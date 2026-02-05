Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Stocks to Watch Today: Let’s see which stock is going to make your protfolio greener?
Indian markets are likely to kick off Thursday on a cheerful note, with GIFT Nifty futures flashing green. At 6:51 AM, the futures were trading at 25,867, up 19 points from the previous close, hinting at a positive start for the benchmark indices.
That optimism, however, meets a cautious global backdrop. Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets mostly drifted lower as Wall Street’s technology sell-off continued to cast a shadow. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.31 per cent, led by sharp losses in chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Japan’s Nikkei 225 managed a mild uptick, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.18 per cent, weighed down by energy stocks.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended mixed. Tech stocks lost their shine as investors questioned stretched valuations and the durability of the AI-driven rally. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped, while the Dow Jones played contrarian, closing higher.
Stocks To Watch Today
Telecom
-
Bharti Airtel – Q3FY26 results due today
-
Bharti Hexacom – Quarterly earnings awaited
Automobiles & Auto Ancillaries
-
Hero MotoCorp – Q3FY26 results today
-
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – Earnings due
-
Force Motors – Q3 profit surged 252% YoY
-
UNO Minda, Minda Corporation – Results today
-
Apollo Tyres – Q3 profit up 39.5% YoY
-
Wheels India – Trades ex-dividend
Power, Energy & Utilities
-
Tata Power – Q3 profit down 4% YoY; revenue declined due to Mundra plant shutdown
-
NHPC – Q3 profit fell 5.2% YoY; MoU for Odisha solar JV cancelled
-
Power Finance Corporation – Results today
-
Power Grid Corporation – MCA approved merger of 17 subsidiaries into two
-
GAIL (India) – Trades ex-dividend
-
Suzlon Energy – Earnings today
-
VA Tech Wabag – Q3 results today
Oil & Gas
-
Indian Oil Corporation – Q3 results today
Banking, NBFCs & Financial Services
-
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) – Results today
-
Bajaj Finserv – Q3 profit flat due to provisioning and one-time labour code charge
-
Bajaj Holdings & Investment – Q3 profit up 15.3% YoY
-
Sammaan Capital – In F&O ban; Q3 profit up 3.8% YoY
-
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance – Trades ex-dividend
-
AAVAS Financiers, JM Financial – Results today
-
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank – Q3 profit up 14% YoY (record high)
FMCG & Consumer
-
Marico – Acquiring 60% stake in Cosmix Wellness for ₹225.67 crore
-
Emami – Q3 profit up 14.5% YoY
-
Procter & Gamble Hygiene – Trades ex-dividend
Retail, Fashion & Lifestyle
-
Trent – Q3 profit up 3.1%; revenue up 14.8%
-
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail – Results today
-
Page Industries – Results today
Pharma & Healthcare
-
Sun Pharma – Trades ex-dividend
-
Dr Lal PathLabs – Trades ex-dividend
-
Metropolis Healthcare – Q3 profit up 32% YoY; bonus issue approved (3:1)
-
Global Health (Medanta) – Q3 profit down 33.5%; revenue up 18%
-
Lupin – Launched Topiramate ER capsules in the US
-
Emcure Pharmaceuticals – Q3 PAT up 48% YoY
-
Alembic Pharma, Poly Medicure, Caplin Point Labs – Results today
Metals & Mining
-
Hindustan Copper – Results today
-
NALCO – Block deal activity
-
Gallantt Ispat – Q3 profit down 11.7%
-
NMDC – Growth outlook supported by strong domestic demand
Infrastructure & Capital Goods
-
Kalpataru Projects International – Q3 profit up 7.2% YoY
-
Rail Vikas Nigam – Results today
-
NCC – Earnings today
-
Hitachi Energy India – Results today
-
Kaynes Technology, Data Patterns (India) – Results today
Cement & Building Materials
-
JSW Cement – Q3 swung to profit; revenue up 13.2% YoY
-
Astral Limited – Results today
Media & Entertainment
-
PVR INOX – Q3 results today
Technology, Internet & EdTech
-
FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) – Results today
-
PhysicsWallah – Results today
-
BlackBuck – Earnings today
Logistics & Transport
-
Transport Corporation of India – Q3 profit up 13.7% YoY
Bulk & Block Deals
-
Gokaldas Exports – Societe Generale bought 0.68% stake via bulk deal
-
Aditya Birla Capital, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, NALCO – Block deals involving BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
Corporate Actions
Ex-Dividend Today
-
Sun Pharma, GAIL, Dr Lal PathLabs, MOIL, P&G Hygiene, Wheels India, Cholamandalam Investment
Ex-Rights
-
PVV Infra
Ex-Income Distribution
-
Nexus Select Trust
IPO / Share Lock-in
-
NSDL – 75% of shares become eligible for trading post lock-in expiry
(With Inputs)
Also Read: What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.