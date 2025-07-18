Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Lupin, Wipro And Many Other Under The Watch Of Investors, Important Q1 Results Ahead

Stocks To Watch Today: Ready for a steady yet exciting finale to the week?
The Indian market is gearing up to open flat to slightly positive, with GIFT Nifty futures nudging up 45 points to 25,191.5 at 7:17 AM—just enough to keep things interesting without breaking a sweat.
Globally, Wall Street’s feeling pretty chipper: Dow jumped 0.52%, S&P 500 added 0.54%, and Nasdaq led the charge with a 0.75% boost. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is playing a mixed tune—Hong Kong’s Hang Seng danced up 1.11%, but Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi decided to sit this one out, dipping slightly.
So, what’s the vibe? Cautious optimism with a dash of “let’s see what happens.” Keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready—this market might just surprise you today!
Trade tariff talks: Speculation grows that India may soon strike a trade deal with the US, but no concrete developments yet, keeping investor sentiment cautious.
Stocks To Watch Today: Key Q1 FY26 Results Due
Q1FY26 earnings announcements today include:
- Bandhan Bank
- JSW Steel
- L&T Finance
- Reliance Industries
Other companies announced Q1 results on June 17, 2025:
- Atul
- IndiaMART interMesh
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Major Stocks To Watch Today:
- Wipro
- Net profit up 11% YoY to ₹3,330.4 crore
- Revenue rose 0.8% YoY to ₹22,134.6 crore, but sequential decline of 1.6%
- LTIMindtree
- Revenue ₹9,840.6 crore, up 0.7% QoQ and 7.6% YoY
- Net profit ₹1,254.6 crore, up 11.2% QoQ and 10.5% YoY
- Lupin
- US FDA inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 resulted in 4 observations
- Company addressing issues and responding within deadline
- Axis Bank
- Operating profit ₹11,515 crore, up 14% YoY and 7% QoQ
- Net profit down 4% YoY to ₹5,806 crore
- Shoppers Stop
- Sales rose 6% YoY to ₹1,094 crore
- Net loss narrowed to ₹15.74 crore from ₹22.72 crore
- Polycab
- Revenue surged 26% YoY to ₹5,906 crore
- EBITDA up 47%, PAT up 49% YoY
- Indian Hotels (IHCL)
- PAT up 19% to ₹296 crore
- Revenue jumped 32% to ₹2,102 crore
- Opened 6 new hotels, portfolio over 390 hotels
- Tata Communications
- Revenue up 6.6% YoY to ₹5,960 crore
- PAT down to ₹232 crore from ₹357 crore
- Jio Financial Services
- Revenue ₹612 crore, PAT up 4% to ₹325 crore
- AUM crossed ₹17,800 crore
- Ceat
- Revenue up 10.5% YoY to ₹3,529.4 crore
- PAT down 27.2% to ₹112.3 crore
- Veranda Learning
- Board approved QIP issue, floor price set at ₹236.92 per share
- Afcons Infra
- Won ₹4,535 crore road contracts in Croatia
- Contract period: 42 months per project
Ready to ride today’s market wave? With solid earnings from giants like Wipro, LTIMindtree, and Polycab lighting up the charts, optimism is definitely in the air! It’s like the market’s throwing a party, and these stocks are the guests of honor. But hey, don’t just sit there—keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready. Markets can be playful, so while the vibes look good, a little caution never hurts. Think of it as a dance: follow the rhythm, watch the moves, and jump in at the right moment. Who knows? Today might just be your day to shine!
Keep your eyes and ears open—foreign investors are quite moody lately and can flip the market at any moment!
