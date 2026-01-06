What Changed Overnight for the Stock Market Today? Top Factors Investors Should Watch

Stock Market Today: Market Opening Outlook

On Tuesday, January 6, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a mixed-to-positive note, tracking gains across major Asian markets. Gift Nifty also signalled a positive start, trading at 26,392, up 76 points or 0.28% from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Previous Session Recap & The Bigger Drama

Monday’s session (January 5) saw the Sensex slip and the Nifty 50 close lower. While it appeared to be driven by heavy selling in select large-cap stocks, profit booking alone doesn’t tell the full story.

The United States has launched an aggressive action against Venezuela, captured its president, and the world is watching closely as Donald Trump plays power politics, so far resembling a high-stakes chess game. When Trump earlier announced tariff threats against India, it already felt mafia-esque, less about policy, more about power projection. Systems are being cracked, control is being asserted, and markets are being reminded who sets the rules.

First Venezuela, then tariff threats on India, sounds like a monopoly mindset, doesn’t it?

So ask yourself: is the market reacting to numbers or to power games? Either way, this global drama has weighed heavily on Indian equities today. Fasten your seatbelts, the market isn’t just trading stocks anymore; it’s trading geopolitics.

Stock Market Today: Things That Changed Over Night For Us

Global Markets

Asian Markets Asian markets opened mixed on Tuesday, extending momentum from a record global equity rally. Investors remained cautious amid lingering geopolitical risks linked to U.S. action in Venezuela.

Japan Nikkei 225 rose 1.12% Topix surged 1.48% , hitting an all-time high

South Korea Kospi slipped 0.85% Kosdaq edged up 0.09%

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index gained 0.7%

China CSI 300 remained flat

Wall Street Overnight U.S. equities closed higher on Monday, led by strong gains in financial stocks. Energy shares rallied following the U.S. military strike in Venezuela. Dow Jones surged 594.79 points (1.23%) to 48,977.18 , hitting a fresh record high S&P 500 gained 0.64% to 6,902.05 Nasdaq Composite rose 0.69% to 23,395.82



Geopolitical Drama

Senior officials from President Donald Trump’s administration briefed U.S. congressional leaders on Venezuela policy, according to AP.

Participants included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and senior intelligence and national security officials.

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a U.S. court.

The US administration cited narco-terrorism allegations as grounds for Maduro’s detention and transfer to New York.

Commodities

Crude Oil Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday amid expectations of increased Venezuelan crude supply. Markets also weighed subdued global demand. Brent crude slipped 0.2% to $61.62 per barrel WTI crude fell 0.3% to $58.15 per barrel Oil prices had risen over 1% in the previous session on geopolitical headlines

Gold Gold prices remained steady after a sharp rally in the prior session. Investor focus shifted from geopolitical risks to upcoming U.S. economic data. Spot gold hovered around $4,440 per ounce Gold had jumped 2.7% in the previous session Markets are watching the U.S. December employment report due Friday



Currency Markets

US Dollar The U.S. dollar traded near a two-week high in Asian hours. Supported by easing geopolitical concerns and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials. Dollar Index stood at 98.36 Up 0.04% , after snapping a four-day winning streak



Today, as markets kick off, investors are navigating a landscape shaped equally by news headlines and hard data. Geopolitical tensions and global power plays are driving volatility and influencing market sentiment, making caution essential. In this environment, stock price movements reflect not just corporate performance, but also shifting power dynamics across nations worldwide.