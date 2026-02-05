Why Is Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Donating ₹15,000 Crore? Indian Billionaire Reveals The Reason After Meeting PM Modi, His Net Worth Is..

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has announced a fresh philanthropic commitment of ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore, focusing on strengthening education and healthcare initiatives in India. The pledge, he said, is inspired by the wishes of his late son and aimed at creating long-term social impact.

Agarwal shared the announcement in a post on X on Tuesday, February 3, describing the initiative as a deeply personal commitment rooted in loss and responsibility toward society.

Why is Anil Agarwal Donating ₹15,000 Crore?

The latest pledge comes months after Agarwal lost his only son, Agnivesh, who died of cardiac arrest in a New York hospital while recovering from injuries sustained in a skiing accident. Reflecting on the loss earlier, Agarwal had described it as “the darkest day of my life,” saying no words could adequately express the pain of losing a child.

Despite his son’s achievements, Agarwal remembered Agnivesh as “simple, warm, and deeply human,” adding that to him, his son was not just family but also a close friend and a source of immense pride. He noted that the new philanthropic initiative is meant to honour his son’s desire to give back to society in a meaningful and lasting way.

Last week, I was invited to attend and speak at the ‘PM’s Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders’ on the sidelines of the India Energy Week. This was the first official meeting I attended after the tragedy in our family. I am very grateful to Pradhan Mantri ji who expressed his… — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 3, 2026

This announcement builds on Agarwal’s earlier declaration that he would donate 75 per cent of his personal wealth to social causes. Speaking about the shift in his role and responsibilities, Agarwal had said he would step away from being a promoter and instead function as a trustee.

“I took the opportunity to inform him (PM Modi) that I have already announced that 75% of my wealth will go back to society. I will cease to be a promoter and will work as a trustee,” Agarwal said earlier.

The renewed focus on philanthropy, he noted, reflects a broader vision of nation-building through sustained investments in quality education and accessible healthcare.

Anil Agarwal Meets PM Modi

Anil Agarwal also revealed that he was invited to attend and speak at the Prime Minister’s Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders, held on the sidelines of India Energy Week. Notably, this marked his first official engagement after the tragedy in his family.

Sharing details of the interaction, Agarwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and offered words of comfort during the meeting.

“I am very grateful to Pradhan Mantri ji for his condolences and deep sympathy,” Agarwal wrote, adding that the Prime Minister’s advice to remain strong and continue contributing to work important for the country provided immense strength and solace to both him and his wife.

Who Is Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal?

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc, a company he established in 1976. The firm began as a cable manufacturing business before expanding into a diversified natural resources conglomerate.

In 2003, Vedanta became the first Indian company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. Agarwal later took the company private in October 2019. He controls Vedanta through Volcan Investments, a holding entity that owns 100 per cent stake in the business.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal Net Worth

Born in 1954 in Patna, Anil Agarwal’s rise is often described as a classic rags-to-riches story. He began his entrepreneurial journey running a small scrap metal business over four decades ago, eventually building one of India’s largest mining and petroleum empires.

Today, Anil Agarwal has a net worth of $4.2 billion (approximately ₹37,768 crore). His transformation of Vedanta from a modest scrap operation into a London-based conglomerate stands as one of the most notable success stories in Indian industry.

