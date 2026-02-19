LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Changed In The Stock Market While You Were Sleeping? From Fed Minutes To Asian Gains—Top Market Cues

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market may open positive amid strong global cues and steady sentiment. Nifty holds above 25,800 while derivatives signal consolidation. Fed policy outlook and technical levels will guide the next market direction.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 19, 2026 08:56:32 IST

Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Set for Positive Start-Will the Rally Stretch Further?

The Indian stock market shows signs of continuing its winning streak on Thursday, as Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open on a positive note due to favourable global market conditions and steady investor confidence.

Gift Nifty is providing early market signals of a strong opening, as it is currently trading around 25,853, nearly 25 points above the previous Nifty futures close, indicating that bulls may remain in control at the opening bell.

The market trend continues to show strength, as the Nifty index has already recorded three consecutive sessions of gains despite market fluctuations. The Nifty 50 maintained a strong position above the 25,800 level on Wednesday, supported by consistent buying on dips.

The Sensex closed at 83,734.25 after gaining 283.29 points, representing a 0.34% increase, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,819.35 after rising 93.95 points, marking a 0.37% gain. This sets up a crucial question for investors: whether a fresh breakout is underway or if the market will pause before the next move.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Technology Sector

  • Global technology stocks led the market gains, supporting risk sentiment across major indices.

  • Strength in semiconductor and large-cap tech companies pushed tech-heavy indices higher.

Asian Markets

  • Asian equities traded higher following positive global momentum.

  • Japan and South Korea markets posted gains, while some regional markets remained closed due to holidays.

Energy Sector

  • Crude oil prices stayed firm amid ongoing geopolitical concerns, supporting energy-related stocks.

Precious Metals

  • Gold prices steadied after a recent sharp rally.

  • Silver prices edged lower due to mild profit booking.

Currency & Interest Rate Trends

  • The US dollar remained stable after central bank policy signals.

  • Interest rate outlook continues to influence global investor sentiment.

Key Event To Trigger Stock Market Today

Fed Holds Steady, But Keeps Markets Guessing

The Federal Reserve’s recent meeting minutes show that the central bank plans to maintain its current interest rates while monitoring inflation trends, as it has no immediate intention to change its policy direction. Policymakers have not yet declared an all-clear signal, even though price pressures are showing signs of easing.

Some officials indicated that rate cuts may become possible if inflation continues to improve, while others warned that persistent price pressures could require tighter monetary policy. The Fed has maintained its data-driven approach amid a strong labour market and ongoing global uncertainties, keeping markets watchful for upcoming policy signals.

Sensex Technical View

Sensex rebounded sharply after taking support near 83,400, forming a bullish candle on the daily chart and signalling improving short-term momentum. Analysts note that support has shifted to 83,300, and holding above this level may sustain the uptrend. Immediate resistance is placed at 84,700–85,000, while a break below support could weaken sentiment.

Nifty 50 OI Data and Derivatives Signals

Derivative data indicates a range-bound bias for Nifty 50, with heavy put writing at 25,700 and call writing at 26,000. Declining volatility suggests improving sentiment, but analysts believe a decisive breakout above resistance levels is necessary to confirm a sustained upward trend in the near term.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 8:51 AM IST
