Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

Stock market Today: Dalal Street looked like it had taken too much geopolitical caffeine on Friday, and the overarching fear dragged the Sensex down 516 points as the Nifty slipped below the 24,200 mark. Banking and PSU stocks took the majority of the impact, but the broader markets held their breath pretty well.
Smallcaps slipped into the green on Friday, which is a reminder that markets can be as unpredictable as a weekend weather forecast. IT, FMCG, and healthcare stocks offered some relief, but traders seem to be picking up the “risk-off” tool again in their playbook instead of heading into aggressive buying.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Sectors That Ended In The Red
- PSU Bank index fell 3%
- Oil & Gas index declined 1%
- Private Bank index slipped 0.5%
- Metal index down 0.5%
- Energy index down 0.5%
- Power index down 0.5%
- Realty index down 0.5%
Sectors That Showed Strength
- IT
- Healthcare
- Consumer Durables
- FMCG
Broader Market Performance
- Nifty Midcap index declined 0.15%
- Nifty Smallcap index gained 0.22%
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.