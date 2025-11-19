LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

Stock Market Today: Markets opened soft on Wednesday as global cues, tech selloffs, and weak overnight sentiment weighed on indices. With mixed Asian trends and volatile commodities, investors brace for a cautious and event-driven trading session.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 19, 2025 09:21:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

Stock Market Today: The markets kicked off Wednesday with a cautious mood, mirroring jittery global cues and overnight volatility. After Tuesday’s pause in the rally, investors entered the new session watching global trends, tech selloffs, and commodity swings closely. With major stocks in focus, today’s trade promises more signals than surprises.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (19 November, 2025)

            Opening Bell (9:15 AM)
                • Sensex: 84,608.02 (down- 65.00 / 0.077%)
                • Nifty: 25,863.20 (down- 46.85 / 0.18%)

                Indian markets opened on a softer note, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping in early trade. Weak global cues and overnight volatility continue to weigh on sentiment as investors tread cautiously.

                Stocks To Watch Today

                IT & Technology

                • Infosys: Largest-ever buyback of 100 million shares at ₹1,800/share (Nov 20–26, 2025) worth ₹18,000 crore.

                • TCS: Selected by NHS Supply Chain for 5-year IT systems and cloud infrastructure support; deploying AI-enabled solutions.

                • Nucleus Software Exports: Parag Bhise reappointed CEO & Whole-time Director for 2 more years from Apr 1, 2026.

                • Groww: Price band reduced from 20% to 10% after ~100% surge since listing.

                • Kaynes Technology India: Motilal Oswal MF sold ~8.16 lakh shares worth ₹489.67 crore.

                FMCG

                • Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Record date Dec 5 for Kwality Walls share entitlement (1:1) post demerger; Bobby Parikh appointed Independent Director.

                Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, Groww, HUL, NTPC Green Energy, Waaree Energies, Paytm, NBCC (India), Tenneco Clean Air India In Focus Today

                    Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market, US Markets

                      US Market Recap

                      • S&P 500 falls for the 4th straight session on valuation concerns.

                      • Dow Jones drops 498 pts (−1.07%).

                      • S&P 500 down 0.83%; Nasdaq slips 1.21%.

                      • Home Depot slumps on disappointing outlook.

                      • Tech stocks continue to face heavy selling.

                      • Nvidia drops another 3% ahead of earnings.

                      Global Cues

                      • GIFT Nifty indicates a mildly positive start.

                      • US futures edge lower after overnight selloff.

                      • European markets close at a 1-month low amid AI bubble fears.

                      • Dollar Index steady at 99.58.

                      • US 10-year yield eases to 4.11%.

                      • ADP data shows 2,500 jobs lost per week heading into November.

                      • US jobless claims rise to 232,000.

                      Commodities & Crypto

                      • Oil up 1% on Russia sanctions.

                      • Gold gains on soft economic data.

                      • Bitcoin briefly dips below $90,000.

                      Asian Market Check

                      • Nikkei rebounds 0.5%.

                      • Kospi trades lower.

                      • Asian indices stay mixed as investors digest the Wall Street slump.

                      Oil Market Update

                      • Oil prices decline as rising U.S. inventories signal oversupply.

                      • Brent crude down 0.43% at $64.61 per barrel after Tuesday’s gains.

                      • WTI crude falls 0.4% to $60.50 per barrel.

                      • API data shows U.S. crude and fuel stocks rose last week, reinforcing demand concerns.

                      Gold & Commodities

                      • Gold prices ease as a stronger dollar weighs on sentiment.

                      • Spot gold down 0.2% at $4,059/oz.

                      • U.S. gold futures slip 0.1% to $4,061.60/oz.

                      • Traders await Fed meeting minutes and U.S. jobs data for cues on interest rates.

                      Stock Market Tuesday

                      The market finally hit the brakes on Tuesday after a six-day joyride, with the Sensex slipping 278 points and the Nifty cooling off to 25,910. Midcap and small-cap traders felt the pinch too, as both indices lost steam after touching fresh highs.

                      Even Nifty Bank couldn’t hold its early buzz. Every sector ended painted in red, especially IT, metals, and realty. Still, a few heroes, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, held the fort while Tech Mahindra and Tata Consumer dragged their feet. So, what do you think, healthy breather or the start of a mood swing?

                      (With Input)

                      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                      Also Read: Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG’s Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

                      First published on: Nov 19, 2025 9:21 AM IST
                      ——————————————–
                      Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                      ————————————————–

                      Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

                      Tags: bsebusiness newsniftyNSEsensexstock market openingstock market todayStocks To Watch

                      RELATED News

                      Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

                      Tenneco Clean Air Makes Stellar Debut: Lists At ₹505 On NSE, Pops 27% As Street Expectations And GMP Predictions Get Proven Right

                      Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos as ‘Copycat’ After Amazon Launches $6.2B AI Startup Prometheus

                      Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG’s Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

                      Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, Groww, HUL, NTPC Green Energy, Waaree Energies, Paytm, NBCC (India), Tenneco Clean Air India In Focus Today

                      LATEST NEWS

                      PM Kisan 21st Installment: Big Relief For Farmers, Installment Hits Bank Accounts Today- Here Are The Key Details

                      Amavasya on 19 or 20 November 2025? Check Exact Date, Full Tithi & Puja Timings

                      Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

                      Happy International Men’s Day! Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes To Share To Your Loved Ones

                      US Deports 200 Indian Nationals Including Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, Punjab Fugitives, Flight To Land In Delhi

                      Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

                      Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

                      Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

                      Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

                      ‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

                      Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

                      Follow Us

                      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

                      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                      TOP CATEGORIES

                      QUICK LINKS

                      Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

                      Follow Us

                      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

                      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                      TOP CATEGORIES

                      Group Websites

                      Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red
                      Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red
                      Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red
                      Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

                      QUICK LINKS