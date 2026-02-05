Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Stocks to Watch Today: Let’s see which stock is going to make your protfolio greener?

Indian markets are likely to kick off Thursday on a cheerful note, with GIFT Nifty futures flashing green. At 6:51 AM, the futures were trading at 25,867, up 19 points from the previous close, hinting at a positive start for the benchmark indices.

That optimism, however, meets a cautious global backdrop. Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets mostly drifted lower as Wall Street’s technology sell-off continued to cast a shadow. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.31 per cent, led by sharp losses in chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Japan’s Nikkei 225 managed a mild uptick, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.18 per cent, weighed down by energy stocks.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended mixed. Tech stocks lost their shine as investors questioned stretched valuations and the durability of the AI-driven rally. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped, while the Dow Jones played contrarian, closing higher.

Stocks To Watch Today

Telecom

Bharti Airtel – Q3FY26 results due today

Bharti Hexacom – Quarterly earnings awaited

Automobiles & Auto Ancillaries

Hero MotoCorp – Q3FY26 results today

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – Earnings due

Force Motors – Q3 profit surged 252% YoY

UNO Minda, Minda Corporation – Results today

Apollo Tyres – Q3 profit up 39.5% YoY

Wheels India – Trades ex-dividend

Power, Energy & Utilities

Tata Power – Q3 profit down 4% YoY; revenue declined due to Mundra plant shutdown

NHPC – Q3 profit fell 5.2% YoY; MoU for Odisha solar JV cancelled

Power Finance Corporation – Results today

Power Grid Corporation – MCA approved merger of 17 subsidiaries into two

GAIL (India) – Trades ex-dividend

Suzlon Energy – Earnings today

VA Tech Wabag – Q3 results today

Oil & Gas

Indian Oil Corporation – Q3 results today

Banking, NBFCs & Financial Services

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) – Results today

Bajaj Finserv – Q3 profit flat due to provisioning and one-time labour code charge

Bajaj Holdings & Investment – Q3 profit up 15.3% YoY

Sammaan Capital – In F&O ban; Q3 profit up 3.8% YoY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance – Trades ex-dividend

AAVAS Financiers, JM Financial – Results today

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank – Q3 profit up 14% YoY (record high)

FMCG & Consumer

Marico – Acquiring 60% stake in Cosmix Wellness for ₹225.67 crore

Emami – Q3 profit up 14.5% YoY

Procter & Gamble Hygiene – Trades ex-dividend

Retail, Fashion & Lifestyle

Trent – Q3 profit up 3.1%; revenue up 14.8%

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail – Results today

Page Industries – Results today

Pharma & Healthcare

Sun Pharma – Trades ex-dividend

Dr Lal PathLabs – Trades ex-dividend

Metropolis Healthcare – Q3 profit up 32% YoY; bonus issue approved (3:1)

Global Health (Medanta) – Q3 profit down 33.5%; revenue up 18%

Lupin – Launched Topiramate ER capsules in the US

Emcure Pharmaceuticals – Q3 PAT up 48% YoY

Alembic Pharma, Poly Medicure, Caplin Point Labs – Results today

Metals & Mining

Hindustan Copper – Results today

NALCO – Block deal activity

Gallantt Ispat – Q3 profit down 11.7%

NMDC – Growth outlook supported by strong domestic demand

Infrastructure & Capital Goods

Kalpataru Projects International – Q3 profit up 7.2% YoY

Rail Vikas Nigam – Results today

NCC – Earnings today

Hitachi Energy India – Results today

Kaynes Technology, Data Patterns (India) – Results today

Cement & Building Materials

JSW Cement – Q3 swung to profit; revenue up 13.2% YoY

Astral Limited – Results today

Media & Entertainment

PVR INOX – Q3 results today

Technology, Internet & EdTech

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) – Results today

PhysicsWallah – Results today

BlackBuck – Earnings today

Logistics & Transport

Transport Corporation of India – Q3 profit up 13.7% YoY

Bulk & Block Deals

Gokaldas Exports – Societe Generale bought 0.68% stake via bulk deal

Aditya Birla Capital, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, NALCO – Block deals involving BNP Paribas and Societe Generale

Corporate Actions

Ex-Dividend Today

Sun Pharma, GAIL, Dr Lal PathLabs, MOIL, P&G Hygiene, Wheels India, Cholamandalam Investment

Ex-Rights

PVV Infra

Ex-Income Distribution

Nexus Select Trust

IPO / Share Lock-in

NSDL – 75% of shares become eligible for trading post lock-in expiry

