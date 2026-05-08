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Home > Business News > Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

Stock market Today: Indian markets fell as Sensex dropped 516 points and Nifty slipped below 24,200 amid geopolitical concerns. PSU banks led losses, while IT, FMCG, and healthcare offered some stability in volatile trade.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 15:42 IST

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Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

Stock market Today:  Dalal Street looked like it had taken too much geopolitical caffeine on Friday, and the overarching fear dragged the Sensex down 516 points as the Nifty slipped below the 24,200 mark. Banking and PSU stocks took the majority of the impact, but the broader markets held their breath pretty well.

Smallcaps slipped into the green on Friday, which is a reminder that markets can be as unpredictable as a weekend weather forecast. IT, FMCG, and healthcare stocks offered some relief, but traders seem to be picking up the “risk-off” tool again in their playbook instead of heading into aggressive buying.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Sectors That Ended In The Red

  • PSU Bank index fell 3%
  • Oil & Gas index declined 1%
  • Private Bank index slipped 0.5%
  • Metal index down 0.5%
  • Energy index down 0.5%
  • Power index down 0.5%
  • Realty index down 0.5%

Sectors That Showed Strength

  • IT
  • Healthcare
  • Consumer Durables
  • FMCG

Broader Market Performance

  • Nifty Midcap index declined 0.15%
  • Nifty Smallcap index gained 0.22%

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

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              • Sensex: 77,344.47, down 500.05 points or 0.64%
              • Nifty 50: 24,180.50, down 146.15 points or 0.60%

              Indian equity markets traded lower as investors remained cautious amid global uncertainty, persistent volatility, and sector-wide selling pressure, dragging both Sensex and Nifty deeper into the red during trade.

                        Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                        • Asian Paints
                        • Apollo Hospitals
                        • Tata Consumer
                        • Adani Ports
                        • Titan Company

                        Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                        • SBI
                        • Coal India
                        • HDFC Bank
                        • Bajaj Finance
                        • Axis Bank

                        Stock Market On Wednesday

                        Dalal Street spent Thursday acting like an indecisive weather forecaster, stormy one minute, sunny the next. The Sensex dipped only 114 points in volatile trading, while the Nifty stayed above the 24,330 level, buoyed by hopes of a de-escalation of geopolitical stress as news floated of a possible US-Iran peace deal.

                        But the real fiesta was in the wider market. Midcaps and smallcaps ignored the risk-off sentiment as both indices outperformed benchmark peers. Auto, defence, and metal stocks attracted buyers, while FMCG and IT counterparts seemed to be begging for a weekend break from market pressure.

                        (With Inputs)

                        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                        Also Read: Who Is Arnob Roy? Tejas Networks Share Price Jumps 16% After New CEO…

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                        Tags: Dalal Street updateindian stock market newsmarket closing todaymidcap smallcap trendNifty below 24200PSU bank stockssector performance IndiaSensex fallshare market updatesstock market today

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                        Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

                        Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

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                        Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street
                        Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street
                        Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street
                        Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

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