Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

Indian markets may open on Thursday, February 19, 2026, on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty likely to track supportive global trends and steady investor optimism. Early signals from Gift Nifty indicate an opening advantage for bulls, as it is trading around 25,844, up by nearly 38 points.

Asian markets remained positive, with Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong posting gains, while South Korea’s Kospi touched a fresh record high. US markets also closed higher overnight, though gains narrowed after investors assessed the latest Federal Reserve minutes. With global cues stable and volatility easing, traders will watch whether early strength develops into a sustained upward trend.

Stocks to Watch Today

Pharma & Healthcare

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Acquired trademarks Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova for India from Mercury Pharma Group for $32.15 million.

Zydus Lifesciences: Received USFDA approval for Bosentan tablets used in pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: USFDA inspection at injectable facility completed with two observations; no data integrity issues.

FMCG & Consumer

Hindustan Unilever: Approved ₹2,000 crore investment over two years to expand manufacturing capacity in premium beauty, wellbeing, and home care segments.

Infrastructure & Construction

NCC: Debarred by NHAI from participating in tenders for two years; existing order book remains unaffected.

BL Kashyap & Sons: Secured ₹300 crore civil construction order for a group housing project in Greater Noida.

Capital Goods & Engineering / Energy Storage

Pace Digitek: Subsidiary Lineage Power received a $1.35 million order for mobile battery energy storage systems from Yaqin Chem.

ABB India: Quarterly results expected today.

Auto Sector

TVS Motor Company: Achieved one million cumulative production milestone in Indonesia operations.

Metals & Industrial

Jindal Saw: API audit flagged non-conformities; temporary restriction on API monogram usage for seamless pipes.

Shipbuilding & Defence-Linked Industrial

Cochin Shipyard: Signed over ₹2,000 crore contract with CMA CGM to build six LNG-powered feeder container vessels.

Real Estate & Developers

Mahesh Developers, Sattva Sukun Lifecare: Quarterly results scheduled today.

Financials / NBFC & Block Deal

Capri Global Capital: BNP Paribas bought shares worth ₹54.2 crore via block deal from Morgan Stanley.

Technology & AI

RNIT AI Solutions: Received pilot order worth up to ₹1 crore from the Government of Meghalaya for AI-based face recognition integration.

SME & Listings

Marushika Technology: SME listing in focus.

F&O Ban

SAIL

Sammaan Capital

