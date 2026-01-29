Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, L&T, Mahindra, RVNL, ACC, TVS, Biocon, Cupid, Thyrocare and many other in focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Let’s look at the stocks that are going to change your portfolio

The Indian stock markets will begin their trading day with a cautious approach as global market concerns affect investor sentiment. GIFT NIFTY showed a decline of 61 points, bringing its value to 25,362 at 7:45 am this morning. This decline indicates that the Nifty 50 will open on a weak note.

Asian markets experienced declines after news reports indicated that the United States might take military action against Iran following failed nuclear negotiations. South Korea’s Kospi index fell by 0.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei index lost 0.3%, indicating reduced risk appetite among investors.

The S&P 500 index in the US touched a peak of 7,002 before giving up gains as major technology companies reported mixed earnings. The US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, which added to investor caution. Back home, the Indian stock market set a positive tone on Wednesday, with the Sensex rising 487 points and the Nifty 50 closing above 25,300.

The current global situation will determine whether it creates a negative atmosphere or if domestic strength continues to hold firm. Today’s trading session should provide the answer.

Stocks To Watch Today

Financials & Insurance

SBI Life Insurance: Q3FY26 net profit up ~5% YoY to ₹577 crore

Star Health & Allied Insurance: Q3 net profit down 40% YoY to ₹128 crore; premium growth remains strong

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Q3 profit down 10% YoY; adjusted PAT nearly doubled

SBI Cards & Payment Services: Q3 net profit surged 45% YoY to ₹557 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank: RBI permits IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City

Union Bank of India: Dhirendra Jain appointed CFO effective February 1

Max Financial Services: In-principle approval for amalgamation with Axis Max Life Insurance

Infrastructure, Capital Goods & Engineering

Larsen & Toubro: Q3 profit down 4% YoY due to one-time labour code provision

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), GPT Infra: JV wins ₹1,201 crore rail-cum-road bridge project over Ganga

Cochin Shipyard: Q3 revenue up 17.7% YoY; profit down 18.3%

GE Vernova T&D India: Q3 profit jumped 104% YoY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Q3 profit surged 73.9% YoY

Cement & Building Materials

ACC: Q3 profit fell 63% YoY; revenue up 8.6%

BirlaSoft: Q3 profit up marginally; revenue slightly down

Maharashtra Seamless: Q3 profit up 30.5% YoY despite revenue decline

Auto & Auto Ancillaries

Sundram Fasteners: Q3 profit up marginally; revenue up 6.9%

Ask Automotive: Q3 profit jumped 21.3% YoY

Force Motors: Bulk deal activity

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Biocon: Receives FDA Voluntary Action Indicated status for API facility

Gland Pharma: Q3 profit up 27.7% YoY

Thyrocare Technologies: Q3 profit surged 51.8% YoY

Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Q3 profit up 5.6% YoY

Cupid: Receives CE certification for HIV and Hepatitis B test kits

Power, Energy & Metals

NTPC Green Energy: Commercial operation of 130.47 MW solar capacity at Khavda-I

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta exercises OFS oversubscription option

ONGC, Reliance Industries: Pact signed for deepwater offshore operations

Consumer, Retail & Real Estate

Phoenix Mills: Q3 profit up 4.2% YoY

Symphony: Q3 swings to profit from loss

Lodha Developers: Q3 profit up 1.3% YoY

IT, Tech & Digital Services

Wipro: Partners with Factory to scale agent-native software development

eClerx Services: Strong Q3 profit growth; bulk deal activity

LT Foods: Q3 profit up 9.8% YoY

Sagility India: Q3 profit up 23.4% YoY

Corporate Actions, Deals & Listings

Akzo Nobel India: Board approves name change to JSW Dulux

TVS Supply Chain: Subsidiary to acquire Swamy & Sons 3PL for ₹88 crore

Landmark Cars: Government Pension Fund Global buys 1.26% stake

Bharat Wire Ropes: Resonance Opportunities Fund acquires 0.9% stake

Bulk Deals: eClerx, Force Motors, Triveni Engineering, Excel Industries, TNPL

SME Listing: KRM Ayurveda

