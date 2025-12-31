Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: As 2025 readies its final bow, Dalal Street seems in no hurry to clap.

The Nifty 50 is tipped to open flat, with GIFT Nifty hinting at a soft start near 26,116, hardly fireworks for year-end traders. Looking around Asia, the mood stays cautious: Hong Kong and Australia slip, while Japan and South Korea take a holiday break. China, however, steals a little spotlight as factory activity grows at its fastest pace since March. So, will optimism travel from Beijing to Mumbai? Maybe, but before placing bets, investors may want to wait for US jobless data later today to set the closing tone.