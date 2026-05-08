Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

Stock market Today: Dalal Street looked like it had taken too much geopolitical caffeine on Friday, and the overarching fear dragged the Sensex down 516 points as the Nifty slipped below the 24,200 mark. Banking and PSU stocks took the majority of the impact, but the broader markets held their breath pretty well.

Smallcaps slipped into the green on Friday, which is a reminder that markets can be as unpredictable as a weekend weather forecast. IT, FMCG, and healthcare stocks offered some relief, but traders seem to be picking up the “risk-off” tool again in their playbook instead of heading into aggressive buying.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Sectors That Ended In The Red

PSU Bank index fell 3%

Oil & Gas index declined 1%

Private Bank index slipped 0.5%

Metal index down 0.5%

Energy index down 0.5%

Power index down 0.5%

Realty index down 0.5%

Sectors That Showed Strength

IT

Healthcare

Consumer Durables

FMCG

Broader Market Performance

Nifty Midcap index declined 0.15%

Nifty Smallcap index gained 0.22%

Stock Market Today At Closing