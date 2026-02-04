LIVE TV
Who Is Vinay Muralidhar Tonse? RBI-Approved Veteran Banker and Yes Bank's New MD & CEO

Vinay Muralidhar Tonse takes charge as Yes Bank MD & CEO, guiding growth post-SMBC stake acquisition. Q3 FY26 shows ₹952 crore profit, strong asset quality, and ₹66,461 crore market cap.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 4, 2026 16:21:26 IST

Who Is Vinay Muralidhar Tonse? The bank’s veteran executive will guide Yes Bank through its upcoming growth phase.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as Yes Bank’s new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on February 3, 2026. He will officially take charge after the current MD, Prashant Kumar, completes his extended tenure on April 6, 2026. Tonse will serve as Yes Bank’s executive director for a three-year term, subject to approval from the bank’s shareholders.

Where Was Vinay Muralidhar Tonse Before Yes Bank?

Tonse brings extensive banking experience, having worked across both retail and large-scale banking operations. Before joining Yes Bank, he served at the State Bank of India (SBI) as Managing Director of Retail Business and Operations until November 30, 2025. During his tenure at SBI, he strengthened retail banking operations through system development and customer outreach—expertise he will leverage to drive Yes Bank’s growth strategy.

Major Leadership Shake-Up In Yes Bank

Yes Bank requires his leadership at this critical juncture, following Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acquiring a 24% stake, signaling renewed investor confidence. Analysts expect Tonse to guide Yes Bank toward becoming a top-tier bank by improving operational efficiency, expanding retail services, and exploring new business opportunities.

Vinay Muralidhar Tonse: Appointment Details At Yes Bank

Yes Bank is entering its next phase with the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transition via a letter dated February 3, 2026.

Tonse will begin his three-year term once he officially assumes office, and his appointment will be subject to final approval by the bank’s shareholders.

He takes over from Prashant Kumar, who has led the bank’s reconstruction efforts since March 2020, maintaining stability during Yes Bank’s most challenging periods. The bank is expected to enter a growth phase under Tonse’s leadership, as he will combine operational excellence with new strategic initiatives. Market watchers, shareholders, and employees alike will be observing the veteran banker closely to gauge his impact on Yes Bank’s upcoming development phase.

Yes Bank Shows Strong Profit Growth and Healthy Asset Quality in Q3 FY2026

Yes Bank Q3 FY2026 Financial Snapshot

Metric Value
Net Profit ₹952 crore (+55.4% YoY)
Asset Quality (Gross NPA) 1.5%
Asset Quality (Net NPA) 0.3%
Market Capitalization ₹66,461 crore (Feb 2026)

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 4:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS