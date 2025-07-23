Stock Market Today: NO PANIC! Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, The Investor Having A Sentimental Shift, Hopes Ahead

Stock Market Today: Steady Steps & Subtle Smiles Rule the Street

Good morning, market maniacs! Today, the markets woke up on the right side of the bed—green lights all around and smiles on the charts. No snoozing here, just a smooth, steady groove forward.

Investors are cautiously optimistic—kind of like that first sip of coffee that actually tastes great. It’s Q1FY26 earnings season, and the numbers are dropping like little gifts, giving everyone reasons to nod and smile.

Globally, Trump’s “massive” trade deal with Japan is adding some pep to the step, while the Fed’s next move is keeping nerves calm—like a chill playlist in the background.

So, lace up those dancing shoes because the market’s doing a happy little jig today. Stay sharp, sip your coffee, and enjoy the green vibes—this calm confidence might just be the start of something exciting!

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on Green note at 25,122.65 with +61.75 (0.25%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 82,408.62 with +221.80 (0.27%) points from previous session.

The market fell into reds just after the opening, these seems now a regular market thing!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Trump’s Trade Twist, Nikkei Cheers, Gold Slips

Global markets served a mixed platter today, with a generous side of headlines. Donald Trump is back in the trade spotlight, announcing a “massive” deal with Japan featuring 15% reciprocal tariffs. Japan, in return, is rolling out the red carpet for U.S. cars, rice, and agri goods — and the Nikkei is loving it, zooming over 2% as auto stocks rally up to 17%.

But not everyone’s celebrating. European markets are stuck in a rut, logging a third straight day of declines thanks to an earnings drag. Across the pond, the S&P 500 hit yet another record (yes, again), while the Nasdaq tripped over a chip sell-off.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year yield eased to 4.34% as the Fed’s big decision looms. On the commodity front, gold lost its shine, slipping from a 5-week high, and oil prices continued to slide on sluggish demand signals.

Keep your popcorn ready — earnings from Alphabet and Tesla are due today!

Stocks To Watch Today

One97 Communications (Paytm): Swung to ₹123 crore profit in Q1, with 28% YoY revenue growth.

Swung to ₹123 crore profit in Q1, with 28% YoY revenue growth. Dixon Technologies: Revenue nearly doubled to ₹12,835 crore; net profit rose 100% YoY.

Revenue nearly doubled to ₹12,835 crore; net profit rose 100% YoY. Dalmia Bharat: Q1 PAT jumped 172% despite a dip in sales volume.

Q1 PAT jumped 172% despite a dip in sales volume. JSW Infra: Profit rose 31% YoY, but sequential profit and revenue declined.

Profit rose 31% YoY, but sequential profit and revenue declined. United Breweries: Revenue dipped YoY, while profit rose modestly by 6.4%.

Revenue dipped YoY, while profit rose modestly by 6.4%. Colgate Palmolive: Net profit fell 11.8% due to weak urban demand and higher competition.

Net profit fell 11.8% due to weak urban demand and higher competition. Schloss Bangalore: Posted a profit of ₹8.7 crore after last year’s ₹75 crore loss.

Posted a profit of ₹8.7 crore after last year’s ₹75 crore loss. Hyundai Motor: Received ₹258.67 crore GST demand notice with penalty from CGST Dept.

Received ₹258.67 crore GST demand notice with penalty from CGST Dept. BrainBees Solutions (FirstCry): Bombay HC quashed IT reassessment notices from AY 2018–22.

Bombay HC quashed IT reassessment notices from AY 2018–22. Panache Digilife: Subsidiary won ₹11.84 crore GIS project to be completed in 36 months.

Subsidiary won ₹11.84 crore GIS project to be completed in 36 months. Aster DM Healthcare: Incorporated a new super-specialty hospital subsidiary with ₹10 lakh investment.

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

INFOBEAN

MANAKSIA

JAYNECOIND

MANAKCOAT

BANKA

PRIMESECU

Top Losers:

KILITC-RE

IONEXCHANG

PITTIENG

IDEAFORGE

LODHA

EXCEL

Stock Market On Tuesday

Market Wrap: Flat Finish as Indices Lose Early Spark

Well, that escalated… nowhere. After a promising start, Indian markets ran out of steam on Tuesday. The Sensex slipped just 13.53 points to close at 82,186.81, while the Nifty dipped 29.80 points, ending at 25,060.90 — just shy of the 25,100 mark. Not exactly the drama we tuned in for, right?

Broad-based selling kept things subdued, with the BSE Midcap index shedding 0.6% and the Smallcap index ending slightly lower. Sectoral performance? A red parade — media stocks took the biggest hit, down 2.5%, followed by PSU Banks, realty, auto, and pharma.

Among the few bright spots were Eternal, HDFC Life, Titan, Hindalco, and Bharat Electronics. But bears had their way with Shriram Finance, Jio Financial, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, and Tata Motors.

So, if it felt like watching a thriller that turned into a documentary halfway — you’re not alone. Let’s hope tomorrow brings a bit more action to the charts

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Investors Stay Optimistic As Gift Nifty Signals A Positive Start; Sensex And Nifty Set To Open In Green