.

  • Gold: Spot -0.7% to $4,735.99/oz, April futures -2.8% to $4,752.40/oz.

  • Silver: -3.2% to $68.97/oz.

  • Bitcoin: -4.8% to $60,033, lowest since October 2024.

  • Crude Oil: Brent -0.74% to $67.05/bbl; WTI -0.82% to $62.77/bbl.

Stock Market today Outlook 

Sensex Prediction

The daily chart shows Sensex with a bearish candle, indicating that the index may experience further declines. The support range stands between 83,200 and 82,500, while the resistance range lies between 83,800 and 84,200. Shrikant Chouhan warns that fresh selling could begin if the price drops below 83,200, as the market currently shows instability. Traders should prepare for slow and careful progress.

Nifty 50 Prediction

The Nifty 50 index formed a negative candle with a small lower shadow, suggesting the index will move within the 25,600–25,800 range. Analysts recommend buying shares if the price dips to 25,400, as they expect the index to reach 26,000. A move above 25,800 could open further gains. Investors should proceed with caution before making market moves.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 8:17 AM IST
