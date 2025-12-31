LIVE TV
Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets eye a muted year-end start amid weak Asian cues and key stock-specific action across defence, power, pharma and hospitality, with US jobless data awaited for direction.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 31, 2025 09:02:54 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: As 2025 readies its final bow, Dalal Street seems in no hurry to clap.

The Nifty 50 is tipped to open flat, with GIFT Nifty hinting at a soft start near 26,116, hardly fireworks for year-end traders. Looking around Asia, the mood stays cautious: Hong Kong and Australia slip, while Japan and South Korea take a holiday break. China, however, steals a little spotlight as factory activity grows at its fastest pace since March. So, will optimism travel from Beijing to Mumbai? Maybe, but before placing bets, investors may want to wait for US jobless data later today to set the closing tone.

Stocks to Watch Today

Defence

  • Bharat Forge: Bags ₹1,661.9 crore Ministry of Defence contract to supply 2,55,128 CQB carbines to the Indian Army; execution over five years.

Power & Infrastructure

  • Power Grid Corporation: Emerges successful bidder for 2,000 MWh standalone battery energy storage projects in Andhra Pradesh.

  • GR Infraprojects: Transfers GR Bahadurganj Araria Highway SPV to Indus Infra Trust after receipt of consideration.

Railways & Engineering

  • RITES: Wins $3.6 million order from Berhard Development Corporation, Zimbabwe, for diesel-electric locomotives.

Waste Management

  • Antony Waste Handling Cell: Arm AG Enviro Infra forms SPV ‘Mumbai Eco Solutions’ for two BMC collection and transportation projects.

Pharmaceuticals

  • Lupin: Netherlands arm Nanomi BV to acquire VISUfarma BV; transaction expected to close by February 28, 2026.

Financial Services

  • IFCI: Monetises 10% stake in NEDFi for ₹121.77 crore.

  • Muthoot Finance: Subsidiary Muthoot Money completes share allotment worth ₹500 crore via rights issue.

Wood & Interiors

  • Greenply Industries: Shareholders approve reappointment of Rajesh Mittal as Chairman and Managing Director.

QSR / Consumer

  • Devyani International: Subsidiary Skygate exits Peanutbutter after selling 51% stake to Heritage Foods.

Consumer & Lifestyle

  • Titan Company: Appoints Sandhya Venugopal Sharma, IAS, as Chairperson and Additional Director effective January 4, 2026.

Chemicals

  • Privi Speciality Chemicals: Up to 6.32% stake likely to be sold via block deal worth around ₹700 crore; floor price ₹2,835–2,850 per share.

Aviation

  • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): GST department raises demand of ₹458.26 crore; company plans to challenge the order.

Hospitality

  • Taj GVK Hotels: Promoter Shalini Bhupal acquires 25.52% stake via inter-se transfer.

  • Bulk deals: Promoters sell about 3.98% stake; Nippon India AIF schemes pick up shares.

Bulk Deals

  • Ramkrishna Forgings: Morgan Stanley Asia buys; Societe Generale sells shares.

  • Shankara Building Products: Dhunseri Ventures sells 0.5% stake.

SME Listings

  • Apollo Techno Industries

  • Bai Kakaji Polymers

  • Nanta Tech

  • Admach Systems

  • Dhara Rail Projects

Corporate Action

  • A-1: Trading ex-bonus today.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Tags: Bharat Forge defence orderbusiness newsDalal Street outlookGIFT NiftyIFCI stake saleindian stock market newsLupin acquisitionNifty 50 todayPower Grid energy storageRITES order ZimbabweSME listingsStocks to watch todayTaj GVK HotelsTitan appointment

Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

