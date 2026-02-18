Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

The banking sector demonstrates its strength because of stable Q3 results and the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate at 5.25%, which prevents margin risks from increasing. Banks currently experience robust loan growth because their interest margins remain stable and their asset quality improves while credit expenses stay within acceptable limits.

Credit growth maintains its current pace because analysts predict a 12.5% annual increase in credit during the upcoming year. Analysts expect strong earnings growth during the upcoming years because banks will prioritize quality-based lending and corporate funding initiatives. The banks have demonstrated their ability to lead the market while they continue their operations.

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Technical Outlook