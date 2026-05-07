Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Lupin, Dabur, Pidilite, Bharat Forge, and Bajaj Auto Among Key Shares In Focus On May 7

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets are expected to witness stock-specific action on May 7, 2026, with a heavy dose of earnings announcements, corporate developments and positive business updates for the fourth quarter. Big names from sectors ranging from FMCG to pharma, through auto, financial, engineering and renewables, will be announcing March quarter results.

Investo₹ will also examine revenue expansion, margin movements, earnings, management forecasts and demand commentary for sector momentum and the economy’s sustainability. Strong earnings, less geopolitical worry and good global cues can fuel positive sentiments.

Last week, the Sensex and Nifty were up by 940 points and 300 points, respectively, as investors on the global markets chased a rally on account of better risk appetite.

Here are some key stocks to watch today:

1. Bajaj Auto: The company reported strong Q4 numbers, with profit at 2,746 crore, up 34%, and revenues at ₹16,005 crore, up 31.8%, with an improvement in EBITDA margins at 20.8%. The company also announced a buyback of ₹5,633 crore, worth ₹12,000 per share, and declared a dividend of ₹150 per share.

2. Paytm (One97 Communications): The company reported a profit of ₹183 crore in the March quarter, turning profitable from a previous loss. Revenues were up 18.4% to ₹2,264 crore from last year; financial services revenue was up 38%. We shall wait and see if better margins and operational efficiency can keep the turnaround going.

3. PB Fintech: Another strong quarter with net profit rising 54% to ₹261 crore. Revenue rose 36.7% to ₹2,061 crore, and total premium rose 46% to ₹9,217 crore, driven by margin expansion and strong insurance demand.

4. Meesho: Quarterly losses of e-commerce platform Meesho narrowed sharply to ₹166 crore from ₹1,391 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 47%, and order volumes and gross merchandise value also grew strongly. Better operating statistics might attract investors.

5. BSE Limited: The exchange operator would be watched ahead of its March quarter earnings. The stock has seen a lot of volume, and participation in the derivatives and equity markets is on the rise. Retail participation, transaction revenue and prospects for future growth will be closely watched by investors.

6. Pidilite Industries: All eyes on the quarterly number of Pidilite and demand trends from construction chemicals, adhesives and rural consumption. The company has strong product brand equity, as Fevicol and Dr Fixit are strong in speciality chemical and home improvement businesses.

7. Dabur India: FMCG major Dabur India will be announcing its fourth quarter results on Friday. Key monitorables will be rural recovery, demand for healthcare products and margin performance in the face of swings in raw material prices. Urban consumption and commentary on summer demand will also be key.

8. Bharat Forge: Earnings of the company would be keenly watched given its exposure to auto, defence, aerospace and industrial manufacturing. In today’s global manufacturing environment, the key factors to watch are export demand, defence order inflows and margin trends.

9. Lupin: Top drugmaker Lupin is expected to come out with results for the March quarter. Investors with significant exposure to regulated markets will be keen to see how the US generics business, product pipeline growth and margin trends pan out for the large Indian pharma exporter.

10. Escorts Kubota: The investor would watch rural demand, the pace of tractor sales and prospects for construction equipment. Management commentary on monsoon prospects and demand for farm mechanisation could weigh on sentiment in the broader agri-equipment space.

11. Thermax: The results are expected to give some indication of the trends in industrial capex, order inflows and margin expansion, being an engineering major. The company’s energy transition, sustainability and industrial infrastructure work makes it a proxy for broader manufacturing activity.

12. MRF: The tyre maker will be in focus ahead of the results announcement. Rubber prices fluctuate and automobile demand is shifting; therefore, we will be monitoring raw material prices, replacement demand, exports and margin performance closely.

13. Biocon: The firm may see some movement after clarifying the reports on succession planning and leadership transition after reports in the media suggested that the plans of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are related to the movement in stock prices.

14. ACME Solar Holdings: Its subsidiary has commissioned an 8MW wind power project in Gujarat, further expanding its presence in renewable energy. The clean energy sector is getting more and more interest from investors.

15. Shree Cement: The net profit fell 8% QoQ despite rising revenues, indicating a cost trend and margin pressure in the cement sector.

16. Radico Khaitan: Premium products and higher margins drive 95% QoQ profit growth. Premiumisation is on the rise in the alcoholic beverage sector.

17. Shakti Pumps: The company further strengthened its presence in renewable agriculture infrastructure with a ₹162 crore order of solar pumping systems under the PM Kusum scheme in Maharashtra.

18. Sonata Software: Investors will be looking for deal wins, demand for digital transformation and margin outlook ahead of the earnings announcement in a mixed global IT spending environment.

19. Vikram Solar: Investors will look at the company’s earnings to gauge demand momentum in India’s solar manufacturing and EPC space. It is a big winner from the country’s dabble in renewables.

20. Coromandel International: The company will announce March quarter results. The company is into agrochemicals. Key monitorables are fertiliser demand, subsidy trends and commentary on rural markets ahead of the monsoon.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)