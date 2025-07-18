Stock Market Today: STAY CAUTIOUS, TRADERS! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat With Optimism On Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Bright Beginnings and Buzzing with Positive Vibes!

The market is gearing up for a strong, confident open today, with optimism lighting the way. Investors are clearly upbeat, riding the wave of easing inflation and supportive global cues. There’s a sense of steady momentum—no frantic rush, just smart, steady buying fueling the excitement. While a few watchful eyes stay alert to global developments, the overall vibe is one of growth and opportunity. It’s a fresh, green start that’s sparking smiles all around. So get ready, because today’s market action promises energy and potential—big moves could be just a heartbeat away!

Stock Market In Pre Opening Session: Only Hope Is The Key!

At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty trends suggest a firm start for Indian equity markets, pointing to a positive opening for the Nifty 50 index. As of the latest data, Nifty futures on the GIFT platform were trading around the 25,189 mark, reflecting a gain of 41 points or 0.16 percent. This uptick indicates a continuation of optimistic investor sentiment and sets the stage for a potentially upbeat session on Dalal Street. Global cues and domestic earnings reports could further influence market direction as the trading day progresses. Investors will closely watch key sectors and heavyweight stocks for early momentum signals

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened with a flat start 25,127.15 with +15.70 (0.063%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 82,244.26 with −390.22 (0.47%) from previous session.

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Key Reasons to Watch

Global Markets Rally; Wall Street, Asia, Europe in Sync!

Global markets are upbeat. Australian stocks hit record highs. Asian indices track Wall Street gains after S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at new highs. Japan’s June core inflation eased as expected. European markets ended higher, driven by strong earnings. GIFT Nifty signals a higher open for Indian markets. US futures edge up after a positive session. US weekly jobless claims fell, retail sales beat estimates. Netflix topped earnings expectations and raised full-year guidance. US 10-year yield held steady at 4.45%, while the dollar strengthened. Oil rose on Middle East tensions and tight supply. Gold slipped on stronger dollar and solid US data.

Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks to Watch on Friday, July 18, 2025

Announcing Q1FY26 results today Bandhan Bank, JSW Steel, L&T Finance, Reliance Industries, Atul, IndiaMART, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

Other Stocks In Focus Jio Financial Services: Revenue ₹612 cr; PAT up 4% to ₹325 cr; strong AUM growth. Axis Bank: Operating profit up 14% YoY; net profit down 4%. Wipro: Net profit up 11%; revenue slightly up YoY, down sequentially. Lupin: US FDA inspection with 4 observations; addressing issues. Indian Hotels (IHCL): PAT +19%; revenue +32%; 6 new hotel openings. LTIMindtree: Revenue +7.6% YoY; net profit +11.2% QoQ. Polycab: Revenue +26%; EBITDA +47%; PAT +49%. Ceat: Revenue +10.5%; PAT down 27%. Tata Communications: Revenue +6.6%; PAT down from last year. Shoppers Stop: Sales +6%; net loss narrowed. Veranda Learning: QIP approved at ₹236.92 floor price. Afcons Infra: Won ₹4,535 cr road contracts in Croatia.



Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

ASTEC-RE

VIJIFIN

SINTERCOM

TATVA

INDOUS

VERTOZ

Top Losers:

TTL-RE

CLEAN

IXIGO

SHOPERSTOP

AKI

HINDMOTORS

Stock Market On Thursday

Markets Hit the Brakes! Nifty Slides Near 25,100 as IT & Banks Play Party Poopers!

Just when the bulls were getting comfy, Thursday came with a plot twist! After two days of cheer, the markets hit pause—and then reverse. The Nifty slipped 100 points to close at 25,111.45, while the Sensex dropped 375 points to end at 82,259.24. Why the sour mood? Blame it on the IT crowd and banking biggies—Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and IndusInd Bank led the charge… downward.

Despite a hopeful mid-session bounce, late-hour selling sent the indices packing. But hey, it wasn’t all gloom—Tata Consumer, Tata Steel, and M&M held their ground with green flashes.

Smallcaps quietly strutted their stuff, ending 0.25% higher, while midcaps stayed pretty much unchanged. Sectorally, IT and PSU Banks were the moody ones, shedding up to 1%, while metals, realty, and consumer durables lifted spirits with 0.5–1% gains.

Earnings from Axis Bank and Wipro are the next cliffhangers. Buckle up—Friday could be interesting!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today Live: Sensex and Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Sentiment- RIL, Wipro, Axis Bank And Many More Under The Watch