LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Alphabet Earnings Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump latest news cristiano ronaldo ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

Stock Market Today: Indian markets may open flat amid mixed Asian cues and US tech weakness. Global geopolitics, earnings, commodities, and macro data are expected to drive selective, stock-specific market moves.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 5, 2026 08:49:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

Stock Market Today: What is shaping the Indian Market Today?

The present market conditions reflect mixed cues from Asian markets and a decline in the US technology sector, leading to expectations of a flat opening for the Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. Volatile intraday movements indicate uneven market behavior, prompting traders to operate with greater caution.

How Did The Stock Market Close Yesterday?

The Indian stock market ended Wednesday on a stable note, even as IT stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure.

You Might Be Interested In
  • The Sensex rose by 78.56 points to close at 83,817.69.
  • The Nifty 50 gained 48.45 points to settle at 25,776.00.

These gains helped maintain investor sentiment and prevented broader market weakness.

What Should Investors Observe In Stock Market Today?

Current market conditions favor investors who rely on stock-specific research. Upcoming quarterly results, recent trade agreements, and signals from the Union Budget are expected to drive selective market activity. Investors must choose between riding prevailing market trends or waiting for potential corrections. Today’s market performance will largely depend on disciplined decision-making and focus.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Key Global Market Cues for Sensex Today

Asian Markets (Regional Sentiment)

  • Asian markets traded mostly lower following losses on Wall Street amid a technology-led sell-off.

  • Japan

    • Nikkei 225: +0.15%

    • Topix: +0.47% (hit a record high)

  • South Korea

    • Kospi: -2.71%

    • Kosdaq: -1.79%

  • Hong Kong

    • Hang Seng futures indicated a lower opening

Gift Nifty Today

  • Gift Nifty trading near 25,858–25,861 at the time of writing

  • Signals a flat opening for Indian markets

  • Indicates a premium of about 10–12 points over Nifty futures’ previous close

Wall Street Performance (US Markets)

  • US markets ended mixed as selling pressure continued in technology stocks due to valuation and AI-related concerns.

  • Indices

    • Dow Jones: +0.53% at 49,501.30

    • S&P 500: -0.51% at 6,882.72

    • Nasdaq: -1.51% at 22,904.58

  • Key Stocks

    • Nvidia: -3.41%

    • AMD: -17.31%

    • Alphabet: -2.16%

    • Apple: +2.60%

    • Tesla: -3.78%

    • Palantir: -12%

    • Super Micro Computer: +13.8%

    • Eli Lilly: +10%

Commodity Market Trends

Gold and Silver

  • Gold: +1.2% at $5,022.61/oz

  • Silver: +2.3% at $90.20/oz

Crude Oil

  • Oil prices declined after Iran confirmed negotiations with the US.
  • Brent Crude: -1.22% at $68.61/barrel
  • WTI Crude: -1.15% at $64.39/barrel

Dollar and Currency Markets

  • Dollar Index: +0.2% at 96.671
  • Euro: $1.1800
  • Pound: $1.3650
  • USD/JPY: 156.92

Key Events Triggering The Stock Market Today

Trump–Xi Talks

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held discussions covering trade relations, geopolitical issues, and Taiwan. Trump described the call as “excellent” and said both leaders are planning an in-person meeting in April, raising prospects for stronger diplomatic engagement between the world’s two largest economies.

Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian, Russian, and US negotiators participated in peace talks held in Abu Dhabi, according to Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov. He described the discussions as “substantive and productive,” noting that participants focused on practical solutions aimed at reducing hostilities in the ongoing conflict.

US Private Payroll Data

US private sector hiring slowed sharply in January, with payrolls rising by just 22,000 jobs, well below expectations of 48,000. December job gains were revised down to 37,000, raising concerns about weakening labor market momentum and its potential impact on future economic growth.

US Services PMI

The ISM Services PMI remained steady at 53.8 in January, slightly above market expectations of 53.5. The reading indicates continued expansion in the US services sector, suggesting economic resilience despite pressures from high interest rates and slowing employment growth.

Alphabet Q4 Earnings

Alphabet reported strong fourth-quarter results, beating market expectations on revenue, profit, and earnings per share. The company also issued capital expenditure guidance of $175–185 billion for the year, highlighting aggressive investment in AI and infrastructure while raising concerns over valuation and spending discipline.

Stock Market Technical Outlook Today

Sensex Today

The Sensex is moving through a non-directional trading phase, prompting short-term traders to adopt a level-based trading approach. The index faces immediate resistance near 83,900, which coincides with the 50-day simple moving average. A decisive breakout above this level could open the door for an upside move toward the 84,200–84,500 range. On the downside, 83,100 remains a crucial support level, and a break below it could lead to further declines toward the 82,800–82,500 zone. Overall momentum remains neutral, warranting cautious trading until a clear market direction emerges.

Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 shows a mildly positive short-term trend but continues to trade within its established range. Strong put writing at the 25,800 strike and heavy call writing at the 26,000 strike define a near-term trading band. Immediate support is placed at 25,600, followed by a stronger support zone between 25,550 and 25,500. On the upside, resistance is seen in the 25,900–26,000 range. A sustained move above 26,000 could trigger a rally toward 26,350. Momentum indicators suggest consolidation, requiring a breakout or breakdown for the next decisive move.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Why Is Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Donating ₹15,000 Crore? Indian…

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 8:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alphabet EarningsAsian marketscrude oil pricesGIFT Nifty todayGlobal Market CuesGold priceshome-hero-pos-9Indian Market OutlookNifty 50 todayrussia-ukraine peace talkssensex todaystock market todayTrump Xi TalksUS Tech Stockswall street

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Why Is Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Donating ₹15,000 Crore? Indian Billionaire Reveals The Reason After Meeting PM Modi, His Net Worth Is..

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Celebrates 100 Years with Landmark Summit

Airports Authority of India Awards INR 17.16 Crore AI-Powered BIM-Based Project Monitoring System Contract to SoftTech Engineers Limited

Mumbai-Based Barter Media Company Bright Image Revolutionizes Cost-Effective Advertising for Indian Businesses

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ishaan Tharoor? Shashi Tharoor’s Son Laid Off As Washington Post Fires Over 300 Employees- A Look At His Career, Net Worth, Wife

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back SHOCKS Internet After Alina Amir’s Nude Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip

‘We Are With Bangladesh’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Confirms Boycott Of India Match In T20 World Cup, ‘Won’t Play India’

Ryan Routh, The Man Who Tried To Assassinate Trump, Jailed For Life As Judge Calls Plot ‘Deliberate And Evil’

Nike Faces EEOC Scrutiny Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Employees: ‘A Surprising And Unusual Escalation’ – Can Shoe Giant Recover Its Reputation?

Indian-Origin Trucker Jailed For 10 Years For Transporting $5.4 Million Cocaine Into Canada, Appeals Court To Not Make Sentence ‘Too Crushing’

Bill Gates Says, ‘I Regret Every Minute’, Breaks Silence As Epstein Files Drag His Name Back Into The Spotlight – Is That Enough?

Iran Confirms US Talks In Oman: “Grateful To Our Omani Brothers” — But Will Nuclear Disputes Derail Them Again?

Jeff Bezos-Owned Media Giant In Turmoil: One-Third Staff Axed As Newsroom Calls It ‘Bloodbath’

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

QUICK LINKS