India Imposes Steel Tariffs For 3 Years: How The Move Targets China And Protects Indian Industry

India Imposes Steel Tariffs For 3 Years: How The Move Targets China And Protects Indian Industry

India has imposed a three-year safeguard duty on select steel imports to shield its domestic industry from a surge of cheap shipments. The levy, ranging between 11% and 12%, will be phased down annually, the finance ministry said.

India imposes 11–12% steel import tariffs for three years to curb cheap Chinese steel and protect domestic manufacturers. Photo: freepik
India imposes 11–12% steel import tariffs for three years to curb cheap Chinese steel and protect domestic manufacturers. Photo: freepik

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 31, 2025 08:21:40 IST

India Imposes Steel Tariffs For 3 Years: How The Move Targets China And Protects Indian Industry

India has imposed a three-year import tariff of between 11% and 12% on some steel products, according to a finance ministry order published on Tuesday, as the government aims to curb cheap shipments from China.

The levy, locally known as a safeguard duty, will be imposed at 12% in the first year followed by 11.5% in the second year and then 11% in the third year.

Tariffs Imposed To Prevent Domestic Steel Industry

The measure, which was published on the official government gazette, excludes imports from certain developing countries, though China, Vietnam, and Nepal will be subject to the levy. It also will not apply to specialty steel products such as stainless steel.

The federal steel ministry has repeatedly said it does not want the domestic steel industry to face injury due to cheap imports and sub-standard products.

Increase In Steel Imports

The government imposed a temporary 200-day tariff of 12% in April.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies recommended the three-year duty after finding a “recent, sudden, sharp and significant increase in imports … causing and threatening to cause serious injury to the domestic industry”, the order said.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association, which is a steel industry body, highlighted the issue in April. The body filed a petition in August 2025 with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, urging the government to impose anti-dumping duties on cheap steel imports.

US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs on steel have fuelled a wave of trade friction over Chinese steel, with countries including South Korea and Vietnam imposing anti-dumping levies earlier this year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 8:18 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

India Imposes Steel Tariffs For 3 Years: How The Move Targets China And Protects Indian Industry

QUICK LINKS