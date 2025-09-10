Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Vikram Solar, and Many Others In Focus Today. Check the Corporate Updates Now

Stocks To Watch Today: “Investing isn’t about beating others at their game. It’s about controlling yourself at your own game.” — Benjamin Graham

GIFT Nifty futures were positive in the early morning with a 37-point movement at 24,987 at around 7:10 AM. The momentum gained further by 8:30 AM as GIFT Nifty rose to 25,025—an increase of 150 points.

Asian markets were also optimistic and reacted to China’s recent inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell moderately below expectations, whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) was in tandem with projections. The Nikkei of Japan, South Korea’s Kospi, and the ASX 200 of Australia all went up.

Wall Street hit the highest levels in the US overnight even when jobs figures were soft because investors were looking at the chances of rates being lowered in the future.

With this international strength and GIFT Nifty in the frontline, it is turning out to be a promising day for the Indian markets. Watch out for those early movers!

Stocks To Watch Today

Bikaji Foods: ED summon linked to Rajasthan Premier League; sponsorship only, fully documented.

ED summon linked to Rajasthan Premier League; sponsorship only, fully documented. Thermax: ₹115 crore investment in subsidiary First Energy.

₹115 crore investment in subsidiary First Energy. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Fundraising plans via NCDs under board consideration on Sept 12.

Fundraising plans via NCDs under board consideration on Sept 12. Bajaj Auto: GST cut benefits fully passed on to customers; price cuts effective Sept 22.

GST cut benefits fully passed on to customers; price cuts effective Sept 22. Blue Jet Healthcare: Promoter’s planned OFS (6.83% stake) on Sept 10-11; floor price ₹675/share.

Promoter’s planned OFS (6.83% stake) on Sept 10-11; floor price ₹675/share. Mamata Machinery: $1.17 million order for 9-layer blown film plant from UAE client.

$1.17 million order for 9-layer blown film plant from UAE client. Tata Motors: Acquiring 26% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy SPVs TP Paarthav & TP Marigold.

Acquiring 26% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy SPVs TP Paarthav & TP Marigold. Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation likely to exit by selling 1.65% stake (~₹6,166 crore) via block deals; floor price ₹1,880/share.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation likely to exit by selling 1.65% stake (~₹6,166 crore) via block deals; floor price ₹1,880/share. Sun Pharma: Halol plant under USFDA OAI status; import alert remains until CGMP compliance. USFDA classifies Halol plant as Official Action Indicated (OAI); facility under Import Alert until full CGMP compliance.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: ₹415 crore solar project LOI in Rajasthan with O&M contract.

₹415 crore solar project LOI in Rajasthan with O&M contract. HEG: Bhilwara Energy becomes sole owner of two hydropower plants after acquiring Statkraft’s stake.

Bhilwara Energy becomes sole owner of two hydropower plants after acquiring Statkraft’s stake. Bharat Electronics: Final dividend ₹0.90/share on Sept 23.

Corporate Updates

Quarterly Earnings

Vikram Solar Q1 (Consolidated YoY): Profit up 483.9% to ₹133.4 crore (vs ₹22.8 crore) Revenue up 79.7% to ₹1,133.6 crore (vs ₹630.9 crore)



General Insurance Premium Growth (YoY – August)

ICICI Lombard: ₹2,182.17 crore (+2.1%)

The New India Assurance: ₹2,196.8 crore (+8.67%)

Go Digit General Insurance: ₹737.84 crore (+13.55%)

Star Health and Allied Insurance: ₹1,425.65 crore (+1.85%)

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: ₹612.94 crore (+2.74%)

Stock in F&O Ban

RBL Bank

