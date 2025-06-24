Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Set For Strong Opening As Ceasefire Talks Ease Investor Jitters Amid Iran-Israel Geopolitical Conflict, Sensex And Nifty In Green

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders and market-watchers.

It’s Tuesday, and while global headlines remain tense, there’s a cautious wave of optimism returning to the markets.

Yes, headlines turned sharper overnight as Iran launched strikes on U.S. air bases in Qatar. The geopolitical shock rattled nerves and sent markets into a defensive stance. But now, ceasefire talks are gaining traction, and with that, a sense of calm is beginning to ripple through the global financial landscape.

Indian markets are responding in kind. GIFT Nifty is trading at 25,255, up 205 points, suggesting a strong, green start to the day. The pre-opening session has already shown positive cues, indicating that investors are tentatively stepping back in, hopeful that diplomacy might take the lead from here.

Foreign investors may have hit the brakes briefly, but the mood is shifting. Safe-haven assets still command attention, but risk appetite is creeping back. The rupee, though it touched ₹86 to the dollar, may find some stability if the geopolitical tone continues to soften.

Still, amid all the noise, India’s market fundamentals remain firm. Inflation is being watched, yes, but earnings resilience and steady policy support offer a base that continues to hold. We’re not ignoring global tremors, we’re absorbing them with steady footing.

So as we head into the trading day, the message is clear: Stay informed, stay alert, but don’t lose sight of the opportunity. Resilience isn’t loud- it’s consistent.

Stay agile. Stay aware. Trade with purpose.

Market In Pre Opening Session: Sensex, Nifty Set For Strong Start As Israel-Iran Ceasefire Calms Nerves

Indian markets are poised for a strong opening on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. GIFT Nifty is trading at 25,255, up 205 points (8:20 AM), indicating a bullish start for benchmark indices. A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran has eased geopolitical tensions, providing much-needed relief to jittery investors. Asian and U.S. markets posted gains overnight, lifting overall sentiment. With foreign outflows stabilizing and safe-haven demand cooling slightly, focus may shift back to earnings and domestic fundamentals. Traders will watch for follow-through momentum as global risk appetite cautiously returns. Stay nimble, but eyes on the opportunity.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on warm note (9:20 AM). Nifty at 25,245.30 with +273.40 (1.09%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 82,831.33 with +934.54 (1.14%) from previous session. The market is looking effected with major things geopolitical, but Share Bazaar Shows Resilience.

Stocks In Focus For Today:

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands : Plans ₹300 crore annual investment to double revenue in five years.

: Plans ₹300 crore annual investment to double revenue in five years. Metro Brands : Clarks partners with Metro for India re-entry.

: Clarks partners with Metro for India re-entry. Godrej Properties : Sold 1,450 homes worth ₹2,000 crore at launch of Barca project in Bengaluru.

: Sold 1,450 homes worth ₹2,000 crore at launch of Barca project in Bengaluru. Enviro Infra Engineers : Secured ₹306.3 crore orders; subsidiary acquired 49% stake in Soltrix Energy.

: Secured ₹306.3 crore orders; subsidiary acquired 49% stake in Soltrix Energy. Reliance Infrastructure : Subsidiary JRTR settled ₹273 crore debt with Yes Bank.

: Subsidiary JRTR settled ₹273 crore debt with Yes Bank. HG Infra Engineering : Lowest bidder for ₹117.77 crore project at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard.

: Lowest bidder for ₹117.77 crore project at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard. Cochin Shipyard : Hooghly CSL signed a deal to build two inland luxury cruise vessels.

: Hooghly CSL signed a deal to build two inland luxury cruise vessels. Raymond : Plans ₹1,200 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh for industrial expansion.

: Plans ₹1,200 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh for industrial expansion. Allcargo Logistics : May LCL volume at 728,000 cbm; demand remains volatile.

: May LCL volume at 728,000 cbm; demand remains volatile. KPIT Technologies : Cautious outlook due to geopolitical concerns and tariff uncertainties.

: Cautious outlook due to geopolitical concerns and tariff uncertainties. EMS : L1 bidder for ₹202.85 crore in UP Jal Nigam projects; total order book at ₹2,236.43 crore.

: L1 bidder for ₹202.85 crore in UP Jal Nigam projects; total order book at ₹2,236.43 crore. Satin Creditcare Network : Board to consider ₹5,000 crore NCD raise on June 27.

: Board to consider ₹5,000 crore NCD raise on June 27. Oil Marketing Companies : May benefit from falling crude prices; Brent crude down 4.5% to $68.2/barrel.

: May benefit from falling crude prices; Brent crude down 4.5% to $68.2/barrel. Hindustan Construction : MD & CEO Jaspreet Bhullar resigned with immediate effect.

: MD & CEO Jaspreet Bhullar resigned with immediate effect. F&O Exclusion (NSE) : Adani Total Gas CESC Aditya Birla Fashion Jindal Stainless Granules India IRB Infra Poonawala Fincorp SJVN

:

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

ADANIPORTS

SHRIRAMFIN

M&M

ULTRACEMCO

JIOFIN

LT

Top Losers:

NTPC

ONGC

BEL

Share Market On Monday

On Monday, the markets started the week with strong momentum. The BSE Sensex jumped 511.38 points, or 0.62%, to close at 81,896.79, while the Nifty50 gained 140.50 points, or 0.56%, ending at 24,971.90. What fueled the rally? A major push came from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who poured in ₹5,591.77 crore—signaling renewed confidence. Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) chose to book profits, net selling equities worth ₹1,874.38 crore. With this kind of activity, one can’t help but wonder: is this just the beginning of a fresh leg up, or a well-timed bounce? Either way, the trend is worth watching.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Israel vs Iran War Live Updates: Iran And Israel Agree To 24-Hour Ceasefire Says Trump