What Should Investors Expect From the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Lower Ahead of the Economic Survey

Stocks Market Today, Outlook: What To Exapect?
The Indian stock market will enter a period of cautious rest after two days of positive buying activity. The Sensex and Nifty 50 benchmark indices will start the day at lower levels as investors turn cautious ahead of the Economic Survey 2025–26 while assessing international market conditions.
Wednesday’s session showed bulls why they continue to support the market. The Sensex rose 487 points to reach 82,344, while the Nifty 50 climbed 167 points to 25,342, driven by widespread buying and renewed optimism around the India–EU Free Trade Agreement.
The market now faces a key question: is this a temporary pause before the next move, or the start of a fresh phase of recovery? All eyes will be on today’s cues, which will help determine the market’s direction.
What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?
Gift Nifty Today
-
Trading around 25,364–25,365
-
Signals a negative opening, nearly 86 points below the previous Nifty futures close
Asian Markets
-
Nikkei 225: +0.18%
-
Topix: −0.57%
-
Kospi: +1.09%
-
Kosdaq: +2.69%
-
Hang Seng futures: Indicate a weak opening
Wall Street Performance
-
Dow Jones: +12.19 points (+0.02%) at 49,015.60
-
S&P 500: −0.01% at 6,978.03 (briefly crossed 7,000)
-
Nasdaq: +0.17% at 23,857.45
US Stocks Closings
-
Nvidia: +1.6%
-
Micron: +6.1%
-
Intel: +11.04%
-
Apple: −0.71%
-
Tesla: −0.10%
India Macro Data
-
IIP December 2025: +7.8% (over two-year high)
-
IIP December 2024: +3.7%
Global Corporate Earnings
-
Tesla: Q4 profit down 61%; revenue −3.1%
-
Microsoft: Revenue +17%; Azure growth +38%
-
Samsung: Operating profit tripled on strong chip demand
Commodities
Precious Metals
-
Gold: Near record highs at $5,511/oz
-
Silver: Near record levels at $118/oz
Energy
-
Brent crude: $68.40 (+1.23%)
-
WTI crude: $63.51 (+0.47%)
-
Prices rose amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran
What Are The Key Event That Are Going To Affect The Stock Market Today?
Economic Survey 2025–26
-
The Economic Survey 2025–26, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present today in Parliament, provides a complete assessment of India’s economic situation, along with its main policy challenges and future growth projections, ahead of the Union Budget.
-
Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran will explain his key findings, data trends, and the government’s economic assessment through a media briefing following the presentation.
-
The Union Budget 2026, scheduled for Sunday, February 1, will follow the themes and signals outlined in the Economic Survey.
US Federal Reserve Policy
-
The US Federal Reserve maintained interest rates at 3.5% to 3.75%, in line with market expectations, reflecting a cautious approach amid evolving economic conditions.
-
The Fed offered limited clarity on the timing of future rate cuts, keeping global markets alert for fresh signals on inflation and economic growth.
Stock Market Prediction Today
Sensex Technical Outlook
-
Formed a bullish candle on daily charts
-
Holding uptrend continuation on intraday charts
Key Levels (Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities):
-
Support: 82,000
-
Upside Targets: 82,800 → 83,000
-
Below 82,000: Sentiment may turn cautious; traders may exit longs
Nifty 50 Technical Outlook
-
Formed a bullish candle with upper and lower shadows
-
Indicates continuation of the pre-Budget rally
Key Levels:
-
Resistance: 25,450 – 25,500
-
Upside Potential: 25,800 (on sustained breakout)
-
Immediate Support: 25,200
-
200-DMA Support: 25,170
Additional Indicators:
-
RSI rebounding from oversold levels
-
India VIX cooled ~7% to 13.50, supporting bullish sentiment
-
Expected short-term range: 25,200 – 25,600
