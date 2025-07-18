Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead

Stocks To Watch Today: Ready for a steady yet exciting finale to the week?

The Indian market is gearing up to open flat to slightly positive, with GIFT Nifty futures nudging up 45 points to 25,191.5 at 7:17 AM—just enough to keep things interesting without breaking a sweat.

Globally, Wall Street’s feeling pretty chipper: Dow jumped 0.52%, S&P 500 added 0.54%, and Nasdaq led the charge with a 0.75% boost. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is playing a mixed tune—Hong Kong’s Hang Seng danced up 1.11%, but Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi decided to sit this one out, dipping slightly.

So, what’s the vibe? Cautious optimism with a dash of “let’s see what happens.” Keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready—this market might just surprise you today!

Trade tariff talks: Speculation grows that India may soon strike a trade deal with the US, but no concrete developments yet, keeping investor sentiment cautious.

Stocks To Watch Today: Key Q1 FY26 Results Due

Q1FY26 earnings announcements today include:

Bandhan Bank

JSW Steel

L&T Finance

Reliance Industries

Other companies announced Q1 results on June 17, 2025:

Atul

IndiaMART interMesh

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Major Stocks To Watch Today:

Wipro Net profit up 11% YoY to ₹3,330.4 crore Revenue rose 0.8% YoY to ₹22,134.6 crore, but sequential decline of 1.6%

LTIMindtree Revenue ₹9,840.6 crore, up 0.7% QoQ and 7.6% YoY Net profit ₹1,254.6 crore, up 11.2% QoQ and 10.5% YoY

Lupin US FDA inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 resulted in 4 observations Company addressing issues and responding within deadline

Axis Bank Operating profit ₹11,515 crore, up 14% YoY and 7% QoQ Net profit down 4% YoY to ₹5,806 crore

Shoppers Stop Sales rose 6% YoY to ₹1,094 crore Net loss narrowed to ₹15.74 crore from ₹22.72 crore

Polycab Revenue surged 26% YoY to ₹5,906 crore EBITDA up 47%, PAT up 49% YoY

Indian Hotels (IHCL) PAT up 19% to ₹296 crore Revenue jumped 32% to ₹2,102 crore Opened 6 new hotels, portfolio over 390 hotels

Tata Communications Revenue up 6.6% YoY to ₹5,960 crore PAT down to ₹232 crore from ₹357 crore

Jio Financial Services Revenue ₹612 crore, PAT up 4% to ₹325 crore AUM crossed ₹17,800 crore

Ceat Revenue up 10.5% YoY to ₹3,529.4 crore PAT down 27.2% to ₹112.3 crore

Veranda Learning Board approved QIP issue, floor price set at ₹236.92 per share

Afcons Infra Won ₹4,535 crore road contracts in Croatia Contract period: 42 months per project



Ready to ride today’s market wave? With solid earnings from giants like Wipro, LTIMindtree, and Polycab lighting up the charts, optimism is definitely in the air! It’s like the market’s throwing a party, and these stocks are the guests of honor. But hey, don’t just sit there—keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready. Markets can be playful, so while the vibes look good, a little caution never hurts. Think of it as a dance: follow the rhythm, watch the moves, and jump in at the right moment. Who knows? Today might just be your day to shine!

Keep your eyes and ears open—foreign investors are quite moody lately and can flip the market at any moment!

