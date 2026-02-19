LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian stock market may open positive amid strong global cues. Key stocks across pharma, FMCG, infra, auto, and capital goods are in focus due to deals, approvals, orders, and earnings triggers.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 19, 2026 09:11:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s see which share will trun your portfolio green!

Indian markets may open on Thursday, February 19, 2026, on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty likely to track supportive global trends and steady investor optimism. Early signals from Gift Nifty indicate an opening advantage for bulls, as it is trading around 25,844, up by nearly 38 points.

Asian markets remained positive, with Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong posting gains, while South Korea’s Kospi touched a fresh record high. US markets also closed higher overnight, though gains narrowed after investors assessed the latest Federal Reserve minutes. With global cues stable and volatility easing, traders will watch whether early strength develops into a sustained upward trend.

You Might Be Interested In

Stocks to Watch Today

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Acquired trademarks Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova for India from Mercury Pharma Group for $32.15 million.

  • Zydus Lifesciences: Received USFDA approval for Bosentan tablets used in pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment.

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals: USFDA inspection at injectable facility completed with two observations; no data integrity issues.

FMCG & Consumer

  • Hindustan Unilever: Approved ₹2,000 crore investment over two years to expand manufacturing capacity in premium beauty, wellbeing, and home care segments.

Infrastructure & Construction

  • NCC: Debarred by NHAI from participating in tenders for two years; existing order book remains unaffected.

  • BL Kashyap & Sons: Secured ₹300 crore civil construction order for a group housing project in Greater Noida.

Capital Goods & Engineering / Energy Storage

  • Pace Digitek: Subsidiary Lineage Power received a $1.35 million order for mobile battery energy storage systems from Yaqin Chem.

  • ABB India: Quarterly results expected today.

Auto Sector

  • TVS Motor Company: Achieved one million cumulative production milestone in Indonesia operations.

Metals & Industrial

  • Jindal Saw: API audit flagged non-conformities; temporary restriction on API monogram usage for seamless pipes.

Shipbuilding & Defence-Linked Industrial

  • Cochin Shipyard: Signed over ₹2,000 crore contract with CMA CGM to build six LNG-powered feeder container vessels.

Real Estate & Developers

  • Mahesh Developers, Sattva Sukun Lifecare: Quarterly results scheduled today.

Financials / NBFC & Block Deal

  • Capri Global Capital: BNP Paribas bought shares worth ₹54.2 crore via block deal from Morgan Stanley.

Technology & AI

  • RNIT AI Solutions: Received pilot order worth up to ₹1 crore from the Government of Meghalaya for AI-based face recognition integration.

SME & Listings

  • Marushika Technology: SME listing in focus.

F&O Ban

  • SAIL

  • Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also read: What Changed In The Stock Market While You Were Sleeping? From Fed Minutes To Asian Gains—Top Market Cues

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 9:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: earnings todayGlobal Market CuesIndian stock market todayintraday stocks IndiaNifty 50 todaySensex outlookstock market news IndiaStocks to watch todaytop stocks in focus

RELATED News

What Changed In The Stock Market While You Were Sleeping? From Fed Minutes To Asian Gains— Everything You Need To Know

Ventura AirConnect Launches Flights Between Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Other Cities

Sarvam AI Unveils Indigenous Solutions At India AI Impact Expo 2026; Prime Minister Modi Tests Sarvam Kaze Wearable- IndiaAI Mission Boosts Local Innovation

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

India’s AI Impact Summit Sends AI Stocks Soaring: Netweb, E2E Networks, Aurionpro Lead 20% Rally; Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

Amid Epstein Files Row, Bill Gates Skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 Keynote ‘After Careful Consideration,’ Foundation Confirms

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Status You Can Share With Family And Friends

Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Sara Baloch Pakistan Clip?

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Neha Singh’s ‘Divert Media’ Viral Remark Fuels Galgotias University RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 , Adds ‘Open To Work’ Tag On LinkedIn — Watch Video

‘Harsh Beatings, No Broken Bones’: Taliban’s New Law Allows Men To Physically Punish Their Wives Amid Ongoing Women’s Rights Crackdown- What We Know

As US’ Full-Scale Attack Fear Grows, Iran Fortifies Key Nuclear Sites, Turn Them Into Bunkers

Who Is Susan Hamblin? Anna Paulina Luna Flags Sender Behind ‘Little Naughty’ Email in Jeffrey Epstein Files, Questions DOJ ‘Victim’ Status

Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

QUICK LINKS