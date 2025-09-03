Stocks To Watch Today: TATA, Adani Powers, JSW, SBI And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Markets Are Set For A Weak Opening- This is What to Monitor Today

Good morning! The stock market seems to be going down today (Wednesday, September 3, 2025) after poor global indicators. At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty had fallen by 61 points to 24,630, which points to a red opening in the Nifty50.

Overall, most Asian markets are red, as is Wall Street overnight. Japanese Nikkei declined by 0.4 percent and Australia’s ASX 200 declined by 0.9 percent. The MSCI Pacific Asia index is not good either. But China opened its markets on a higher note, courtesy of the big military parade in Beijing, the first one since 2019.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped in the US as tech and bond markets dropped. The S&P dropped 0.69 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.82.

Tuesday was not so good back home either. Sensex ended 206 points down, and Nifty ended down 45 points.

Don’t forget: the big two-day GST Council Meeting begins today. Are there going to be any major changes in taxes, Yes, There will be chnages in the tax system. This is already making buzz around the nation after PM Modi annouced reduced GST in his Independence day speech.

Let’s look at the stocks that will be in focus today!

Stocks To Watch Today – September 3, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Signed a €550 million, 7-year deal with Tryg to digitize and streamline operations across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.



JSW Cement:

Reported Q1 consolidated loss of ₹1,356.2 crore (vs ₹15.1 crore YoY).

Revenue up 7.8% YoY to ₹1,559.8 crore.

EBITDA up 61.4% to ₹322.65 crore.

Margin improved to 20.7% from 13.8%.

Noted exceptional loss of ₹1,466.4 crore.



Adani Power: Received approval to start operations at Dhirauli Mine (Madhya Pradesh), with peak capacity of 6.5 MTPA.



PNC Infratech: Lowest bidder for ₹297 crore runway expansion and allied works at Varanasi Airport.



Waaree Energies:

Acquiring 64% stake in Kotson’s for ₹192 crore.

Also buying 100% stake in subsidiary Impactgrid Renewables.



State Bank of India (SBI): Closed $500 million bond issue at 4.5% coupon, 5-year maturity, to be listed in Singapore and GIFT City.



UPL : Advanta Mauritius to acquire post-harvest business under Decco Holdings UK for $502 million; a related-party transaction.



DCM Shriram & Aarti Industries: Entered long-term chlorine supply agreement via underground pipeline between their Gujarat facilities.



Quadrant Future Tek: Won ₹128 crore order from RailTel for Kavach safety system deployment in East Central Railway.



YES Bank:

CCI approved SMBC’s stake buy from SBI & 7 other banks.

SMBC already received RBI nod to acquire 24.99% stake.



Indus Towers: Approved expansion into African markets — Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia for growth and diversification.

E2E Networks: Received GPU allocation worth ₹177 crore from MeitY for GNANI AI’s foundational AI model.



Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed 3 new properties in Pushkar and Ajmer under various brands.



DCX Systems:

Appointed Prasanna Kumar T S as CFO.

Reappointed Raghavendra Rao as CMD.



Adani Energy Solutions: Subsidiary AEML repurchased and cancelled $44.66 million worth of bonds due 2031.



MOIL:

Highest-ever August production: 1.45 lakh tonnes (up 17% YoY).

Sales rose 25.6% YoY to 1.13 lakh tonnes.



TBO Tek: Acquiring US-based Classic Vacations for $125 million to strengthen North American presence.



HealthCare Global Enterprises: CFO Ruby Ritolia resigned, effective Sept 2.



Highway Infrastructure: Received LOA from NHAI to operate Muzaina Hetim Fee Plaza in UP (₹69.8 crore contract).



Sunteck Realty: Board to meet on Sept 5 to consider preferential issue of securities worth up to ₹500 crore.

Bulk Deals

Vertis Infrastructure Trust:



Galaxy Investments II (KKR) sold 13.56% stake for ₹2,007.2 crore.





Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sold 3.11% stake for ₹460.4 crore.



37 buyers including ICICI Pru MF, Max Life, LTIMindtree, Tata AIG, etc., acquired 16.67% stake.



Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: BHL Securities Trust sold 1.58 crore shares (1.23%) for ₹34.49 crore at ₹21.83/share.



Laxmi India Finance: BofA Securities Europe SA sold 4,10,023 shares at ₹140/share.



Net Avenue Technologies:



Somani Ventures bought 1.36 lakh shares at ₹4.10/share.





Inventus Capital sold 2.72 lakh shares at ₹4.01/share.

Listings Today

Mainboard: Vikran Engineering, Anlon Healthcare

SME: Current Infraprojects, Sattva Engineering Construction

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today

Prestige Estates Projects, Patanjali Foods, Asahi India Glass, Carraro India, Concord Biotech, GeeCee Ventures, International Combustion India, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Pokarna, Prevest Denpro, VST Tillers Tractors, Yash Highvoltage

