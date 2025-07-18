LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas french president emmanuel macron a generals odyssey Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas french president emmanuel macron a generals odyssey Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas french president emmanuel macron a generals odyssey Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas french president emmanuel macron a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas french president emmanuel macron a generals odyssey Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas french president emmanuel macron a generals odyssey Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas french president emmanuel macron a generals odyssey Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas french president emmanuel macron a generals odyssey
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead

Indian markets open flat to positive with cautious optimism amid global gains. Key Q1FY26 earnings from Wipro, LTIMindtree, and others boost sentiment. Trade talks and investor mood keep the market lively today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 09:44:39 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Ready for a steady yet exciting finale to the week? 

The Indian market is gearing up to open flat to slightly positive, with GIFT Nifty futures nudging up 45 points to 25,191.5 at 7:17 AM—just enough to keep things interesting without breaking a sweat.

Globally, Wall Street’s feeling pretty chipper: Dow jumped 0.52%, S&P 500 added 0.54%, and Nasdaq led the charge with a 0.75% boost. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is playing a mixed tune—Hong Kong’s Hang Seng danced up 1.11%, but Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi decided to sit this one out, dipping slightly.

So, what’s the vibe? Cautious optimism with a dash of “let’s see what happens.” Keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready—this market might just surprise you today!

Trade tariff talks: Speculation grows that India may soon strike a trade deal with the US, but no concrete developments yet, keeping investor sentiment cautious.

Stocks To Watch Today: Key Q1 FY26 Results Due

Q1FY26 earnings announcements today include:

  • Bandhan Bank
  •  JSW Steel
  • L&T Finance
  •  Reliance Industries

Other companies announced Q1 results on June 17, 2025:

  • Atul
  • IndiaMART interMesh
  • Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Major Stocks To Watch Today:

  • Wipro
    • Net profit up 11% YoY to ₹3,330.4 crore
    • Revenue rose 0.8% YoY to ₹22,134.6 crore, but sequential decline of 1.6%
  • LTIMindtree
    • Revenue ₹9,840.6 crore, up 0.7% QoQ and 7.6% YoY
    • Net profit ₹1,254.6 crore, up 11.2% QoQ and 10.5% YoY
  • Lupin
    • US FDA inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 resulted in 4 observations
    • Company addressing issues and responding within deadline
  • Axis Bank
    • Operating profit ₹11,515 crore, up 14% YoY and 7% QoQ
    • Net profit down 4% YoY to ₹5,806 crore
  • Shoppers Stop
    • Sales rose 6% YoY to ₹1,094 crore
    • Net loss narrowed to ₹15.74 crore from ₹22.72 crore
  • Polycab
    • Revenue surged 26% YoY to ₹5,906 crore
    • EBITDA up 47%, PAT up 49% YoY
  • Indian Hotels (IHCL)
    • PAT up 19% to ₹296 crore
    • Revenue jumped 32% to ₹2,102 crore
    • Opened 6 new hotels, portfolio over 390 hotels
  • Tata Communications
    • Revenue up 6.6% YoY to ₹5,960 crore
    • PAT down to ₹232 crore from ₹357 crore
  • Jio Financial Services
    • Revenue ₹612 crore, PAT up 4% to ₹325 crore
    • AUM crossed ₹17,800 crore
  • Ceat
    • Revenue up 10.5% YoY to ₹3,529.4 crore
    • PAT down 27.2% to ₹112.3 crore
  • Veranda Learning
    • Board approved QIP issue, floor price set at ₹236.92 per share
  • Afcons Infra
    • Won ₹4,535 crore road contracts in Croatia
    • Contract period: 42 months per project

Ready to ride today’s market wave? With solid earnings from giants like Wipro, LTIMindtree, and Polycab lighting up the charts, optimism is definitely in the air! It’s like the market’s throwing a party, and these stocks are the guests of honor. But hey, don’t just sit there—keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready. Markets can be playful, so while the vibes look good, a little caution never hurts. Think of it as a dance: follow the rhythm, watch the moves, and jump in at the right moment. Who knows? Today might just be your day to shine!

Keep your eyes and ears open—foreign investors are quite moody lately and can flip the market at any moment!

Also Read: Stock Market Today: STAY CAUTIOUS, TRADERS! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat With Optimism On Global Cues

Tags: Indian stock market updateStocks to watch today

More News

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Cools Off- Is Now The Golden Time To Buy? Check Rates In Your City NOW!
Coldplay’s Frontman Chris Martin Reacts To Accidentally Exposing Astronomer’s CEO Affair: Hope, We Didn’t Do Something Bad
20 Delhi Schools Under Bomb Threat, Police And Fire Teams Deployed: Fear Sweeps National Capital
Tech CEO Andy Byron, HR Chief Kristin Cabot Caught On Coldplay Kiss Cam: What They Said About Each Other When Cabot Was Hired
Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead
Why is CBS’ ‘The Late Show’ Going Off Air After 30 Years? Here’s When The Last Episode Airs
Delhi Weather Today: Light Rain And Cloudy Skies Bring Relief From Heat
Stock Market Today: STAY CAUTIOUS, TRADERS! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat With Optimism On Global Cues
Why Has Trump Threatened To Sue Rupert Murdoch: The Fight Over WSJ’s Epstein Birthday Letter Story
Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted Yet Again Amid Wild Romance Rumours, This Time During A Spanish Beach Holiday- See Pics!
Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead
Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead
Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead
Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?