LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Bank Nifty leads Indian markets with bullish momentum, strong Q3 earnings, stable RBI rates, and corporate lending growth, while Nifty 50 struggles. Experts advise “buy on dips” and monitor resistance zones.

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record
Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 18, 2026 15:15:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Takes the Spotlight While Nifty 50 Stumbles

Bank Nifty is the market’s main attraction. The banking index shows that banks are the current market leaders because Nifty 50 has struggled to maintain its position. Bank Nifty reached 61,309 on February 18, which brought it closer to its all-time high of 61,764.85 that was established on February 3. The announcement of strong Q3 earnings, combined with a halt to RBI rate cuts and attractive company valuations, has created excitement among investors. People are discussing banking stocks because they provide an obvious pathway to experience active market movements that lead to possible profits.

Banking Sector Outlook Brightens Amid Steady Growth In Stock Market 

The banking sector demonstrates its strength because of stable Q3 results and the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate at 5.25%, which prevents margin risks from increasing. Banks currently experience robust loan growth because their interest margins remain stable and their asset quality improves while credit expenses stay within acceptable limits.

You Might Be Interested In

Credit growth maintains its current pace because analysts predict a 12.5% annual increase in credit during the upcoming year. Analysts expect strong earnings growth during the upcoming years because banks will prioritize quality-based lending and corporate funding initiatives. The banks have demonstrated their ability to lead the market while they continue their operations.

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Technical Outlook

  • Experts remain constructive on Bank Nifty’s bullish trajectory.
  • Bullish Engulfing pattern and higher-high–higher-low structure indicate strong buyer control.
  • Private banks: Support near 28,800; breakout above 29,200 may target 29,500–29,600.
  • PSU banks: Strong momentum with support above 9,360; potential upside toward 9,600–9,650.
  • Bank Nifty follows a rising trendline; 59,800–60,000 forms a strong support base.
  • Upside levels: 61,000 as a psychological checkpoint; 62,000 could trigger consolidation or profit booking.

Expert Advice on Banking Stocks; Tips For Investors

The banking sector demonstrates its strength through consistent credit expansion and high-quality asset maintenance, according to experts. Major banks benefit from corporate lending, which leads to positive trends in the “buy on dips” market behavior. The market shows bullish movement, yet you should monitor resistance zones because selling may occur at those points.

(With inputs From ANI and Brokerage Firms)

Also Read: What’s Really Happening with Bhavish Aggarwal? Ola Electric CEO Dodges Arrest….

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 3:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank niftybanking sector outlookbullish trendbuy on dipscredit-growthindian stock marketinvestor tipsnifty-50private banksPSU banksQ3 earningsRBI REPO RATEstock market todaytechnical analysis

RELATED News

Warner Bros Discovery Board Recommends Netflix Merger As Paramount Skydance Launches $108B Rival Bid; Shareholders To Decide In Historic Vote

India Emerges as a Global AI Powerhouse, Driving $1B Revolution Through IndiaAI Mission and NVIDIA

What’s Really Happening with Bhavish Aggarwal? Ola Electric CEO Dodges Arrest as Bombay HC Puts Stay on Warrant, Shares Jump 5%

Are You Buying Gold and Silver Ahead of Wedding Season? Check MCX, City Rates, and Global Market Trends on 18 February

GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India After Appearing On Geekbench: From Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset To Minimalist Colours, Check All Specs And Features

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

Adani Ports & SEZ and Port Of Marseille Fos Sign Strategic IMEC Partnership To Strengthen India–Europe Trade Connectivity

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Cruel Summer For Pakistan After March 31? India Plans To Halt Ravi River Flow As Shahpur Kandi Dam Nears Completion

After 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS, Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Leaked Obscene Video Sparks Uproar In Bangladesh? — Here’s What We Know

Salim Khan – Javed Akhtar Split: What Really Broke Bollywood’s Most Powerful Writing Duo Of Sholay?

CBSE 12th Exams 2026: Physical Education Paper Review, Student Feedback And Question Paper PDF

Why Political Row Has Erupted Over Scrapping 5% Quota For Muslims In Maharashtra?

All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds
Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds
Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds
Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

QUICK LINKS