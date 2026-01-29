LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, L&T, Mahindra, RVNL, ACC, TVS, Biocon, Cupid, Thyrocare and many other in focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, L&T, Mahindra, RVNL, ACC, TVS, Biocon, Cupid, Thyrocare and many other in focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets open cautiously as global tensions impact sentiment. Key stocks to watch include SBI Life, L&T, ACC, Cochin Shipyard, RVNL, Wipro, Biocon, Gland Pharma, NTPC Green, Phoenix Mills, eClerx.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 29, 2026 09:13:14 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Let’s look at the stocks that are going to change your portfolio

The Indian stock markets will begin their trading day with a cautious approach as global market concerns affect investor sentiment. GIFT NIFTY showed a decline of 61 points, bringing its value to 25,362 at 7:45 am this morning. This decline indicates that the Nifty 50 will open on a weak note.

Asian markets experienced declines after news reports indicated that the United States might take military action against Iran following failed nuclear negotiations. South Korea’s Kospi index fell by 0.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei index lost 0.3%, indicating reduced risk appetite among investors.

The S&P 500 index in the US touched a peak of 7,002 before giving up gains as major technology companies reported mixed earnings. The US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, which added to investor caution. Back home, the Indian stock market set a positive tone on Wednesday, with the Sensex rising 487 points and the Nifty 50 closing above 25,300.

The current global situation will determine whether it creates a negative atmosphere or if domestic strength continues to hold firm. Today’s trading session should provide the answer.

Stocks To Watch Today

Financials & Insurance

  • SBI Life Insurance: Q3FY26 net profit up ~5% YoY to ₹577 crore

  • Star Health & Allied Insurance: Q3 net profit down 40% YoY to ₹128 crore; premium growth remains strong

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Q3 profit down 10% YoY; adjusted PAT nearly doubled

  • SBI Cards & Payment Services: Q3 net profit surged 45% YoY to ₹557 crore

  • Punjab & Sind Bank: RBI permits IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City

  • Union Bank of India: Dhirendra Jain appointed CFO effective February 1

  • Max Financial Services: In-principle approval for amalgamation with Axis Max Life Insurance

Infrastructure, Capital Goods & Engineering

  • Larsen & Toubro: Q3 profit down 4% YoY due to one-time labour code provision

  • Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), GPT Infra: JV wins ₹1,201 crore rail-cum-road bridge project over Ganga

  • Cochin Shipyard: Q3 revenue up 17.7% YoY; profit down 18.3%

  • GE Vernova T&D India: Q3 profit jumped 104% YoY

  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Q3 profit surged 73.9% YoY

Cement & Building Materials

  • ACC: Q3 profit fell 63% YoY; revenue up 8.6%

  • BirlaSoft: Q3 profit up marginally; revenue slightly down

  • Maharashtra Seamless: Q3 profit up 30.5% YoY despite revenue decline

Auto & Auto Ancillaries

  • Sundram Fasteners: Q3 profit up marginally; revenue up 6.9%

  • Ask Automotive: Q3 profit jumped 21.3% YoY

  • Force Motors: Bulk deal activity

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Biocon: Receives FDA Voluntary Action Indicated status for API facility

  • Gland Pharma: Q3 profit up 27.7% YoY

  • Thyrocare Technologies: Q3 profit surged 51.8% YoY

  • Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Q3 profit up 5.6% YoY

  • Cupid: Receives CE certification for HIV and Hepatitis B test kits

Power, Energy & Metals

  • NTPC Green Energy: Commercial operation of 130.47 MW solar capacity at Khavda-I

  • Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta exercises OFS oversubscription option

  • ONGC, Reliance Industries: Pact signed for deepwater offshore operations

Consumer, Retail & Real Estate

  • Phoenix Mills: Q3 profit up 4.2% YoY

  • Symphony: Q3 swings to profit from loss

  • Lodha Developers: Q3 profit up 1.3% YoY

IT, Tech & Digital Services

  • Wipro: Partners with Factory to scale agent-native software development

  • eClerx Services: Strong Q3 profit growth; bulk deal activity

  • LT Foods: Q3 profit up 9.8% YoY

  • Sagility India: Q3 profit up 23.4% YoY

Corporate Actions, Deals & Listings

  • Akzo Nobel India: Board approves name change to JSW Dulux

  • TVS Supply Chain: Subsidiary to acquire Swamy & Sons 3PL for ₹88 crore

  • Landmark Cars: Government Pension Fund Global buys 1.26% stake

  • Bharat Wire Ropes: Resonance Opportunities Fund acquires 0.9% stake

  • Bulk Deals: eClerx, Force Motors, Triveni Engineering, Excel Industries, TNPL

  • SME Listing: KRM Ayurveda

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Should Investors Expect From the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Lower Ahead of the Economic Survey

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 9:10 AM IST
