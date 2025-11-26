Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Likely Today: Check Status Step By Step On BSE, NSE & Registrar; GMP Signals 15% Premium Ahead Of Listing

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Date: You may find today to be a lucky day if you are one of those who have been waiting for the allotment of the Sudeep Pharma IPO impatiently.
With a very enthusiastic subscription process that lasted till November 25, all the attention has now turned to November 26, 2025, the day the allotment is expected to be announced. It is like an exam-result day in the financial world, without the stress but with the possibility of profit.
After the allotment gets the green light, the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the successful bidders. Those who will not be allocated shares will have their money returned as refunds on November 27. Everybody looking forward to it should mark November 28 on their calendars, for that is when Sudeep Pharma will be officially listed on the BSE and NSE.
So, just stay calm, refresh your page at proper intervals, and good luck, may the allotment odds be in your favour!
Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Date: Subscription Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO Date
|November 21–25
|Price Band
|₹563–₹593
|Total Issue Size
|₹895 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹95 crore (16.02 lakh shares)
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|₹800 crore (1.35 crore shares)
|Subscription Status (Total)
|93.72x
|Retail Investors (RII)
|15.65x
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|116.72x
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|213.08
|Listing Date
|November 28, 2025 (Friday)
|Exchanges
|BSE & NSE
How To Check Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status
1. Check Allotment Status on BSE
- Steps: Visit: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select Equity under Issue Type
- Choose Sudeep Pharma Limited
- Enter Application No. or PAN
- Verify captcha -> Search
2. Check Allotment Status on NSE
- Steps: Visit: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
- Select Sudeep Pharma Limited
- Enter PAN and Application Number
- Click Submit
3. Check Allotment Status on MUFG Intime (Registrar)
- Steps: Visit: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- Select Sudeep Pharma Limited
- Choose identifier: PAN / Application No. / DP ID / Account No.
- Enter details
- Click Search
Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Lead Manager & Registrar
- Book Running Lead Manager: ICICI Securities
- Registrar: MUFG Intime India
