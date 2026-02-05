What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

Stock Market Today: What is shaping the Indian Market Today?

The present market conditions reflect mixed cues from Asian markets and a decline in the US technology sector, leading to expectations of a flat opening for the Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. Volatile intraday movements indicate uneven market behavior, prompting traders to operate with greater caution.

How Did The Stock Market Close Yesterday?

The Indian stock market ended Wednesday on a stable note, even as IT stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure.

The Sensex rose by 78.56 points to close at 83,817.69.

The Nifty 50 gained 48.45 points to settle at 25,776.00.

These gains helped maintain investor sentiment and prevented broader market weakness.

What Should Investors Observe In Stock Market Today?

Current market conditions favor investors who rely on stock-specific research. Upcoming quarterly results, recent trade agreements, and signals from the Union Budget are expected to drive selective market activity. Investors must choose between riding prevailing market trends or waiting for potential corrections. Today’s market performance will largely depend on disciplined decision-making and focus.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Key Global Market Cues for Sensex Today

Asian Markets (Regional Sentiment)

Asian markets traded mostly lower following losses on Wall Street amid a technology-led sell-off.

Japan Nikkei 225: +0.15% Topix: +0.47% (hit a record high)

South Korea Kospi: -2.71% Kosdaq: -1.79%

Hong Kong Hang Seng futures indicated a lower opening



Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty trading near 25,858–25,861 at the time of writing

Signals a flat opening for Indian markets

Indicates a premium of about 10–12 points over Nifty futures’ previous close

Wall Street Performance (US Markets)

US markets ended mixed as selling pressure continued in technology stocks due to valuation and AI-related concerns.

Indices Dow Jones: +0.53% at 49,501.30 S&P 500: -0.51% at 6,882.72 Nasdaq: -1.51% at 22,904.58

Key Stocks Nvidia: -3.41% AMD: -17.31% Alphabet: -2.16% Apple: +2.60% Tesla: -3.78% Palantir: -12% Super Micro Computer: +13.8% Eli Lilly: +10%



Commodity Market Trends

Gold and Silver

Gold: +1.2% at $5,022.61/oz

Silver: +2.3% at $90.20/oz

Crude Oil

Oil prices declined after Iran confirmed negotiations with the US.

Brent Crude: -1.22% at $68.61/barrel

at $68.61/barrel WTI Crude: -1.15% at $64.39/barrel

Dollar and Currency Markets

Dollar Index: +0.2% at 96.671

at 96.671 Euro: $1.1800

Pound: $1.3650

USD/JPY: 156.92

Key Events Triggering The Stock Market Today

Trump–Xi Talks

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held discussions covering trade relations, geopolitical issues, and Taiwan. Trump described the call as “excellent” and said both leaders are planning an in-person meeting in April, raising prospects for stronger diplomatic engagement between the world’s two largest economies.

Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian, Russian, and US negotiators participated in peace talks held in Abu Dhabi, according to Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov. He described the discussions as “substantive and productive,” noting that participants focused on practical solutions aimed at reducing hostilities in the ongoing conflict.

US Private Payroll Data

US private sector hiring slowed sharply in January, with payrolls rising by just 22,000 jobs, well below expectations of 48,000. December job gains were revised down to 37,000, raising concerns about weakening labor market momentum and its potential impact on future economic growth.

US Services PMI

The ISM Services PMI remained steady at 53.8 in January, slightly above market expectations of 53.5. The reading indicates continued expansion in the US services sector, suggesting economic resilience despite pressures from high interest rates and slowing employment growth.

Alphabet Q4 Earnings

Alphabet reported strong fourth-quarter results, beating market expectations on revenue, profit, and earnings per share. The company also issued capital expenditure guidance of $175–185 billion for the year, highlighting aggressive investment in AI and infrastructure while raising concerns over valuation and spending discipline.

Stock Market Technical Outlook Today

Sensex Today

The Sensex is moving through a non-directional trading phase, prompting short-term traders to adopt a level-based trading approach. The index faces immediate resistance near 83,900, which coincides with the 50-day simple moving average. A decisive breakout above this level could open the door for an upside move toward the 84,200–84,500 range. On the downside, 83,100 remains a crucial support level, and a break below it could lead to further declines toward the 82,800–82,500 zone. Overall momentum remains neutral, warranting cautious trading until a clear market direction emerges.

Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 shows a mildly positive short-term trend but continues to trade within its established range. Strong put writing at the 25,800 strike and heavy call writing at the 26,000 strike define a near-term trading band. Immediate support is placed at 25,600, followed by a stronger support zone between 25,550 and 25,500. On the upside, resistance is seen in the 25,900–26,000 range. A sustained move above 26,000 could trigger a rally toward 26,350. Momentum indicators suggest consolidation, requiring a breakout or breakdown for the next decisive move.

(With Inputs From ANI)

