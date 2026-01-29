What Should Investors Expect From the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Lower Ahead of the Economic Survey

Stocks Market Today, Outlook: What To Exapect?

The Indian stock market will enter a period of cautious rest after two days of positive buying activity. The Sensex and Nifty 50 benchmark indices will start the day at lower levels as investors turn cautious ahead of the Economic Survey 2025–26 while assessing international market conditions.

Wednesday’s session showed bulls why they continue to support the market. The Sensex rose 487 points to reach 82,344, while the Nifty 50 climbed 167 points to 25,342, driven by widespread buying and renewed optimism around the India–EU Free Trade Agreement.

The market now faces a key question: is this a temporary pause before the next move, or the start of a fresh phase of recovery? All eyes will be on today’s cues, which will help determine the market’s direction.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Gift Nifty Today

Trading around 25,364–25,365

Signals a negative opening, nearly 86 points below the previous Nifty futures close

Asian Markets

Nikkei 225: +0.18%

Topix: −0.57%

Kospi: +1.09%

Kosdaq: +2.69%

Hang Seng futures: Indicate a weak opening

Wall Street Performance

Dow Jones: +12.19 points (+0.02%) at 49,015.60

S&P 500: −0.01% at 6,978.03 (briefly crossed 7,000)

Nasdaq: +0.17% at 23,857.45

US Stocks Closings

Nvidia: +1.6%

Micron: +6.1%

Intel: +11.04%

Apple: −0.71%

Tesla: −0.10%

India Macro Data

IIP December 2025: +7.8% (over two-year high)

IIP December 2024: +3.7%

Global Corporate Earnings

Tesla: Q4 profit down 61%; revenue −3.1%

Microsoft: Revenue +17%; Azure growth +38%

Samsung: Operating profit tripled on strong chip demand

Commodities

Precious Metals

Gold: Near record highs at $5,511/oz

Silver: Near record levels at $118/oz

Energy

Brent crude: $68.40 (+1.23%)

WTI crude: $63.51 (+0.47%)

Prices rose amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran

What Are The Key Event That Are Going To Affect The Stock Market Today?

Economic Survey 2025–26

The Economic Survey 2025–26 , which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present today in Parliament, provides a complete assessment of India’s economic situation, along with its main policy challenges and future growth projections, ahead of the Union Budget.

Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran will explain his key findings, data trends, and the government’s economic assessment through a media briefing following the presentation.

The Union Budget 2026, scheduled for Sunday, February 1, will follow the themes and signals outlined in the Economic Survey.

US Federal Reserve Policy

The US Federal Reserve maintained interest rates at 3.5% to 3.75% , in line with market expectations, reflecting a cautious approach amid evolving economic conditions.

The Fed offered limited clarity on the timing of future rate cuts, keeping global markets alert for fresh signals on inflation and economic growth.

Stock Market Prediction Today

Sensex Technical Outlook

Formed a bullish candle on daily charts

Holding uptrend continuation on intraday charts

Key Levels (Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities):

Support: 82,000

Upside Targets: 82,800 → 83,000

Below 82,000: Sentiment may turn cautious; traders may exit longs

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook

Formed a bullish candle with upper and lower shadows

Indicates continuation of the pre-Budget rally

Key Levels:

Resistance: 25,450 – 25,500

Upside Potential: 25,800 (on sustained breakout)

Immediate Support: 25,200

200-DMA Support: 25,170

Additional Indicators:

RSI rebounding from oversold levels

India VIX cooled ~7% to 13.50 , supporting bullish sentiment

Expected short-term range: 25,200 – 25,600

