UAE Defence Ministry Announces Voluntary Pullout Of Remaining Counterterrorism Units From Yemen

The United Arab Emirates has made the decision to voluntarily retract the rest of its anti-terrorism staff from Yemen and has given the reason for the recent developments in the situation and the need to ensure the safety of their forces while cooperating with partners. The decision is made against the background of escalating tensions, as Abu Dhabi turned down accusations of being the sponsor for the secessionists and reiterated its allegiance to Riyadh's security, while the Yemen situation was turning in a different direction.

(Image Credit: @modgovae via X)
(Image Credit: @modgovae via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 31, 2025 03:54:54 IST

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared on Tuesday that it is terminating the remaining counterterrorism personnel in Yemen voluntarily, in a way that guarantees their safety, and in consultation with the relevant partners in light of the recent events in Yemen. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence released the statement in response to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the country’s earlier statement about the ongoing events in Yemen. It stated, “This statement is issued with reference to the statement made on Tuesday, 30th December 2025, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates regarding the ongoing developments in the Republic of Yemen, and the facts it outlined concerning the presence of the UAE Armed Forces in Yemen within the framework of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy.”

“The Ministry of Defence affirms that the United Arab Emirates has participated as part of the Arab Coalition since 2015 in support of legitimacy in Yemen, in backing international efforts to combat terrorist organisations, and in pursuit of security and stability for the brotherly Yemeni people,” the statement continued. In order to accomplish these goals, the UAE has made significant sacrifices. The UAE Armed Forces completed their military presence in the Republic of Yemen in 2019 after fulfilling their designated missions within the established formal frameworks, according to the Ministry of Defence. Only specialised individuals were present as part of counterterrorism operations, working with pertinent international partners.

UAE Defence Ministry Statement

It added, “The Ministry of Defence announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism personnel in Yemen of its own volition, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel and in coordination with the concerned partners, in light of recent developments and their potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism missions.” The Ministry of Defence confirms that this action is consistent with the United Arab Emirates’ obligations and its role in promoting peace and stability in the region, as well as with a thorough evaluation of the demands of the current phase.”

According to Al Jazeera, the UAE stated that it will remove its “counterterrorism” forces in Yemen but denied allegations of supporting southern separatists (STC) and emphasised its dedication to Saudi security. The president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, revoked a cooperative defence agreement with the UAE and demanded that its forces withdraw from Yemen within a day, according to Al Jazeera.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 3:53 AM IST
uae ministry of defenceUAE withdraws forces from YemenUnited Arab EmiratesYemen conflict latest news

QUICK LINKS