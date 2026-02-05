LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets eye a positive start on GIFT Nifty cues despite weak global tech sentiment. Earnings, ex-dividend stocks, bulk deals and sector-specific action dominate today’s market watchlist.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 5, 2026 09:32:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Stocks to Watch Today: Let’s see which stock is going to make your protfolio greener?

Indian markets are likely to kick off Thursday on a cheerful note, with GIFT Nifty futures flashing green. At 6:51 AM, the futures were trading at 25,867, up 19 points from the previous close, hinting at a positive start for the benchmark indices.

That optimism, however, meets a cautious global backdrop. Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets mostly drifted lower as Wall Street’s technology sell-off continued to cast a shadow. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.31 per cent, led by sharp losses in chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Japan’s Nikkei 225 managed a mild uptick, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.18 per cent, weighed down by energy stocks.

You Might Be Interested In

Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended mixed. Tech stocks lost their shine as investors questioned stretched valuations and the durability of the AI-driven rally. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped, while the Dow Jones played contrarian, closing higher.

Stocks To Watch Today

Telecom

  • Bharti Airtel – Q3FY26 results due today

  • Bharti Hexacom – Quarterly earnings awaited

Automobiles & Auto Ancillaries

  • Hero MotoCorp – Q3FY26 results today

  • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – Earnings due

  • Force Motors – Q3 profit surged 252% YoY

  • UNO Minda, Minda Corporation – Results today

  • Apollo Tyres – Q3 profit up 39.5% YoY

  • Wheels India – Trades ex-dividend

Power, Energy & Utilities

  • Tata Power – Q3 profit down 4% YoY; revenue declined due to Mundra plant shutdown

  • NHPC – Q3 profit fell 5.2% YoY; MoU for Odisha solar JV cancelled

  • Power Finance Corporation – Results today

  • Power Grid Corporation – MCA approved merger of 17 subsidiaries into two

  • GAIL (India) – Trades ex-dividend

  • Suzlon Energy – Earnings today

  • VA Tech Wabag – Q3 results today

Oil & Gas

  • Indian Oil Corporation – Q3 results today

Banking, NBFCs & Financial Services

  • Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) – Results today

  • Bajaj Finserv – Q3 profit flat due to provisioning and one-time labour code charge

  • Bajaj Holdings & Investment – Q3 profit up 15.3% YoY

  • Sammaan Capital – In F&O ban; Q3 profit up 3.8% YoY

  • Cholamandalam Investment & Finance – Trades ex-dividend

  • AAVAS Financiers, JM Financial – Results today

  • Tamilnad Mercantile Bank – Q3 profit up 14% YoY (record high)

FMCG & Consumer

  • Marico – Acquiring 60% stake in Cosmix Wellness for ₹225.67 crore

  • Emami – Q3 profit up 14.5% YoY

  • Procter & Gamble Hygiene – Trades ex-dividend

Retail, Fashion & Lifestyle

  • Trent – Q3 profit up 3.1%; revenue up 14.8%

  • Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail – Results today

  • Page Industries – Results today

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Sun Pharma – Trades ex-dividend

  • Dr Lal PathLabs – Trades ex-dividend

  • Metropolis Healthcare – Q3 profit up 32% YoY; bonus issue approved (3:1)

  • Global Health (Medanta) – Q3 profit down 33.5%; revenue up 18%

  • Lupin – Launched Topiramate ER capsules in the US

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals – Q3 PAT up 48% YoY

  • Alembic Pharma, Poly Medicure, Caplin Point Labs – Results today

Metals & Mining

  • Hindustan Copper – Results today

  • NALCO – Block deal activity

  • Gallantt Ispat – Q3 profit down 11.7%

  • NMDC – Growth outlook supported by strong domestic demand

Infrastructure & Capital Goods

  • Kalpataru Projects International – Q3 profit up 7.2% YoY

  • Rail Vikas Nigam – Results today

  • NCC – Earnings today

  • Hitachi Energy India – Results today

  • Kaynes Technology, Data Patterns (India) – Results today

Cement & Building Materials

  • JSW Cement – Q3 swung to profit; revenue up 13.2% YoY

  • Astral Limited – Results today

Media & Entertainment

  • PVR INOX – Q3 results today

Technology, Internet & EdTech

  • FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) – Results today

  • PhysicsWallah – Results today

  • BlackBuck – Earnings today

Logistics & Transport

  • Transport Corporation of India – Q3 profit up 13.7% YoY

Bulk & Block Deals

  • Gokaldas Exports – Societe Generale bought 0.68% stake via bulk deal

  • Aditya Birla Capital, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, NALCO – Block deals involving BNP Paribas and Societe Generale

Corporate Actions

Ex-Dividend Today

  • Sun Pharma, GAIL, Dr Lal PathLabs, MOIL, P&G Hygiene, Wheels India, Cholamandalam Investment

Ex-Rights

  • PVV Infra

Ex-Income Distribution

  • Nexus Select Trust

IPO / Share Lock-in

  • NSDL – 75% of shares become eligible for trading post lock-in expiry

(With Inputs)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 9:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asia markets todaybulk deals Indiaex-dividend stocksGIFT Nifty todayGlobal Market Cueshome-hero-pos-10Indian equitiesIndian stock market todaymarket opening cuesQ3 results todaySensex Nifty outlookStocks to watch todayUS tech sell-off

RELATED News

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

Why Is Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Donating ₹15,000 Crore? Indian Billionaire Reveals The Reason After Meeting PM Modi, His Net Worth Is..

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

Airports Authority of India Awards INR 17.16 Crore AI-Powered BIM-Based Project Monitoring System Contract to SoftTech Engineers Limited

Mumbai-Based Barter Media Company Bright Image Revolutionizes Cost-Effective Advertising for Indian Businesses

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ishaan Tharoor? Shashi Tharoor’s Son Laid Off As Washington Post Fires Over 300 Employees- A Look At His Career, Net Worth, Wife

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back SHOCKS Internet After Alina Amir’s Nude Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip

‘We Are With Bangladesh’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Confirms Boycott Of India Match In T20 World Cup, ‘Won’t Play India’

Ryan Routh, The Man Who Tried To Assassinate Trump, Jailed For Life As Judge Calls Plot ‘Deliberate And Evil’

Nike Faces EEOC Scrutiny Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Employees: ‘A Surprising And Unusual Escalation’ – Can Shoe Giant Recover Its Reputation?

Indian-Origin Trucker Jailed For 10 Years For Transporting $5.4 Million Cocaine Into Canada, Appeals Court To Not Make Sentence ‘Too Crushing’

Bill Gates Says, ‘I Regret Every Minute’, Breaks Silence As Epstein Files Drag His Name Back Into The Spotlight – Is That Enough?

Iran Confirms US Talks In Oman: “Grateful To Our Omani Brothers” — But Will Nuclear Disputes Derail Them Again?

Jeff Bezos-Owned Media Giant In Turmoil: One-Third Staff Axed As Newsroom Calls It ‘Bloodbath’

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5
Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5
Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5
Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

QUICK LINKS